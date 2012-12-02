Neoglycoconjugates
1st Edition
Preparation and Applications
Description
In recent decades, there has been an explosive growth in knowledge on the important biological roles of carbohydrates, especailly as specific information carriers. Neoglycoconjugates have been indispensable tools in these studies. This timely book, with both synthetic and application studies, will be of great value to researchers in a number of disciplines.
Key Features
- Includes applications of neoglycoconjugates in medicine (vaccine preparation, drug targeting and tumor diagnosis)
- Is a comprehensive survey of synthetic strategies
- Covers application of neoglycoconjugates in basic research
Table of Contents
Introduction: Neoglycoconjugates: General Considerations. Enhanced Biochemical Affinities of Multivalent Neoglycoconjugates. Preparations: Synthesis of Neoglycoconjugates. Glycopeptide Synthesis. Use of Aminoalditols and Glycosylamines in Neoglycoconjugate Synthesis. Noncovalent Neoglycoproteins. Synthesis of Neoglycoconjugates Using Oliodacchiaride-Transferring Activity of Ceramide Glycanase. Carbohydrate-Containing Polystyrenes. Remodeling Glycopeptides for Affinity Labeling and Fluorescence Energy Transfer Studies. Applications: Synthetic Glycoconjugates as Human Vaccines. Hepatic Receptor Imaging Using Radiolabeled Asialoglycoprotein Analogs. Neoglycoproteins: Use in Tumor Diagnosis. Immobilized Glycoconjugates for Cell Recognition Studies. Neoganglioproteins: Probes for Endogenous Ganglioside Receptors. Drug Delivery Systems Using Carbohydrate Recognition. Determination of Epitope on Sugar Chains of Glycoproteins. Delivery of Polynucleotides to Hepatocytes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 549
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 5th May 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138833