Nelson Essentials of Pediatrics

• Efficiently review essential, concise pediatric content with this popular extension of the Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics.

• Focus on the core knowledge needed for your pediatric rotation with coverage that follows the MCI curriculum guidelines.

• Easily visualize complex aspects with full-color layout and images, as well as numerous tables throughout the text.

• Accomplish the learning with four new Sections – Community Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery, Ophthalmology and Otorhinolaryngology.

• Enjoy complimentary access to enhanced e-book with videos and other digital resources.

• Access online select decision-making algorithms from Pediatric Decision-Making Strategies by Pomeranz et al. (ISBN: 978-0-323-29854-4).