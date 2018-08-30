Netter's Cardiology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323547260, 9780323547277

Netter's Cardiology

3rd Edition

Authors: George Stouffer Marschall Runge Cam Patterson Joseph Rossi
eBook ISBN: 9780323547277
eBook ISBN: 9780323547284
eBook ISBN: 9780323547291
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323547260
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th August 2018
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

 

 

SECTION I - Introduction

  1. Basic Anatomy and Embryology of the Heart

  2. The History and Physical Examination

  3. Genetics in Cardiovascular Disease

  4. Effects of Exercise on Cardiovascular Health

  5. Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Risk Prediction Models

  6. Stem Cell Therapies for Cardiovascular Disease

    7. SECTION II - Diagnostic Testing

  7. Electrocardiography

  8. Chest Radiography

  9. Echocardiography

  10. Stress Testing and Nuclear Imaging

  11. Cardiac Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging

  12. Diagnostic Coronary Angiography

  13. Left and Right Heart Catheterization

    14. SECTION III - Vascular Biology and Risk Factors for Coronary Artery Disease

  14. Atherosclerosis and Angiogenesis

  15. Hypertension

  16. Lipid Abnormalities

  17. Diabetes and Cardiovascular Events

  18. Cardiovascular Effects of Air Pollutants

    19. SECTION IV - CORONARY HEART DISEASE

  19. Stable Coronary Artery Disease

  20. Non–ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

  21. ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction

  22. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

  23. Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery

  24. Cardiogenic Shock after Myocardial Infarction and Percutaneous support devices

  25. Congenital Coronary Anomalies

  26. Coronary Hemodynamics and FFR

    SECTION V - MYOCARDIAL DISEASES AND CARDIOMYOPATHY

  27. Epidemiology of Congestive Heart Failure- HFpEF and HFrEF

  28. Management of Acute Heart Failure

  29. Management of Chronic Heart Failure

  30. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

  31. Restrictive Cardiomyopathy

  32. Hereditary Cardiomyopathies

  33. Myocarditis

  34. Cardiac Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices

  35. Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy

    36. SECTION VI - CARDIAC RHYTHM ABNORMALITIES

  36. Bradyarrhythmias

  37. Supraventricular Tachycardia

  38. Atrial Fibrillation- Rate vs. Rhythm

  39. Atrial Fibrillation- Stroke Prevention

  40. Atrial Fibrillation- Ablation Techniques

  41. Ventricular Tachycardia

  42. Sudden Cardiac Death

  43. Syncope

  44. Cardiac Pacemakers and Defibrillators

    45. SECTION VII - VALVULAR HEART DISEASE

  45. Aortic Valve Disease

  46. Mitral Valve Disease

  47. Cardiovascular Manifestations of Rheumatic fever

  48. Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valve Disease

  49. Infective Endocarditis

  50. Surgical Treatment of Valvular Heart Disease

    51. SECTION VIII - STRUCTURAL HEART DISEASE

  51. Clinical Presentation of Adults with Congenital Heart Disease

  52. Catheter-based Therapies for Adult Congenital Heart Disease

  53. Surgical Interventions for Congenital Heart Disease

  54. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

  55. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair

    56. SECTION IX - PERICARDIAL DISEASES

  56. Pericardial Disease: Clinical Features and Treatment

  57. Pericardial Disease: Diagnosis and Hemodynamics

    58. SECTION X - PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DISEASE

  58. Renovascular Hypertension and Renal Denervation

  59. Interventional Approaches for Peripheral Arterial Disease

  60. Surgery for Peripheral Vascular Diseases

  61. Carotid Artery Revascularization

  62. Diseases of the Aorta

  63. Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism

    64. SECTION XI - Cardiac Considerations in Specific Populations and Systemic Diseases

  64. Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy

  65. Neuromuscular Diseases and the Heart

  66. Cardiovascular Manifestations of Endocrine Diseases

  67. Connective Tissue Diseases and the Heart

  68. Cardiac Tumors and Cardio-oncology

  69. Pulmonary Hypertension

  70. HIV and the Heart

  71. Sleep Disorders and the Cardiovascular System

  72. Cardiovascular Disease in Women

  73. Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly

Description

Perfect for residents, generalists, anesthesiologists, emergency department physicians, medical students, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who need a practical, working knowledge of cardiology, Netter's Cardiology, 3rd Edition, provides a concise overview of cardiovascular disease highlighted by unique, memorable Netter illustrations. This superb visual resource showcases the well-known work of Frank H. Netter, MD, and his successor, Carlos Machado, MD, a cardiologist who has created clear, full-color illustrations in the Netter tradition. New features and all-new chapters keep you up to date with the latest information in the field.

Details

About the Authors

George Stouffer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine Director, C.V. Richardson Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Director, Interventional Cardiology

Marschall Runge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

Cam Patterson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Cardiology, Ernest and Hazel Craige Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine; Director of the Carolina Cardiovascular Biology Center, Department of Medicine, Faculty in Pharmacology as well as Cell and Developmental Biology

Joseph Rossi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Associate Professor, UNC – Chapel Hill, UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology at High Point, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

