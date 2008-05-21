Nessus Network Auditing

The Updated Version of the Bestselling Nessus Book. This is the ONLY Book to Read if You Run Nessus Across the Enterprise. Ever since its beginnings in early 1998, the Nessus Project has attracted security researchers from all walks of life. It continues this growth today. It has been adopted as a de facto standard by the security industry, vendor, and practitioner alike, many of whom rely on Nessus as the foundation to their security practices. Now, a team of leading developers have created the definitive book for the Nessus community.



Perform a Vulnerability Assessment

Use Nessus to find programming errors that allow intruders to gain unauthorized access.



Obtain and Install Nessus

Install from source or binary, set up up clients and user accounts, and update your plug-ins.



Modify the Preferences Tab

Specify the options for Nmap and other complex, configurable components of Nessus.



Understand Scanner Logic and Determine Actual Risk

Plan your scanning strategy and learn what variables can be changed.



Prioritize Vulnerabilities

Prioritize and manage critical vulnerabilities, information leaks, and denial of service errors.



Deal with False Positives

Learn the different types of false positives and the differences between intrusive and nonintrusive tests.



Get Under the Hood of Nessus

Understand the architecture and design of Nessus and master the Nessus Attack Scripting Language (NASL).



Scan the Entire Enterprise Network

Plan for enterprise deployment by gauging network bandwith and topology issues.