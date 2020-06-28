Neonatal Gastroenterology: Challenges, Controversies And Recent Advances, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-2

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Lucky Jain, Dr. Sudarshan R. Jadcherla has put together a comprehensive issue devoted to neonatal gastroenterology. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Neonatal Aerodigestive Disorders: Epidemiology and Economic Burden; Feeding and Swallowing Difficulties in Neonates: Developmental Physiology and Pathophysiology; Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in the NICU Neonate: Controversies, Current Understanding and Future Directions; Feeding Difficulties and Tube-feeding Controversies in Complex Neonates: Evidence-Based Practices; Physiology and Pathological basis of Aerodigestive Difficulties in Chronic Lung Disease; Congenital Diarrheas in Infants: Pathophysiology, Consequences, and Potential Treatment Strategies; Short Gut syndrome: Recent Advances in Pathophysiology and Intestinal Support Practices; Neonatal Cholestasis in the Premature Infant: Approaches to Diagnosis and Management; Strategies for Prevention of TPN-related Liver Injury; Supplements and Additives to Human Milk: Principles and Practices, Current Controversies; Microbiome and Gut Injury in Neonates; Recent Advances in NEC Research: Strategies for Implementation in Clinical Practice; Transfusion-Related Gut Injury and NEC; Neonatal Endoscopy, Diagnosis and Intervention Procedures Crib-side; and Surgical Gastrointestinal Emergencies in Neonates: An overview. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in the neonate.