Netter's Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy, Updated Edition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323429702, 9780323474375

Netter's Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy, Updated Edition

2nd Edition

Authors: Jon Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780323474375
Paperback ISBN: 9780323429702
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th November 2015
Page Count: 416
Description

Netter’s Concise Orthopaedic Anatomy is a best-selling, portable, full-color resource excellent to have on hand during your orthopaedic rotation, residency, or as a quick look-up in practice. Jon C. Thompson presents the latest data in thoroughly updated diagnostic and treatment algorithms for all conditions while preserving the popular at-a-glance table format from the previous edition. You’ll get even more art from the Netter Collection as well as new radiologic images that visually demonstrate the key clinical correlations and applications of anatomical imaging. For a fast, memorable review of orthopaedic anatomy, this is a must-have.

Key Features

  • Maintains the popular at-a-glance table format that makes finding essential information quick and convenient.

  • Contains useful clinical information on disorders, trauma, history, physical exam, radiology, surgical approaches, and minor procedures in every chapter.

  • Lists key information on bones, joints, muscles, and nerves in tables correlate to each Netter image.

  • Highlights key material in different colors—pearls in green and warnings in red—for easy reference.
  • Features both plain film and advanced radiographic (CT and MRI) images, along with cross-sectional anatomic plates for an even more thorough visual representation of the material.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323474375
Paperback ISBN:
9780323429702

About the Authors

Jon Thompson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon, Irwin Army Community Hospital, Fort Riley, Kansas, USA

