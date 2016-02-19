Nephritis
1st Edition
Disorders of Metabolism and Nutrition
Description
Nephritis, Part II of Several Clinical Treatises on the Pathology and Therapy of Disorders of Metabolism and Nutrition discusses the most important fundamental principles of the treatment of renal diseases. This book focuses on two chief forms of renal disease— acute nephritis and contracted kidney. The parenchymatous or sub-chronic form of nephritis is only briefly mentioned. Other topics discussed include the customary therapy of kidney diseases; principle of saving the kidneys in renal diseases; and facts of metabolism as a basis for the dietary regulations to be adopted in the protective therapy of kidney disease. The ingestion of albumin, moderate edema, and convalescent stage of acute nephritis are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the principles underlying the dietetic and physical treatment of contracted kidney and acute nephritis. This publication is beneficial to nephrology specialists and clinicians concerned with diseases relating to kidney failure.
Table of Contents
Introductory
I. The Customary Therapy of Kidney Diseases
a. Acute Nephritis
b. Sub-Chronic Nephritis
c. The Contracted Kidney
II. The Principle of Saving the Kidneys in Renal Diseases
III. The Facts of Metabolism as a Basis for the Dietary Regulations to be Adopted in the Protective Therapy of Kidney Disease
a. Creatinin
b. Urinary Pigments
c. Phosphoric Acid
d. Urea and Sulphates (Ingestion of Albumin)
e. Hippuric Acid
f. Ammonia
g. Acetic Acid and Citric Acid
h. Uric Acid and Alloxuric Bases
i. Alcohol
j. Water (Sweating Cures)
k. Drugs
IV. The Principles Underlying the Dietetic and Physical Treatment of Acute Nephritis
a. Anuria and Oliguria
b. Moderate Edema
c. Convalescent Stage of Acute Nephritis
V. The Principles Underlying the Dietetic and Physical Treatment of Contracted Kidney
a. General Considerations
b. Alcohol
c. Condiments
d. Drugs
e. Coffee, Tea and Tobacco
f. Meat
g. The Amount of Proteid Digested
h. The Allowance of Water
i. Total Nourishment (Caloric Value)
j. Physical Treatment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2003
- Published:
- 1st January 1903
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194318