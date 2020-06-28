Neonatal Gastroenterology: Challenges, Controversies And Recent Advances, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 47-2
1st Edition
Description
Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Lucky Jain, Dr. Sudarshan R. Jadcherla has put together a comprehensive issue devoted to neonatal gastroenterology. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Neonatal Aerodigestive Disorders: Epidemiology and Economic Burden; Feeding and Swallowing Difficulties in Neonates: Developmental Physiology and Pathophysiology; Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease in the NICU Neonate: Controversies, Current Understanding and Future Directions; Feeding Difficulties and Tube-feeding Controversies in Complex Neonates: Evidence-Based Practices; Physiology and Pathological basis of Aerodigestive Difficulties in Chronic Lung Disease; Congenital Diarrheas in Infants: Pathophysiology, Consequences, and Potential Treatment Strategies; Short Gut syndrome: Recent Advances in Pathophysiology and Intestinal Support Practices; Neonatal Cholestasis in the Premature Infant: Approaches to Diagnosis and Management; Strategies for Prevention of TPN-related Liver Injury; Supplements and Additives to Human Milk: Principles and Practices, Current Controversies; Microbiome and Gut Injury in Neonates; Recent Advances in NEC Research: Strategies for Implementation in Clinical Practice; Transfusion-Related Gut Injury and NEC; Neonatal Endoscopy, Diagnosis and Intervention Procedures Crib-side; and Surgical Gastrointestinal Emergencies in Neonates: An overview. Readers will come away with the information they need to improve outcomes in the neonate.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323720786
About the Editors
Sudarshan Jadcherla
Associate Division Chief, Neonatology Program Director, Neonatal and Infant Feeding Disorders Fellowship Nationwide Childrens’ Hospital Professor, Department of Pediatrics at The Ohio State University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.