Neoglycoconjugates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124405851, 9780323138833

Neoglycoconjugates

1st Edition

Preparation and Applications

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323138833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th May 1994
Page Count: 549
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In recent decades, there has been an explosive growth in knowledge on the important biological roles of carbohydrates, especailly as specific information carriers. Neoglycoconjugates have been indispensable tools in these studies. This timely book, with both synthetic and application studies, will be of great value to researchers in a number of disciplines.

Key Features

  • Includes applications of neoglycoconjugates in medicine (vaccine preparation, drug targeting and tumor diagnosis)
  • Is a comprehensive survey of synthetic strategies
  • Covers application of neoglycoconjugates in basic research

Table of Contents

Introduction: Neoglycoconjugates: General Considerations. Enhanced Biochemical Affinities of Multivalent Neoglycoconjugates. Preparations: Synthesis of Neoglycoconjugates. Glycopeptide Synthesis. Use of Aminoalditols and Glycosylamines in Neoglycoconjugate Synthesis. Noncovalent Neoglycoproteins. Synthesis of Neoglycoconjugates Using Oliodacchiaride-Transferring Activity of Ceramide Glycanase. Carbohydrate-Containing Polystyrenes. Remodeling Glycopeptides for Affinity Labeling and Fluorescence Energy Transfer Studies. Applications: Synthetic Glycoconjugates as Human Vaccines. Hepatic Receptor Imaging Using Radiolabeled Asialoglycoprotein Analogs. Neoglycoproteins: Use in Tumor Diagnosis. Immobilized Glycoconjugates for Cell Recognition Studies. Neoganglioproteins: Probes for Endogenous Ganglioside Receptors. Drug Delivery Systems Using Carbohydrate Recognition. Determination of Epitope on Sugar Chains of Glycoproteins. Delivery of Polynucleotides to Hepatocytes.

Details

No. of pages:
549
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
5th May 1994
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138833

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.