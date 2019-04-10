Netter's Gastroenterology
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I
ESOPHAGUS
- Anatomy of the Esophagus and the Foregut
- Congenital Anomalies of the Esophagus
- Deglutition
- Benign Disease of Esophagus
- Esophageal Diverticula
- Foreign Bodies in the Esophagus
- Caustic Injury of the Esophagus
- Esophageal Varicosities
- Esophageal Rupture and Perforation
- Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- GERD
- Sliding and Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernias Types 1, 2, and 3
- Esophageal Motility Disorders
- Neoplastic Disease of the Esophagus
- Anatomy of the Stomach and Duodenum
- Gastric Secretion
- Factors Influencing Gastric Activity
- Role of the Stomach in Digestion
- Gastric Acid Secretion Tests: Hydrochloric Acid and Gastrin
- Effect of Drugs on Gastric Function
- Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: Esophagogastroduodenoscopy
- Coated Tongue, Halitosis, and Thrush
- Aerophagia and Eructation
- Motility of the Stomach
- Gastroparesis and Gastric Motility Disorders
- Pyloric Obstruction and the Effects of Vomiting
- Nausea and Vomiting
- Hypertrophic Pyloric Stenosis
- Diverticula of the Stomach and Gastrointestinal Prolapse
- Diverticula of the Duodenum
- Dyspepsia, Functional Dyspepsia, and Nonulcer Dyspepsia
- Helicobacter pylori Infection
- Gastritis: General, Erosive and Acute
- Peptic Ulcer Disease
- Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- Therapeutic Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
- Benign Tumors of the Stomach and GISTs
- Gastrintestinal Lymphoma and Mucosa-Associated Lymphoid Tissue
- Cancers of the Stomach
- Tumors of the Duodenum
- Principles of Gastric Surgery
- Postgastrectomy Complications: Partial Gastrectomy
- Effects of Total Gastrectomy
- Anatomy of the Abdominal Wall and Inguinal Region
- Peritoneum and Related Diseases
- Mesenteric Ischemia and other Vascular Lesions
- Alimentary Tract Obstruction and Intestinal Injuries
- Abdominal wall and abdominal cavity hernias
- Abdominal Cavity Access: Open Laparotomy, Laparoscopy, and Robotic access
- Anatomy of the Small Intestine
- Secretory, Digestive, and Absorptive Functions of the Small Intestine
- Gastrointestinal Hormones and Neurotransmitters
- Imaging of the Small Intestine
- Visceral Reflexes
- Congenital Abnormalities of the Small Intestine
- Meckel Diverticulum
- Diverticula of the Small Intestine
- Motility and Dysmotility of the Small Intestine
- Obstruction and Ileus of the Small Intestine
- Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Evaluation of the Small Bowel
- Lactose, Fructose, and Sucrose Intolerance
- Diarrhea
- Celiac Disease and Malabsorption
- Whipple Disease
- Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth
- Short Bowel Syndrome
- Food Allergy
- Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis
- Intussusception of the Small Intestine
- Benign Tumors of the Small Intestine
- Malignant Tumors of the Small Intestine
- Carcinoid Syndrome and Neuroendocrine Tumors
- Ileostomy, Colostomy, and Gastroenteric Stromas
- Anatomy of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus
- Secretory, Digestive, and Absorptive Functions of the Colon and Colonic Flora
- Probiotics, Prebiotics and the Microbiota
- Anoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, and Colonoscopy
- Laparoscopy and Laparotomy
- Stool Examination
- Intestinal Bleeding
- Motility and Dysmotility of the Large Intestine
- Normal Defecation and Pathophysiology of Fecal Incontinence
- Constipation
- Effects of Drugs on the Colon
- Megacolon and Hirschsprung Disease
- Volvulus, Sigmoid and Cecum
- Diseases of the Appendix: Inflammation, Mucocele, and Tumors
- Diverticulosis
- Ulcerative Colitis
- Ileostomy and Colostomy
- Pouch Anal Anastomosis and Pouchitis
- Differentiating Features of Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn’s Disease
- Crohn’s Disease and Complications and Surgical Therapy
- Perianal Disease in Crohn’s Disease
- Drug Therapy for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Microscopic Colitis (Lymphocytic or Collagenous Colitis)
- Neoplasms of the Large Bowel: Colonic Polyps and Colon Cancer
- Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Polyposis Syndromes
- Rectal Cancer
- Hemorrhoids
- Rectal Prolapse and Procidentia
- Anal Fissure, Pruritus Ani, Papillitis, and Cryptitis
- Anorectal Abscess and Fistula
- Lymphogranuloma Venereum and Sexually Transmitted Proctitis
- Fecal Incontinence
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus and the Gastrointestinal Tract
- Infectious Esophagitis
- Typhoid Fever (Paratyphoid Fever, Enteric Fever)
- Food Poisoning and Enteric Pathogens
- Clostridium difficile and Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea
- Gastrointestinal Tuberculosis
- Abdominal Actinomycosis
- Amebiasis
- Giardia lamblia and Other Protozoan Infections
- Intestinal Helminths: Trichuriasis
- Enterobiasis
- Ascariasis
- Strongyloidiasis
- Hookworm Disease (Necatoriasis and Ancylostomiasis)
- Other Helminth Infections: Trichinella spiralis and Flukes
- Development and Anatomy of the Pancreas
- Pancreatic Ducts and Exocrine and Endocrine Organs
- Pancreatic Physiology
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Acute Pancreatitis
- Chronic Pancreatitis
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Cystic Neoplasms of the Pancreas
- Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (Islet Cell Tumors)
- Anatomy and Function of the Gallbladder
- Gallstone
- Acute Cholecystiti
- Cholecystitis: Complications
- Chronic Cholecystitis
- Choledocholithiasis and Cholangitis
- Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction
- Preiampullary Cancer
- Gallbladder Carcinoma
- Cholangiocarcinoma
- Anatomy of the Liver
- Liver Function Tests
- Prothrombin Formation
- Bilirubin and Bile Acid Metabolism
- Clinical Manifestations of Cirrhosis
- Physical Diagnosis of Liver Disease
- Causes of Portal Hypertension
- Ascites
- Hepatic Encephalopathy
- Hepatorenal Syndrome
- Variceal Bleeding
- Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt
- Liver Biopsy
- Hepatic Necrosis
- Cirrhosis
- Imaging Studies of the Liver
- Alcoholic Liver Disease
- Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Seatohepatitis
- Extrahepatic Biliary Obstruction
- Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
- Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- Autoimmune Hepatitis
- Acute Viral Hepatitis (Hepatitis A, D, E)
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Hepatitis Caused by Other Viruses
- Hepatotoxicity
- Disorders of Bilirubin Transport
- a-Antitrypsin Deficiency
- Hereditary Hemochromatosis
- Liver Disease in Pregnancy
- Benign Liver Tumors
- Granulomatous Liver Diseases
- Wilson Disease
- Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- Liver Transplantation
- Other Infections of the Liver: Amebiasis, Spirochetes, Actinomycosis, Echicoccosis, Schistosomiasis
- Vascular Disorders of the Liver
- Bile Duct Cancer
- Metastatic Cancer
- Hepatic Trauma
- Dietary and Nutritional Assessment
- Macronutrients and Energy
- Micronutrient and Vitamin Deficiency
- Enteral Nutrition
- Dietary Fiber
- Parenteral Nutrition
- Malnutrition
- Obesity and Its Treatment
- Gastrointestinal Diseases Related to Nutrition
SECTION II
STOMACH AND DUODENUM
SECTION III
Abdominal wall
SECTION IV
SMALL INTESTINE
SECTION V
COLON, RECTUM, AND ANUS
SECTION VI
INFECTIOUS AND PARASITIC DISEASES OF THE ALIMENTARY TRACT
Tapeworms (Cestodes)
SECTION VII
PANCREAS
SECTION VIII
GALLBLADDER AND BILE DUCTS
C. S. Pitchumoni
SECTION IX
LIVER
SECTION X
NUTRITION AND GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASE
Description
Perfect for residents, generalists, medical students, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who need a practical, working knowledge of gastroenterology, Netter's Gastroenterology, 3rd Edition, provides a concise overview highlighted by unique, memorable Netter illustrations. This superb visual resource showcases the well-known work of Frank H. Netter, MD, and his successor, Carlos Machado, MD, a physician who has created clear, full-color illustrations in the Netter tradition. Up-to-date coverage of the full range of digestive diseases—including gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition— keeps you current with the latest information in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 10th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323596244
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323596275
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323596251
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323596268
About the Authors
Martin Floch Author
Dr. Floch is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at Yale University where he recently formed the Fellow’s Clinic in the Digestive Disease Section supervising all gastrointestinal trainees in consultation on problem cases. He is a Master of the American College of Gastroenterology (MACG) and an American Gastroenterology Association Fellow (AGAF) as well as a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP). He formerly was Chairman of Medicine at Norwalk Hospital and the Founding Chief of Gastroenterology and Nutrition in Norwalk. He is Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology and has written five books including the 2nd edition of the textbook “Netter’s Gastroenterology”.
Dr. Floch is renowned for his work in gastric and intestinal diseases and probiotics. He lectures nationally and internationally, haven given Grand Rounds at Harvard, Brown, UMass, and UConn among others. He is a consultant to Pfizer, Proctor & Gamble, Dannon, Shire and Biocodex.
His research has been extensive in gastroenterology having had grants from the Armed Forces and National Institute of Health.
Dr. Floch has a FWCI of 1.18 and has the majority (76%) of his content published in gastroenterology journals. 8.7% of his work appears in the top 10% most cited journals worldwide.
Dr. Floch has experience with national, international, institutional and single authorship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Section of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Yale University School of Medicine, Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk, CT