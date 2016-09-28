Netter's Concise Neurology Updated Edition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Evaluation
History
Mental Status Examination
Language Examination
Cranial Nerve Examination
Cranial Nerve I-XII Functions
Cranial Nerves I-XII Function Testing
Cranial Nerves I-XII Test Findings and Implications
Eye Examination
Motor Examination
Sensory Examination
Coordination Examination
Gait Examination
Reflex Examination
Reflex Examination—Tendon
Reflex Examination—Pathologic
Medical Examination
Diagnosis
Approach to Diagnosis
Neurodiagnostic Tests Used for Evaluation
Brain and Spine Imaging
Vascular Imaging
Clinical Neurophysiology
Lumbar Puncture
Mental Status Change: Approach
Mental Status: Delirium
Mental Status: Dementia
Mental Status: Coma
Mental Status: Brain Death
Cranial Nerve Dysfunction
Ataxia: Approach
Ataxia: Gait and Limb
Episodic Disorders: Approach
Episodic Disorders: Syncope
Episodic Disorders: Seizures
Headache
Weakness
Sensation: Cutaneous Sensory Deficit
Sensation: Vision
Tremor
Rigidity and Stiffness
Hyperkinetic Disorders
Disorders
DISORDERS—MENTAL STATUS
Dementia Overview
Alzheimer’s Disease
Mild Cognitive Impairment
Dementia with Lewy Bodies
Frontotemperal Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Transient Global Amnesia
Metabolic Encephalopathy
Wernicke’s Encephalopathy
Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy
Toxic Encephalopathy
Psychiatric Causes of Mental Status Change
DISORDERS—MOVEMENT
Overview of Movement Disorders
Essential Tremor
Parkinson’s Disease
Drug Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
Drug-Induced Parkinsonism
Secondary Parkinsonism
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy
Multiple System Atrophy
Torticollis
Huntington’s Disease
Wilson’s Disease
Corticobasal Degeneration
Central Pontine Myelinolysis
Dystonia
Tardive Dyskinesia
Athetosis, Chorea, and Ballism
Myoclonus
DISORDERS—SEIZURES
Overview
Seizure Symptoms and Signs
Generalized Seizures
Partial Seizures
Absence
Generalized Tonic/Clonic Seizures
Pseudoseizures
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Simple Partial Seizures
Complex Partial Seizures
Eclampsia
Post-Traumatic Seizures
Surgical Treatments for Epilepsy
Status Epilepticus
DISORDERS—VASCULAR DISEASES
Overview of Stroke
Types of Stroke
Emergency Management
Transient Ischemic Attack
General Features of Infarction
Diagnostic Tests for Infarction
Management of Infarction
Middle Cerebral Artery Infarction
Anterior Cerebral Artery Infarction
Posterior Cerebral Artery Infarction
Vertebrobasilar Infarction
Vertebrobasilar Infarction: Brainstem Syndromes
Arterial Dissection
Venous Infarction
Prevention of Infarction
General Features of Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hematoma
Intraparenchymal Hemorrhage
Epidural Hematoma
Hypercoagulable States
Subacute Bacterial Endocarditis
Congenital Heart Defects
Rehabilitation
DISORDERS—PAIN
Overview of Pain Disorders
Migraine Headache
Cluster Headache
Tension (Muscle Contraction) Headache
Rebound Headache
Temporal Arteritis
Pseudotumor Cerebri
Overview of Neuropathic Pain
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Fibromyalgia
DISORDERS—IMMUNE
Overview of Immune Disorders
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Multiple Sclerosis
Optic Neuritis
Sarcoidosis
Other Immune Disorders
DISORDERS—NEUROMUSCULAR
Overview of Neuromuscular Diseases
Overview of Neuropathy
Neuropathy Evaluation
Median Neuropathy Carpal Tunnel syndrome
Ulnar Neuropathy
Radial Neuropathy
Peroneal Neuropathy
Sciatic Neuropathy
Diabetic Neuropathy
AIDP (Guillain-Barré syndrome)
CIDP (Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy)
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy
Cervical Radiculopathy
Thoracic Radiculopathy
Lumbosacral Radiculopathy
Brachial Plexopathy
Lumbosacral Plexopathy
Critical Illness Polyneuropathy
Motor Neuron Diseases
Primary Lateral Sclerosis
Hereditary Spastic Paraparesis
HTLV-1 Associated Myelopathy
Spinal Muscular Atrophy
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
Polio and Post-polio Syndrome
Neuromuscular Junction Disorders
Myasthenia
Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome
Botulism
Overview of Myopathies
Inflammatory Myopathies
Muscular Dystrophies
Toxic Myopathies
Periodic Paralysis
Critical Illness Myopathy
DISORDERS—INFECTIONS
Overview of Infections
Evaluation of Suspected CNS Infection
Bacterial Meningitis
Brain Abscess
Spinal Epidural Abscess
Septic Thrombophlebitis
Fungal Meningitis
Viral Meningitis
Encephalitis
Prion Diseases
Human Immunodeficiency Virus
DISORDERS—TUMORS
Overview of Neuro-oncology
Primary Brain Tumors
Metastatic Brain Tumors
Spinal Cord Tumors
Paraneoplastic Syndromes
DISORDERS—TOXIC/METABOLIC
Approach to Toxic/Metabolic Disorders
Heavy Metal Intoxication
Cholinesterase Inhibitors
Withdrawal Syndromes
Electrolyte Abnormalities
Hypoglycemia and Hyperglycemia
DISORDERS—NUTRITIONAL
B12 Deficiency
Thiamine Deficiency
DISORDERS—ENDOCRINE
Diabetes Mellitus
Thyroid Disorders
Adrenal Disorders
Pituitary Disorders
DISORDERS—CRANIAL NERVES
Anosmia
Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Horner’s Syndrome
Bell’s Palsy and Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome
Acoustic Neuroma
Vestibulopathy and Ménière’s
Cavernous Sinus Thrombosis
DISORDERS—GENETIC
Overview of Genetic Disorders
Hereditary Neuropathies
Neurofibromatosis
Storage Diseases
DISORDERS—SLEEP
Overview of Sleep Disorders
Periodic Limb Movements
Sleep Apnea
Narcolepsy
DISORDERS—DEVELOPMENTAL
Overview of Developmental Disorders
Chiari Malformation
Syringomyelia
Appendix
Localization
Common Disorders
Index
Description
More than 200 exquisite, hand-painted illustrations - created by, and in the style of, master medical illustrator Frank H. Netter, MD - capture the essential clinical aspects of over 200 major neurologic disorders seen in hospital and office practice. The new enhanced Expert Consult eBook version features online and offline access to test-yourself images, multiple-choice questions, note-taking and highlighting capabilities, the fully searchable text, and much more. With its masterful combination of artwork, succinct text, and tables, and its compact format, Netter's Concise Neurology delivers quick and convenient access to vital clinical knowledge!
This "updated" first edition includes an eBook with the print. The ExpertConsult eBook includes test-yourself images, and notes and highlighting capabilities. All other content is the same as the 2007 1st edition.
Key Features
- Guides you through neurologic and relevant medical examination.
- Explores anatomy, anatomic localization, differential diagnosis, and diagnosis of presenting symptoms.
- Reviews the pathophysiology, clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management of specific conditions.
- Provides access to frequently needed anatomic and tabular reference information.
- Updated edition includes the enhanced Expert Consult eBook version, featuring online and offline access to test-yourself images, multiple-choice questions, note-taking and highlighting capabilities, the fully searchable text, and much more!
About the Authors
Karl Misulis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Neurology, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN; Neurologist, Semmes-Murphey Neurological and Spine Institute, Jackson, TN
Thomas Head Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neurology, University of Tennessee, Memphis, College of Medicine; Neurologist, Semmes-Murphey Neurologic and Spine Institute, Jackson