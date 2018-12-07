Nephrology: Innovations in Clinical Practice, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-4

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Stephen Krau, Dr. Farrar and Dr. Ellison have created an issue that focuses on evidence-based clinical updates and innovations in various nephrology disorders. Top experts on the topic have contributed reviews on the follwoing topics: Kidney Influence on Fluids and Electrolytes; Renal Diet; Pharmacologic Renal Therapy; Acute Renal Therapy; Chronic Renal Therapy; Innovations in Kidney; Autoimmune Disease; Infection-Related Glomerular Disease; Sclerotic Diseases; Obstructive Renal Diseases; Chronic Renal Complications; Psychosocial Issues and Life Style Changes for the Renal Patient; and Withdrawal of Treatment (end of life decisions). Authors will come away with the clinical knowledge they need to improve outcomes in the nephrotic patient.