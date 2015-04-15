Nerves and Nerve Injuries is the first comprehensive work devoted to the nerves of the body. An indispensable work for anyone studying the nerves or treating patients with nerve injuries, these books will become the ‘go to’ resource in the field. The nerves are treated in a systematic manner, discussing details such as their anatomy (both macro- and microscopic), physiology, examination (physical and imaging), pathology, and clinical and surgical interventions. The authors contributing their expertise are international experts on the subject. The books cover topics from detailed nerve anatomy and embryology to cutting-edge knowledge related to treatment, disease and mathematical modeling of the nerves.

Nerves and Nerve Injuries Volume 1 focuses on the history of nerves, embryology, anatomy, imaging, and diagnostics. This volume provides a greatly detailed overview of the anatomy of the peripheral and cranial nerves as well as comprehensive details of imaging modalities and diagnostic tests.

