Near Miss Reporting as a Safety Tool - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750611787, 9781483163628

Near Miss Reporting as a Safety Tool

1st Edition

Editors: T.W. van der Schaaf D.A. Lucas A.R. Hale
eBook ISBN: 9781483163628
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th October 1991
Page Count: 160
Description

Near Miss Reporting as a Safety Tool arises from a meeting of safety professionals, academicians, and consultants from Western-Europe and Canada held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, in September 1989.
The book deals with near-miss reporting in various systems, mostly in the context of errors and accidents. The book begins by discussing the effects of bad management decisions in the design phase and a framework that will describe or manage these near misses through reporting, description, analysis, interpretation, and suggestions. Seven modules that compose this framework, called the Near Miss Management System (NMMS), along with pertinent cases, are explained. The book notes that near misses are ignored because of technical myopia, action-oriented organizations, event-focused organizations, consequence driven, and variables in quality of reporting. The organizational and management aspects of the NMMS are then analyzed within the commonly accepted culture and experience of the company. The book also presents comparative application of near miss information systems covering a wide range of industrial and transport environment. Such presentation allows differences and similarities to come into view more easily.
The text will prove valuable for safety professionals in the nuclear and chemical industry and in road, railway, and air traffic management. Professors and students in safety management will likewise appreciate this book.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Ch.1 Introduction

Technical Section

Ch.2 Too Little and Too Late: A Commentary on Accident and Incident Reporting Systems

Ch.3 A Framework for Designing Near Miss Management Systems

Ch.4 Understanding, Reporting and Preventing Human Fixation Errors

Case Studies In The Process Industry

Ch.5 "Near Miss" Reporting Pitfalls for Nuclear Plants

Ch.6 Development of A Near Miss Management System At A Chemical Process Plant

Ch.7 IDA: An Interactive Program for the Collection and Processing of Accident Data

Case Studies In Transportation

Ch.8 Signals Passed At Danger: Near Miss Reporting From A Railway Perspective

Ch.9 Video Analysis of Road User Behavior At Intersections

Ch.10 Use of Traffic Conflicts for Near Miss Reporting

Conclusions

Ch.11 Organizational Aspects of Near Miss Reporting

Ch.12 Conclusions

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163628

