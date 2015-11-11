Netter's Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy, Updated Edition

Netter’s Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy is a best-selling, portable, full-color resource excellent to have on hand during your orthopaedic rotation, residency, or as a quick look-up in practice. Jon C. Thompson presents the latest data in thoroughly updated diagnostic and treatment algorithms for all conditions while preserving the popular at-a-glance table format from the previous edition. You’ll get even more art from the Netter Collection as well as new radiologic images that visually demonstrate the key clinical correlations and applications of anatomical imaging. For a fast, memorable review of orthopaedic anatomy, this is a must-have.