Netter’s Histology: An Instant Review - First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
This book is a comprehensive collection of memorable diagrams to facilitate learning and supplement standard histology textbooks and atlases used in contemporary courses, including Netter's Essential Histology, 2nd Edition.
Key Features
- Contains over 200 concise images highlighting microscopic features of cells, tissues and organs of the body
- Helps in recognizing and interpreting microscopic sections at a glance
- Reinforces knowledge of the clinical relevance of histological structures and their function
Table of Contents
Section 1: Cells and Tissues
1. The Cell
2. Epithelium and Exocrine Glands
3. Connective Tissue
4. Muscle Tissue
5. Nervous Tissue
6. Cartilage and Bone
7. Blood and Bone Marrow
Section 2: Systems
8. Cardiovascular System
9. Lymphoid System
10. Endocrine System
11. Integumentary System
12. Upper Digestive System
13. Lower Digestive System
14. Liver, Gallbladder, and Exocrine Pancreas
15. Respiratory System
16. Urinary System
17. Male Reproductive System
18. Female Reproductive System
19. Eye and Adnexa
20. Special Senses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2014
- Published:
- 30th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131240021
About the Author
William Ovalle
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada