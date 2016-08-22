Navigation Design and SEO for Content-Intensive Websites
1st Edition
A Guide for an Efficient Digital Communication
Description
Navigation Design and SEO for Content-Intensive Websites: A Guide for an Efficient Digital Communication presents the characteristics and principal guidelines for the analysis and design of efficient navigation and information access systems on content-intensive websites, such as magazines and other media publications. Furthermore, the book aims to present the tools of information processing, including information architecture (IA) and content categorization systems, so that such designs can ensure a good navigation experience based on the semantic relations between content items.
The book also presents best practices in the design of information access systems with regard to their main structures, including search query forms and search result pages. Finally, the book describes the foundations of search engine optimization (SEO), emphasizing SEO oriented to publications focused on communication and the coverage of current affairs, including images and videos.
Key Features
- Focuses on the newly emerging and significant sector of content characterized by its use of multimedia: text, image and video
- Presents comprehensive coverage of sites and their combined information architecture and SEO needs
- Explores an analysis of existing best practices to offer operational proposals for the development of digital news and current affairs publications
- Analyzes academic studies by scholars working in this field
Readership
LIS Professionals, Web Designers, Information Architects, Journalists, SEO Professionals, Community Managers, Digital Marketing professionals, Content Curators and High-level bloggers.
Table of Contents
- Series Page
- Dedication
- List of Figures
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Content-Intensive Sites
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Characterization of Content-Intensive Sites
- 1.3. An Opportunity for Library and Information Science
- 1.4. How the Book Is Structured
- Part One. Navigation Experience Design
- Chapter 2. The Basis of Navigation
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Digital Navigation
- 2.3. Navigation System Typology
- 2.4. Semantic Navigation
- 2.5. Navigation for Mobile Devices
- Chapter 3. Designing User Experience
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. User-Based Methodology
- 3.3. The Persona and Scenario Method
- 3.4. Card Sorting
- Chapter 4. Prototyping for Navigation
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Functions of Prototyping
- 4.3. Types of Prototype
- 4.4. Prototyping Tools
- Chapter 2. The Basis of Navigation
- Part Two. Findability and Search Experience Optimization
- Chapter 5. The Essentials of Search Engine Optimization
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. What Is Search Engine Optimization?
- 5.3. How Search Engines Work
- 5.4. Positioning Factors
- 5.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 6. SEO for Content-Intensive Sites
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Phases of an SEO Campaign
- 6.3. A Framework for Optimizing Content on Information-Intensive Sites
- 6.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Mobile Web and SEO
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Mobile Web Ecosystem
- 7.3. Responsive Design
- 7.4. Query Mode and Typology
- 7.5. Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Chapter 5. The Essentials of Search Engine Optimization
- References and Further Reading
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 22nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006771
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081006764
About the Author
Mario Pérez-Montoro
Mario Pérez-Montoro holds a PhD in Philosophy and Education from the University of Barcelona (Spain) and a Master in Information Management and Systems from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (Spain). He studied at the Istituto di Discipline della Comunicazione at the Università di Bologna (Italy) and has been a Visiting Scholar at the Center for the Study of Language and Information (CSLI) at Stanford University (California, USA) and at the School of Information at UC Berkeley (California, USA). He is a Professor in the Department of Information Science at the University of Barcelona (Spain). His work has focused on information architecture and visualization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Information Science, University of Barcelona, Spain
Lluís Codina
Lluís Codina holds a PhD in Information Science from Autonomous University of Barcelona. He is a Professor at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona. He teaches in the School of Communication at Journalism and Communication Studies and the Master's Degree in Social Communication (MUCS) Department of Communication. He is the coordinator of the Digital Documentation and Interactive Communication Group of the Pompeu Fabra University. His research work is focused in digital and interactive information systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain