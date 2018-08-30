Netter's Cardiology
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION I - Introduction
- Basic Anatomy and Embryology of the Heart
- The History and Physical Examination
- Genetics in Cardiovascular Disease
- Effects of Exercise on Cardiovascular Health
- Cardiovascular Epidemiology and Risk Prediction Models
- Stem Cell Therapies for Cardiovascular Disease
- Electrocardiography
- Chest Radiography
- Echocardiography
- Stress Testing and Nuclear Imaging
- Cardiac Computed Tomography and Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Diagnostic Coronary Angiography
- Left and Right Heart Catheterization
- Atherosclerosis and Angiogenesis
- Hypertension
- Lipid Abnormalities
- Diabetes and Cardiovascular Events
- Cardiovascular Effects of Air Pollutants
- Stable Coronary Artery Disease
- Non–ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
- ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction
- Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
- Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery
- Cardiogenic Shock after Myocardial Infarction and Percutaneous support devices
- Congenital Coronary Anomalies
- Coronary Hemodynamics and FFR
- Epidemiology of Congestive Heart Failure- HFpEF and HFrEF
- Management of Acute Heart Failure
- Management of Chronic Heart Failure
- Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
- Restrictive Cardiomyopathy
- Hereditary Cardiomyopathies
- Myocarditis
- Cardiac Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices
- Stress-Induced Cardiomyopathy
- Bradyarrhythmias
- Supraventricular Tachycardia
- Atrial Fibrillation- Rate vs. Rhythm
- Atrial Fibrillation- Stroke Prevention
- Atrial Fibrillation- Ablation Techniques
- Ventricular Tachycardia
- Sudden Cardiac Death
- Syncope
- Cardiac Pacemakers and Defibrillators
- Aortic Valve Disease
- Mitral Valve Disease
- Cardiovascular Manifestations of Rheumatic fever
- Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valve Disease
- Infective Endocarditis
- Surgical Treatment of Valvular Heart Disease
- Clinical Presentation of Adults with Congenital Heart Disease
- Catheter-based Therapies for Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- Surgical Interventions for Congenital Heart Disease
- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
- Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair
- Pericardial Disease: Clinical Features and Treatment
- Pericardial Disease: Diagnosis and Hemodynamics
- Renovascular Hypertension and Renal Denervation
- Interventional Approaches for Peripheral Arterial Disease
- Surgery for Peripheral Vascular Diseases
- Carotid Artery Revascularization
- Diseases of the Aorta
- Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism
- Cardiovascular Disease in Pregnancy
- Neuromuscular Diseases and the Heart
- Cardiovascular Manifestations of Endocrine Diseases
- Connective Tissue Diseases and the Heart
- Cardiac Tumors and Cardio-oncology
- Pulmonary Hypertension
- HIV and the Heart
- Sleep Disorders and the Cardiovascular System
- Cardiovascular Disease in Women
- Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly
SECTION II - Diagnostic Testing
SECTION III - Vascular Biology and Risk Factors for Coronary Artery Disease
SECTION IV - CORONARY HEART DISEASE
SECTION V - MYOCARDIAL DISEASES AND CARDIOMYOPATHY
SECTION VI - CARDIAC RHYTHM ABNORMALITIES
SECTION VII - VALVULAR HEART DISEASE
SECTION VIII - STRUCTURAL HEART DISEASE
SECTION IX - PERICARDIAL DISEASES
SECTION X - PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DISEASE
SECTION XI - Cardiac Considerations in Specific Populations and Systemic Diseases
Description
Perfect for residents, generalists, anesthesiologists, emergency department physicians, medical students, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who need a practical, working knowledge of cardiology, Netter's Cardiology, 3rd Edition, provides a concise overview of cardiovascular disease highlighted by unique, memorable Netter illustrations. This superb visual resource showcases the well-known work of Frank H. Netter, MD, and his successor, Carlos Machado, MD, a cardiologist who has created clear, full-color illustrations in the Netter tradition. New features and all-new chapters keep you up to date with the latest information in the field.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 30th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547277
- 9780323547284
- 9780323547291
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323547260
About the Authors
George Stouffer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine Director, C.V. Richardson Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory Director, Interventional Cardiology
Marschall Runge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Cam Patterson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Cardiology, Ernest and Hazel Craige Distinguished Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine; Director of the Carolina Cardiovascular Biology Center, Department of Medicine, Faculty in Pharmacology as well as Cell and Developmental Biology
Joseph Rossi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, UNC – Chapel Hill, UNC Regional Physicians Carolina Cardiology at High Point, Chapel Hill, North Carolina