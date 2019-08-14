Neonatal Neurology, Volume 162
1st Edition
Handbook of Clinical Neurology Series
Table of Contents
1. Fetal neurology: principles and practice with a life-course perspective
2. Fetal toxicology
3. The placenta
4. Fetal and neonatal neuro-imaging
5. Fetal and neonatal neurogenetics
6. Congenital and perinatal infections
7. Preterm brain injury (white matter)
8. Preterm brain injury: germinal matrix / intraventricular hemorrhage and post-hemorrhagic ventricular dilatation
9. Cerebellar hypoplasia of prematurity: causes and consequences
10. Neonatal encephalopathy and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy
11. Perinatal arterial ischemic stroke
12. Neonatal cerebral sinovenous thrombosis
13. Biomarkers of brain injury
14. Monitoring and management of brain hemodynamics and oxygenation
15. Neuroprotection of the preterm brain
16. Neurodevelopmental outcome of children with congenital heart disease
17. Seizure classification, etiology and management
18. Diagnosis of seizures and encephalopathy using conventional EEG and amplitude integrated EEG
19. Outcome in preterm infants with seizures
20. Genetics of neonatal onset epilepsies
21. Neonatal hypotonia and neuromuscular conditions
22. Inborn errors of metabolism
23. High risk rollow-up: Early intervention and rehabilitation
24. Understanding and addressing barriers to communication in the context of neonatal neurologic injury: Exploring the ouR-HOPE approach
Description
Neonatal Neurology, Volume 162 in the Handbook of Clinical Neurology, series updates the reader on the latest advances in the study of neurological diseases diagnosed in the fetal and neonatal periods. With recent advances in magnetic resonance imaging, digital electroencephalography recording, and genetic testing and diagnosis, there is expanding awareness relating to early onset neurological conditions and how their early diagnosis can improve prediction of outcome and subsequent neurodevelopmental outcome. This new volume covers diagnosis and management of congenital conditions, including brain malformations, neuromuscular conditions and genetic epilepsies, as well as acquired injury related to peri-partum events, prematurity, critical illness and systemic diseases.
Key Features
- Provides an in-depth understanding of the basic scientific research, translational research and clinical consensus across neonatal and fetal medicine
- Explores how early neurological diagnosis can improve prediction of outcome and how management can improve subsequent neurodevelopmental outcome
- Features chapters co-authored by two experts, combining expertise in both neonatal and fetal neurology
Readership
Basic and clinical researchers in neuroscience; fellows, residents, and practicing clinicians in neurology, neonatal neurology, pediatric neurology, and neuropathology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 14th August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444640291
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Linda S. de Vries Series Volume Editor
Linda de Vries is a neonatologist and pediatric neurologist, and obtained her PhD degree in Utrecht (1987). Since 1989, she has worked in the department of Neonatology in the University Medical Center Utrecht, where she is a professor in Neonatal Neurology. Her research focuses on prediction of neurodevelopmental outcome in high risk preterm and full-term newborns, using neurophysiology and neuro-imaging methods. These at risk children are also seen by her in the follow-up clinic until early childhood. She has a special interest in neonatal stroke and brain plasticity. Her work has been published in >400 publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Neonatal Neurology, Department of Neonatology, UMC Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands
Hannah C. Glass Series Volume Editor
Dr. Hannah C. Glass is a pediatric neurologist, founding co-director of the Neurointensive Care Nursery (NICN), and Director of Neonatal Critical Care Services at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. She is also the program director of the Neonatal Neurology Fellowship Program. Dr. Glass specializes in brain focused care for children with neurological conditions diagnosed in the newborn period, including hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, stroke and seizures, as well as brain injury following preterm birth. Dr. Glass joined the Division of Child Neurology at UCSF in 2006. She earned her medical degree at McGill University and completed pediatrics and child neurology training at the University of Calgary. She trained in neonatal neurology and earned a master's degree in clinical research at UCSF. Dr. Glass has received funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), March of Dimes, Cerebral Palsy Alliance, and the Pediatric Epilepsy Research Foundation to conduct research that aims to improve developmental outcome following newborn brain injury.
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF School of Medicine, Departments of Neurology, Pediatrics and Epidemiology & Biostatistics, San Francisco, CA, USA