Nephrology: Innovations in Clinical Practice, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 53-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Kidney Influence on Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
2. Renal Diet
3. Pharmacologic Renal Therapy
4. Acute Renal Therapy
5. Chronic Renal Therapy
6. Recent Innovations in Kidney Transplants
7. The Roles of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and IgA Nephropathy in Glomerular Disease
8. Infection-Related Glomerular Disease
9. Clinical Management of Glomerular Diseases
10. Obstructive Renal Disease
11. Complications of Kidney Disease
12. Psychosocial Issues and Lifestyle Changes for the Renal Patient
12. Psychosocial Issues and Lifestyle Changes for the Renal Patient
12. Psychosocial Issues and Lifestyle Changes for the Renal Patient
Description
In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Stephen Krau, Dr. Farrar and Dr. Ellison have created an issue that focuses on evidence-based clinical updates and innovations in various nephrology disorders. Top experts on the topic have contributed reviews on the follwoing topics: Kidney Influence on Fluids and Electrolytes; Renal Diet; Pharmacologic Renal Therapy; Acute Renal Therapy; Chronic Renal Therapy; Innovations in Kidney; Autoimmune Disease; Infection-Related Glomerular Disease; Sclerotic Diseases; Obstructive Renal Diseases; Chronic Renal Complications; Psychosocial Issues and Life Style Changes for the Renal Patient; and Withdrawal of Treatment (end of life decisions). Authors will come away with the clinical knowledge they need to improve outcomes in the nephrotic patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323643115
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323643108