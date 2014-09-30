Netter’s Histology: An Instant Review - First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131240021

Netter’s Histology: An Instant Review - First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: William Ovalle
Paperback ISBN: 9788131240021
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 30th September 2014
Page Count: 472
Description

This book is a comprehensive collection of memorable diagrams to facilitate learning and supplement standard histology textbooks and atlases used in contemporary courses, including Netter's Essential Histology, 2nd Edition.

Key Features

  • Contains over 200 concise images highlighting microscopic features of cells, tissues and organs of the body

  • Helps in recognizing and interpreting microscopic sections at a glance

  • Reinforces knowledge of the clinical relevance of histological structures and their function

Table of Contents

Section 1: Cells and Tissues

1. The Cell

2. Epithelium and Exocrine Glands

3. Connective Tissue

4. Muscle Tissue

5. Nervous Tissue

6. Cartilage and Bone

7. Blood and Bone Marrow

Section 2: Systems

8. Cardiovascular System

9. Lymphoid System

10. Endocrine System

11. Integumentary System

12. Upper Digestive System

13. Lower Digestive System

14. Liver, Gallbladder, and Exocrine Pancreas

15. Respiratory System

16. Urinary System

17. Male Reproductive System

18. Female Reproductive System

19. Eye and Adnexa

20. Special Senses

About the Author

William Ovalle

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Vancouver, BC, Canada

