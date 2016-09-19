Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics
1st Edition
First South Asia Edition
Description
The resource of choice for pediatric residencies, clerkships, and exams, this renowned Pediatric text continues to provide a focused overview of the core knowledge in the subject. Succinct, targeted coverage of normal childhood growth and development, as well as the diagnosis, management, and prevention of common pediatric diseases and disorders, make this an ideal medical reference book for students, pediatric residents, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.
Key Features
• Efficiently review essential, concise pediatric content with this popular extension of the Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics.
• Focus on the core knowledge needed for your pediatric rotation with coverage that follows the MCI curriculum guidelines.
• Easily visualize complex aspects with full-color layout and images, as well as numerous tables throughout the text.
• Accomplish the learning with four new Sections – Community Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology.
• Enjoy complimentary access to enhanced e-book with videos and other digital resources.
• Access online select decision-making algorithms from Pediatric Decision-Making Strategies by Pomeranz et al. (ISBN: 978-0-323-29854-4).
Table of Contents
Section 1 The Profession of Pediatrics
Section 2 Community Pediatrics
Section 3 Growth and Development
Section 4 Behavioral problems due to Development and Psychiatric disorders
Section 5 Behavioral problems due to Psychological and Social issues
Section 6 Pediatric Nutrition and Nutritional Disorders
Section 7 Fluids and Electrolytes
Section 8 The Acutely Ill or Injured Child
Section 9 Human Genetics and Dysmorphology
Section 10 Metabolic Disorders
Section 11 Fetal and Neonatal Medicine
Section 12 Adolescent Medicine
Section 13 Immunology
Section 14 Allergy
Section 15 Rheumatic Diseases of Childhood
Section 16 Infectious Diseases
Section 17 The Digestive System
Section 18 The Respiratory System
Section 19 The Cardiovascular System
Section 20 Hematology
Section 21 Oncology
Section 22 Nephrology and Urology
Section 23 Endocrinology
Section 24 Neurology
Section 25 Dermatology
Section 26 Pediatric Surgery
Section 27 Orthopedics
Section 28 Ophthalmology
Section 29 Otorhinolaryngology
Online Content
Decision-making algorithms
Videos
MCQs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131245019
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244609
About the Editor-in-Chief
Karen Marcdante
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Robert Kliegman
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics, Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
About the Editor
O P Misra
Dr O P Misra; MD, MAMS, FIAP
Professor, Dept of Pediatrics,
Institute of Medical Sciences,
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi,
Uttar Pradesh
• Experience: 26 years of experience
• Paper Publications: International 42; National 40; Articles 7
• Chapters in Books: 5 (Published), 5 (Under publication)
• Research papers in conferences: 20
• Research guidance: MD (20) PhD (2)
Affiliations and Expertise
Shakuntala Prabhu
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr Shakuntala S Prabhu MD DCH FRCPCH Professor & Head Dept. Of Pediatrics and Divison of Pediatric Cardiology , Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai • Experience: 21 years • Editor –in-Chief Pediatric clinics of India 2007- till date • Training in Fetal echocardiography at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit (2001) • Done around 18,000 Paediatric 2D echoes and Colour Doppler and around 2000 Foetal echocardiograms • Lead Author in 10 peer reviewed indexed journals and co-author in 58 peer review indexed journals • Editor for two textbooks on Pediatric cardiology • Contributed chapters in 8 books • Given 172 presentations and guest lectures in various national and international conferences • Participated in around 44 Clinical Research Projects & Guided Post graduate students .
Surjit Singh
Dr Surjit Singh; MD; DCH (Lon.); FRCP (Lon.); FRCPCH (Lon.); FAMS
Fellowship in Pediatric Immunology (Lon.); FIAP; FICAAI
Professor of Pediatrics
Pediatric Allergy Immunology Unit,
Advanced Pediatrics Centre,
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER),
Chandigarh
• Experience: 25 years of experience
• Publications in peer-reviewed journals (230)
• Chapters in Books: 76
• Published a book on ‘Pediatric Rheumatology, 2/e’
• Research projects: 6 in PhD and 40 in MD/DM
• President, Indian Society for Primary Immune Deficiency (2013-2014)
• President of Rheumatology Group of Indian Academy of Pediatrics (2005 - 2006)
• Associate Editor of International Journal of Rheumatic Diseases (2014)
• Member of decision making bodies of Medical Council of India
• Member of Technical Expert Groups/Advisory Groups: UPSC, ICMR, ART, Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, Indian Rheumatology Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
