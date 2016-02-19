Neoglycoconjugates, Part A, Synthesis, Volume 242
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Neoglycoproteins:
S.R. Thorpe and J.W. Baynes, Residualizing Glycoconjugates: Biologically Inert Tracers for Studies on Protein Endocytosis and Catabolism.
J.A. Mahoney and R.L. Schnaar, Ganglioside-Based Neoglycoproteins.
P.J. Brennan, D. Chatterjee, T. Fujiwara, and S.-N. Cho, Leprosy-Specific Neoglycoconjugates: Synthesis and Application to Serodiagnosis of Leprosy.
H.-J. Gabius, S. Andre, A. Danguy, K. Kayser, and S. Gabius, Detection and Quantification of Carbohydrate-Binding Sites on Cell Surfaces and in Tissue Sections by Neoglycoproteins.
S. Sabesan and T.J. Linna, Chemical Glycosylation of Recombinant Interleukin 2.
N. Yamazaki, M. Kodama, and H.-J. Gabius, Neoglycoprotein-Liposome and Lectin-Liposome Conjugates as Tools for Carbohydrate Recognition Research.
Y. Inada, A. Matsushima, M. Hiroto, H. Nishimura, and Y. Kodera, Modification of Proteins with Polyethylene Glycol Derivatives.
A. Romanowska, S.J. Meunier, F.D.Tropper, C.A. Laferriore, and R. Roy, Michael Additions for Syntheses of Neoglycoproteins.
C.A. Laferriore and R. Roy, Isolation, Modification, and Conjugation of Sialyl ((2(3)-Lactose.
C.M. Reichert, C.E. Hayes,and I.J. Goldstein, Coupling of Carbohydrates to Proteins by Diazonium and Phenylisothiocyanate Reactions.
J. Linngren and I.J. Goldstein, Coupling of Aldobionic Acids to Proteins Using Water-Soluble Carbodiimide.
E. Kallin, Coupling of Oligosaccharides to Proteins Using p-Trifluoroacetamidoanaline.
Neoglycolipids:
G. Pohlentz and H. Egge, Neoglycolipids of 1-Deoxy-1-phosphatidylethanolaminolactitol Type: Synthesis, Structure Analysis, and Use as Probes for Characterization of Glycosyltransferases.
Y.-T. Li and S.-C. Li, Ceramide Glycanase from the Leech Macrobdella decora and Oligosaccharide-Transferring Activity.
A. Hasegawa and M. Kiso, Synthesis of Sialyl Lewis X Ganglioside and Analogs.
M. Kiso and A. Hasegawa, Synthesis of Ganglioside GM3 and Analogs Containing Modified Sialic Acids and Ceramides.
H. Ishida, M. Kiso, and A. Hasegawa, Synthesis of Ganglioside Analogs Containing Sulfur in Place of Oxygen at the Linkage Positions.
R. Roy, A. Romanowska, and F.O. Andersson, Replacement of Glycosphingolipid Ceramide Residues by Glycerolipid for Microtiter Plate Assays.
T. Feizi and R.A. Childs, Neoglycolipids: Probes in Structure/Function Assignments to Oligosaccharides.
Synthetic Polymers:
E. Kallin, Use of Glycosylamines in Preparation of Oligosaccharide Polyacrylamide Copolymers.
K. Kobayashi, T. Akaike, and T. Usui, Synthesis of Poly(N-acetyl-(-lactosaminide-carrying Acrylamide): Chemical-Enzymatic Hybrid Process.
S.-I. Nishimura, T. Furuike, and K. Matsuoka, Preparation of Glycoprotein Models: Pendant-Type Oligosaccharide Polymers.
K. Hatanaka, Synthesis of Branched Polysaccharide by Chemical and Enzymatic Reactions and Its Hypoglycemic Activity.
F.D. Tropper, A. Romanowska, and R. Roy, Tailor-made Glycopolymer Syntheses.
C.A. Laferriore, F.O. Andersson, and R. Roy, Syntheses of Water-Soluble Polyacrylamide-Containing Sialic Acid.
J.J. Krepinsky, S.P. Douglas, and D.M. Whitfield, Polymer-Supported Solution Synthesis of Oligosaccharides.
W.K.C. Park, S. Aravind, A. Romanowska, J. Renaud, and R. Roy, Syntheses of Clustered Lactosides by Telomerization. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Neoglycoconjugates are not only useful for the basic understanding of protein-carbohydrate interactions, but they have many practical applications as well. They are powerful reagents in many cell biology studies and excellent tools for the isolation and characterization of animal and plant lectins, separation of cells, as well as for the targeting of drugs, artificial vaccines, and diagnostic reagents. Volume 247 and its companion Volume 242 contain many practical methods on how to prepare and use neoglycoconjugates. Volume 242 deals with synthesis and 247 with biomedical applications.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell and developmental biologists, oncologists, pharmacologists, members of the complex carbohydrate society, and analytical chemists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
- Published:
- 22nd November 1994
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883557
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821432
