Netter's Gastroenterology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323596244, 9780323596275

Netter's Gastroenterology

3rd Edition

Authors: Martin Floch
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323596244
eBook ISBN: 9780323596275
eBook ISBN: 9780323596251
eBook ISBN: 9780323596268
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2019
Page Count: 688
Table of Contents

 

SECTION I

ESOPHAGUS

    1. Anatomy of the Esophagus and the Foregut

    2. Congenital Anomalies of the Esophagus

    3. Deglutition

    4. Benign Disease of Esophagus

    5. Esophageal Diverticula

    6. Foreign Bodies in the Esophagus

    7. Caustic Injury of the Esophagus

    8. Esophageal Varicosities

    9. Esophageal Rupture and Perforation

    10. Eosinophilic Esophagitis

    11. GERD

    12. Sliding and Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernias Types 1, 2, and 3

    13. Esophageal Motility Disorders

    14. Neoplastic Disease of the Esophagus

      SECTION II

      STOMACH AND DUODENUM

    15. Anatomy of the Stomach and Duodenum

    16. Gastric Secretion

    17. Factors Influencing Gastric Activity

    18. Role of the Stomach in Digestion

    19. Gastric Acid Secretion Tests: Hydrochloric Acid and Gastrin

    20. Effect of Drugs on Gastric Function

    21. Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: Esophagogastroduodenoscopy

    22. Coated Tongue, Halitosis, and Thrush

    23. Aerophagia and Eructation

    24. Motility of the Stomach

    25. Gastroparesis and Gastric Motility Disorders

    26. Pyloric Obstruction and the Effects of Vomiting

    27. Nausea and Vomiting

    28. Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis

    29. Diverticula of the Stomach and Gastrointestinal Prolapse

    30. Diverticula of the Duodenum

    31. Dyspepsia, Functional Dyspepsia, and Nonulcer Dyspepsia

    32. Helicobacter pylori Infection

    33. Gastritis: General, Erosive and Acute

    34. Peptic Ulcer Disease

    35. Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding

    36. Therapeutic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

    37. Benign Tumors of the Stomach and GISTs

    38. Gastrintestinal Lymphoma and Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue

    39. Cancers of the Stomach

    40. Tumors of the Duodenum

    41. Principles of Gastric Surgery

    42. Postgastrectomy Complications: Partial Gastrectomy

    43. Effects of Total Gastrectomy

      SECTION III

      Abdominal wall

    44. Anatomy of the Abdominal Wall and Inguinal Region

    45. Peritoneum and Related Diseases

    46. Mesenteric Ischemia and other Vascular Lesions

    47. Alimentary Tract Obstruction and Intestinal Injuries

    48. Abdominal wall and abdominal cavity hernias

    49. Abdominal Cavity Access: Open Laparotomy, Laparoscopy, and Robotic access

      50. SECTION IV

      SMALL INTESTINE

    50. Anatomy of the Small Intestine

    51. Secretory, Digestive, and Absorptive Functions of the Small Intestine

    52. Gastrointestinal Hormones and Neurotransmitters

    53. Imaging of the Small Intestine

    54. Visceral Reflexes

    55. Congenital Abnormalities of the Small Intestine

    56. Meckel Diverticulum

    57. Diverticula of the Small Intestine

    58. Motility and Dysmotility of the Small Intestine

    59. Obstruction and Ileus of the Small Intestine

    60. Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction

    61. Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders

    62. Evaluation of the Small Bowel

    63. Lactose, Fructose, and Sucrose Intolerance

    64. Diarrhea

    65. Celiac Disease and Malabsorption

    66. Whipple Disease

    67. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth

    68. Short Bowel Syndrome

    69. Food Allergy

    70. Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

    71. Intussusception of the Small Intestine

    72. Benign Tumors of the Small Intestine

    73. Malignant Tumors of the Small Intestine

    74. Carcinoid Syndrome and Neuroendocrine Tumors

    75. Ileostomy, Colostomy, and Gastroenteric Stromas

      76. SECTION V

      COLON, RECTUM, AND ANUS

    76. Anatomy of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

    77. Secretory, Digestive, and Absorptive Functions of the Colon and Colonic Flora

    78. Probiotics, Prebiotics and the Microbiota

    79. Anoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, and Colonoscopy

    80. Laparoscopy and Laparotomy

    81. Stool Examination

    82. Intestinal Bleeding

    83. Motility and Dysmotility of the Large Intestine

    84. Normal Defecation and Pathophysiology of Fecal Incontinence

    85. Constipation

    86. Effects of Drugs on the Colon

    87. Megacolon and Hirschsprung Disease

    88. Volvulus, Sigmoid and Cecum

    89. Diseases of the Appendix: Inflammation, Mucocele, and Tumors

    90. Diverticulosis

    91. Ulcerative Colitis

    92. Ileostomy and Colostomy

    93. Pouch Anal Anastomosis and Pouchitis

    94. Differentiating Features of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease

    95. Crohn’s Disease and Complications and Surgical Therapy

    96. Perianal Disease in Crohn’s Disease

    97. Drug Therapy for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

    98. Microscopic Colitis (Lymphocytic or Collagenous Colitis)

    99. Neoplasms of the Large Bowel: Colonic Polyps and Colon Cancer

    100. Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Polyposis Syndromes

    101. Rectal Cancer

    102. Hemorrhoids

    103. Rectal Prolapse and Procidentia

    104. Anal Fissure, Pruritus Ani, Papillitis, and Cryptitis

    105. Anorectal Abscess and Fistula

    106. Lymphogranuloma Venereum and Sexually Transmitted Proctitis

    107. Fecal Incontinence

      108. SECTION VI

      INFECTIOUS AND PARASITIC DISEASES OF THE ALIMENTARY TRACT

    108. Human Immunodeficiency Virus and the Gastrointestinal Tract

    109. Infectious Esophagitis

    110. Typhoid Fever (Paratyphoid Fever, Enteric Fever)

    111. Food Poisoning and Enteric Pathogens

    112. Clostridium difficile and Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea

    113. Gastrointestinal Tuberculosis

    114. Abdominal Actinomycosis

    115. Amebiasis

    116. Giardia lamblia and Other Protozoan Infections

    117. Intestinal Helminths: Trichuriasis

    118. Enterobiasis

    119. Ascariasis

    120. Strongyloidiasis

    121. Hookworm Disease (Necatoriasis and Ancylostomiasis)

      Tapeworms (Cestodes)

    122. Other Helminth Infections: Trichinella spiralis and Flukes

      123. SECTION VII

      PANCREAS

    123. Development and Anatomy of the Pancreas

    124. Pancreatic Ducts and Exocrine and Endocrine Organs

    125. Pancreatic Physiology

    126. Cystic Fibrosis

    127. Acute Pancreatitis

    128. Chronic Pancreatitis

    129. Pancreatic Cancer

    130. Cystic Neoplasms of the Pancreas

    131. Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Islet Cell Tumors)

      132. SECTION VIII

      GALLBLADDER AND BILE DUCTS

    132. Anatomy and Function of the Gallbladder

    133. Gallstone

    134. Acute Cholecystiti

    135. Cholecystitis: Complications

    136. Chronic Cholecystitis

    137. Choledocholithiasis and Cholangitis

    138. Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction

    139. Preiampullary Cancer

    140. Gallbladder Carcinoma

    141. Cholangiocarcinoma

      142. SECTION IX

      LIVER

    142. Anatomy of the Liver

    143. Liver Function Tests

    144. Prothrombin Formation

    145. Bilirubin and Bile Acid Metabolism

    146. Clinical Manifestations of Cirrhosis

    147. Physical Diagnosis of Liver Disease

    148. Causes of Portal Hypertension

    149. Ascites

    150. Hepatic Encephalopathy

    151. Hepatorenal Syndrome

    152. Variceal Bleeding

    153. Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt

    154. Liver Biopsy

    155. Hepatic Necrosis

    156. Cirrhosis

    157. Imaging Studies of the Liver

    158. Alcoholic Liver Disease

    159. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Seatohepatitis

    160. Extrahepatic Biliary Obstruction

    161. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

    162. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

    163. Autoimmune Hepatitis

    164. Acute Viral Hepatitis (Hepatitis A, D, E)

    165. Hepatitis B

    166. Hepatitis C

    167. Hepatitis Caused by Other Viruses

    168. Hepatotoxicity

    169. Disorders of Bilirubin Transport

    170. a-Antitrypsin Deficiency

    171. Hereditary Hemochromatosis

    172. Liver Disease in Pregnancy

    173. Benign Liver Tumors

    174. Granulomatous Liver Diseases

    175. Wilson Disease

    176. Hepatocellular Carcinoma

    177. Liver Transplantation

    178. Other Infections of the Liver: Amebiasis, Spirochetes, Actinomycosis, Echicoccosis, Schistosomiasis

    179. Vascular Disorders of the Liver

    180. Bile Duct Cancer

    181. Metastatic Cancer

    182. Hepatic Trauma

      183. SECTION X

      NUTRITION AND GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASE

    183. Dietary and Nutritional Assessment

    184. Macronutrients and Energy

    185. Micronutrient and Vitamin Deficiency

    186. Enteral Nutrition

    187. Dietary Fiber

    188. Parenteral Nutrition

    189. Malnutrition

    190. Obesity and Its Treatment

    191. Gastrointestinal Diseases Related to Nutrition

Description

Perfect for residents, generalists, medical students, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who need a practical, working knowledge of gastroenterology, Netter's Gastroenterology, 3rd Edition, provides a concise overview highlighted by unique, memorable Netter illustrations. This superb visual resource showcases the well-known work of Frank H. Netter, MD, and his successor, Carlos Machado, MD, a physician who has created clear, full-color illustrations in the Netter tradition. Up-to-date coverage of the full range of digestive diseases—including gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition— keeps you current with the latest information in the field.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323596244
eBook ISBN:
9780323596275
eBook ISBN:
9780323596251
eBook ISBN:
9780323596268

About the Authors

Martin Floch

Martin Floch Author

Dr. Floch is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale University where he recently formed the Fellow’s Clinic in the Digestive Disease Section supervising all gastrointestinal trainees in consultation on problem cases. He is a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology (MACG) and an American Gastroenterology Association Fellow (AGAF) as well as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP). He formerly was Chairman of Medicine at Norwalk Hospital and the Founding Chief of Gastroenterology and Nutrition in Norwalk. He is Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and has written five books including the 2nd edition of the textbook “Netter’s Gastroenterology”.

Dr. Floch is renowned for his work in gastric and intestinal diseases and probiotics. He lectures nationally and internationally, haven given Grand Rounds at Harvard, Brown, UMass, and UConn among others. He is a consultant to Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Dannon, Shire and Biocodex.

His research has been extensive in gastroenterology having had grants from the Armed Forces and National Institute of Health.

Dr. Floch has a FWCI of 1.18 and has the majority (76%) of his content published in gastroenterology journals. 8.7% of his work appears in the top 10% most cited journals worldwide.

Dr. Floch has experience with national, international, institutional and single authorship.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Medicine, Section of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Yale University School of Medicine, Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, CT

