Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Tectonics, Global Change and Evolution, Volume 16
1st Edition
A Focus on South Western Gondwana
Table of Contents
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION
PART 1 Introduction
1. The Neoproterozoic and Cambrian: a Time of Upheavals, Extremes, and Innovations (C. Gaucher, A.N. Sial, G.P. Halverson, and H.E. Frimmel)
SECTION II: NEOPROTEROZOIC-CAMBRIAN EVENTS IN SW GONDWANA
PART 2 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Amazonian Palaeocontinent
2. The Amazonian Palaeocontinent (C. J.S. de Alvarenga, P.C. Boggiani, M. Babinski, M.A.Dardenne, M. Figueiredo, R.V.Santos, and E.L. Dantas)
PART 3 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Sao Francisco Palaeocontinent
3. The São Francisco Palaeocontinent (A.N. Sial, M.A. Dardenne, A. Misi, A.J. Pedreira, C. Gaucher, V.P. Ferreira, M.A. Silva Filho, A. Uhlein, A.C. Pedrosa-Soares, R.V. Santos, M. Egydio-Silva, M. Babinski, C.J.S. Alvarenga, T.R. Fairchild, and M.M. Pimentel)
PART 4 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Rio de la Plata Palaeocontinent
4.1. Extension and General Evolution of the Río de la Plata Craton (J. Bossi,and C. Cingolani). 4.2. Lithostratigraphy (D.G. Poire, and C. Gaucher). 4.3. Biostratigraphy (C. Gaucher,and D.G. Poire). 4.4. Chemostratigraphy (C. Gaucher, A.N. Sial, D.G. Poire L. Gomez Peral, V.P. Ferreira, and M.M. Pimentel). 4.5. Palaeoclimatic Events (C. Gaucher, and D.G. Poire). 4.6. Palaeogeography (C. Gaucher, J. Bossi, and G. Blanco)
PART 5 Neoproterozoic to Early Palaeozoic Evolution of Southwestern Africa
5.1. Configuration of Pan-African Orogenic Belts in Southwestern Africa (H.E. Frimmel). 5.2. Continental Rifting (H.E. Frimmel). 5.3. Passive Continental Margin Evolution (R.McG. Miller, H.E. Frimmel, and G.P. Halverson). 5.4. Syn- to Late-Orogenic Sedimentary Basins of Southwestern Africa (G.J.B. Germs, R.McG. Miller, H.E. Frimmel, and C. Gaucher). 5.5. Orogenic Tectono-Thermal Evolution (T.M. Will, R.McG. Miller, and H.E. Frimmel). 5.6. Syn- to Post-Orogenic Magmatism (R.McG. Miller,and H.E. Frimmel). 5.7. Mineral Deposits (H.E. Frimmel,and R.McG. Miller). 5.8. Geodynamic Synthesis of the Damara Orogen sensu lato (R.McG. Miller, H.E. Frimmel,and T.M. Will)
PART 6 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Evolution of the Pampean Orogen
6. The Pampean Orogen: Ediacaran-Lower Cambrian Evolutionary History of Central and Northwest Region of Argentina (F.G. Aceñolaza, and A. Toselli)
PART 7 Microcontimnents and Suspect Terranes
7.1. The Paranapanema Lithospheric Block: Its Nature and Role in the Accretion of Gondwana (M.S.M. Mantovani, and B.B. Brito Neves). 7.2. The Evolution and Tectonic Setting of the Luis Alves Microplate of Southeastern Brazil: an Exotic Terrane during the Assembly of Western Gondwana (M.A.S. Basei, A. Nutman, O. Siga Junior, C.R. Passarelli, and C.O. Drukas)
SECTION III: SYNTHESIS AND GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS
PART 8 Palaeogeographic Evolution from Rodinia to Gondwana
8. Tectonic Events and Palaeogeographic Evolution of Southwestern Gondwana in the Neoproterozoic and Cambrian (C. Gaucher, H.E. Frimmel, and G.J.B. Germs)
PART 9 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Biota
9.1. Neoproterozoic Acritarch Evolution (C. Gaucher, and P. Sprechmann). 9.2. Skeletonised Metazoans and Protists (C. Gaucher, and G.J.B.Germs). 9.3. Trace Fossils and the Agronomic Revolution at the Neoproterozoic–Cambrian Transition in Southwest Gondwana (G.F. Acenolaza, G.J.B.Germs, and F.G. Acenolaza)
PART 10 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Biochemical Evolution
10. Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Biogeochemical Evolution (G.P. Halverson, M.T. Hurtgen, S.M. Porter, and A.S. Collins)
PART 11 Neoproterozoic-Cambrian Palaeoclimatic Events
11.1. Neoproterozoic to Cambrian Palaeoclimatic Events in Southwestern Gondwana (A.J. Kaufman, A.N. Sial, H.E. Frimmel, and A. Misi). 11.2. Neoproterozoic Glacial Events in Eurasia (N.M Chumakov)
Description
The book deals with the record of important Neoproterozoic to Early Palaeozoic events in southwestern Gondwana, that heralded the Cambrian explosion and the dawn of modern ecosystems. It contains a detailed account of the Neoproterozoic to Cambrian geological record in a poorly-known part of the world, which is at the same time key to understand fundamental processes at the Proterozoic-Cambrian transition. The emphasis is placed on litho-, bio-, chemostratigraphy and magmatism. The palaeoclimatic, tectonic, evolutionary radiation and extinction events and associated mineralizations will be identified and discussed. A synthesis of all data is provided at the end of the book, integrating the data from all cratons and fold belts in southwestern Gondwana. The events will be individualized, their impact discussed and correlations between different successions both within and outside Gondwana proposed.
The book is organized in three sections. Section one is an introduction to the neoproterozoic and Cambrian seen as a time of upheavals, extremes and innovations. Section two comprises nineteen chapters dealing with the neoproterozoic-Cambrian events in southwestern Gondwana. Section three will provide a synthesis on every major topic, and a critical assessment of the global implications of the presented data.
Readership
Researchers and advanced undergraduate and graduate students in geology, Precambrian geology, tectonics, geochemistry and petrology, geochronology, and economic geology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2010
- Published:
- 29th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080932774
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444532497
About the Editors
Claudio Gaucher Editor
Departamento de Geologia, Facultad de Ciencias, Universidad de la Republica, 11400 Montevideo, Uruguay
Alcides Sial Editor
NEG-LABISE, Department of Geology, Federal University of Pernambuco, Recife PE 50760-000, Brazil
Galen Halverson Editor
Geology & Geophysics, School of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of Adelaide, Adelaide SA 5005, Australia
Hartwig Frimmel Editor
Geodynamics & Geomaterials Research, Institute of Geography, University of Wurzburg, D-97074 Wurzburg, Germany