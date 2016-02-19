Near Miss Reporting as a Safety Tool
1st Edition
Description
Near Miss Reporting as a Safety Tool arises from a meeting of safety professionals, academicians, and consultants from Western-Europe and Canada held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, in September 1989.
The book deals with near-miss reporting in various systems, mostly in the context of errors and accidents. The book begins by discussing the effects of bad management decisions in the design phase and a framework that will describe or manage these near misses through reporting, description, analysis, interpretation, and suggestions. Seven modules that compose this framework, called the Near Miss Management System (NMMS), along with pertinent cases, are explained. The book notes that near misses are ignored because of technical myopia, action-oriented organizations, event-focused organizations, consequence driven, and variables in quality of reporting. The organizational and management aspects of the NMMS are then analyzed within the commonly accepted culture and experience of the company. The book also presents comparative application of near miss information systems covering a wide range of industrial and transport environment. Such presentation allows differences and similarities to come into view more easily.
The text will prove valuable for safety professionals in the nuclear and chemical industry and in road, railway, and air traffic management. Professors and students in safety management will likewise appreciate this book.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Ch.1 Introduction
Technical Section
Ch.2 Too Little and Too Late: A Commentary on Accident and Incident Reporting Systems
Ch.3 A Framework for Designing Near Miss Management Systems
Ch.4 Understanding, Reporting and Preventing Human Fixation Errors
Case Studies In The Process Industry
Ch.5 "Near Miss" Reporting Pitfalls for Nuclear Plants
Ch.6 Development of A Near Miss Management System At A Chemical Process Plant
Ch.7 IDA: An Interactive Program for the Collection and Processing of Accident Data
Case Studies In Transportation
Ch.8 Signals Passed At Danger: Near Miss Reporting From A Railway Perspective
Ch.9 Video Analysis of Road User Behavior At Intersections
Ch.10 Use of Traffic Conflicts for Near Miss Reporting
Conclusions
Ch.11 Organizational Aspects of Near Miss Reporting
Ch.12 Conclusions
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 24th October 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163628