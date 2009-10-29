Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Tectonics, Global Change and Evolution, Volume 16

SECTION I: INTRODUCTION

PART 1 Introduction

1. The Neoproterozoic and Cambrian: a Time of Upheavals, Extremes, and Innovations (C. Gaucher, A.N. Sial, G.P. Halverson, and H.E. Frimmel)

SECTION II: NEOPROTEROZOIC-CAMBRIAN EVENTS IN SW GONDWANA

PART 2 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Amazonian Palaeocontinent

2. The Amazonian Palaeocontinent (C. J.S. de Alvarenga, P.C. Boggiani, M. Babinski, M.A.Dardenne, M. Figueiredo, R.V.Santos, and E.L. Dantas)

PART 3 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Sao Francisco Palaeocontinent

3. The São Francisco Palaeocontinent (A.N. Sial, M.A. Dardenne, A. Misi, A.J. Pedreira, C. Gaucher, V.P. Ferreira, M.A. Silva Filho, A. Uhlein, A.C. Pedrosa-Soares, R.V. Santos, M. Egydio-Silva, M. Babinski, C.J.S. Alvarenga, T.R. Fairchild, and M.M. Pimentel)

PART 4 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Rio de la Plata Palaeocontinent

4.1. Extension and General Evolution of the Río de la Plata Craton (J. Bossi,and C. Cingolani). 4.2. Lithostratigraphy (D.G. Poire, and C. Gaucher). 4.3. Biostratigraphy (C. Gaucher,and D.G. Poire). 4.4. Chemostratigraphy (C. Gaucher, A.N. Sial, D.G. Poire L. Gomez Peral, V.P. Ferreira, and M.M. Pimentel). 4.5. Palaeoclimatic Events (C. Gaucher, and D.G. Poire). 4.6. Palaeogeography (C. Gaucher, J. Bossi, and G. Blanco)

PART 5 Neoproterozoic to Early Palaeozoic Evolution of Southwestern Africa

5.1. Configuration of Pan-African Orogenic Belts in Southwestern Africa (H.E. Frimmel). 5.2. Continental Rifting (H.E. Frimmel). 5.3. Passive Continental Margin Evolution (R.McG. Miller, H.E. Frimmel, and G.P. Halverson). 5.4. Syn- to Late-Orogenic Sedimentary Basins of Southwestern Africa (G.J.B. Germs, R.McG. Miller, H.E. Frimmel, and C. Gaucher). 5.5. Orogenic Tectono-Thermal Evolution (T.M. Will, R.McG. Miller, and H.E. Frimmel). 5.6. Syn- to Post-Orogenic Magmatism (R.McG. Miller,and H.E. Frimmel). 5.7. Mineral Deposits (H.E. Frimmel,and R.McG. Miller). 5.8. Geodynamic Synthesis of the Damara Orogen sensu lato (R.McG. Miller, H.E. Frimmel,and T.M. Will)

PART 6 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Pampean Orogen

6. The Pampean Orogen: Ediacaran-Lower Cambrian Evolutionary History of Central and Northwest Region of Argentina (F.G. Aceñolaza, and A. Toselli)

PART 7 Microcontimnents and Suspect Terranes

7.1. The Paranapanema Lithospheric Block: Its Nature and Role in the Accretion of Gondwana (M.S.M. Mantovani, and B.B. Brito Neves). 7.2. The Evolution and Tectonic Setting of the Luis Alves Microplate of Southeastern Brazil: an Exotic Terrane during the Assembly of Western Gondwana (M.A.S. Basei, A. Nutman, O. Siga Junior, C.R. Passarelli, and C.O. Drukas)

SECTION III: SYNTHESIS AND GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS

PART 8 Palaeogeographic Evolution from Rodinia to Gondwana

8. Tectonic Events and Palaeogeographic Evolution of Southwestern Gondwana in the Neoproterozoic and Cambrian (C. Gaucher, H.E. Frimmel, and G.J.B. Germs)

PART 9 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Biota

9.1. Neoproterozoic Acritarch Evolution (C. Gaucher, and P. Sprechmann). 9.2. Skeletonised Metazoans and Protists (C. Gaucher, and G.J.B.Germs). 9.3. Trace Fossils and the Agronomic Revolution at the Neoproterozoic–Cambrian Transition in Southwest Gondwana (G.F. Acenolaza, G.J.B.Germs, and F.G. Acenolaza)

PART 10 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Biochemical Evolution

10. Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Biogeochemical Evolution (G.P. Halverson, M.T. Hurtgen, S.M. Porter, and A.S. Collins)

PART 11 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Palaeoclimatic Events

11.1. Neoproterozoic to Cambrian Palaeoclimatic Events in Southwestern Gondwana (A.J. Kaufman, A.N. Sial, H.E. Frimmel, and A. Misi). 11.2. Neoproterozoic Glacial Events in Eurasia (N.M Chumakov)