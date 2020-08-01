Navigating Life Transitions for Meaning
1st Edition
Description
Life transitions are experienced by virtually all persons, and the influence of those transitions are tremendous. It is essential for clinicians to understand how transitions can disrupt life and how to help clients successfully navigate these changes. Navigating Life Transitions for Meaning examines the effects of life transitions on the component parts of meaning in life-making sense (coherence), driving life goals (purpose), significance (mattering), and continuity. The book covers a range of transitions, including: developmental (e.g. adolescence to adulthood), personal (e.g. illness onset, becoming a parent, bereavement), and career (e.g. military deployment, downshifting, retiring). Navigating Life Transitions for Meaning begins by explaining the central human motivation of meaning making, as well as its counterpart, meaning disruption. The book goes on to describing different types of specific transitions, detailing how specific transitions affect an individual differently, and providing appropriate clinical approaches.
Key Features
- Covers cultural transitions such as immigration and religious conversion
- Examines health transitions like cancer survivorship and acquired disability
- Uses a positive psychology framework to understand transitions
- Includes bulleted ‘take-away’ summaries of key points in each chapter
- Provides clinical applications of theory to practice
Readership
Those in psychology, social work, counselling, and nursing
Table of Contents
1. Meaning in Life Amidst Life Transitions
Elizabeth M. Altmaier
2. Navigating the Teenage Years: What Do We Know About How Adolescents Find Meaning and Purpose?
Areana Eivers and Adrian B Kelly
3. Men’s Transitions in Late Life: Exploring the Influence of Male Norms
Nicholas C. Neibergall and Francisco J. Sánchez
4. Transitions and Transcendence: Transgender Individuals’ Identity Negotiations and Meaning Construction in Context
Eric C. Chen, Hannah Sugarman, and Melissa Brenman
5. Meaning Making in Bereavement Transitions: Review and Clinical Relevance
Evgenia Milman and Robert A. Neimeye
6. Transitions in an Uncertain Labor Market: Implications for Meaningful Work
Blake A. Allan and Tracie Liu
7. Meaning Making and Chronic Illness: Understanding through Narratives
Cara E. Bigony and Merle Keitel
8. Resilience Trajectories of Cancer Survivors: A Meaning-Making Perspective
Crystal. L Park, Kate E. Dibble, Sinead Sinnott, Tara Sanft, and Keith M. Bellizzi
9. At the Heart of Meaning Making: An Acceptance and Commitment Approach to Developing Adaptive Meaning Following Acute Cardiac Events
Maja Bergman and Merle Keitel
10. Finding and Creating Meaning in Life During Reversals and Revisions
Elizabeth M. Altmaier
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188491
About the Editor
Elizabeth Altmaier
Elizabeth Altmaier, PhD, is Professor Emeritus, Department of Psychological and Quantitative Foundations, College of Education, University of Iowa. Professor Altmaier’s research interests concern adjustment to and coping with challenging events and circumstances; her publications focus on cancer and its treatment, interpersonal offenses, and chronic illnesses. She is the author of the forthcoming book, Push back the dark: Companioning adults sexually abused as children (Wipf and Stock). Professor Altmaier is Fellow of the American Psychological Association. She is an active community volunteer, including serving as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Leaders, Believers and Achievers organization for at risk youth in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Affiliations and Expertise
Counseling Psychology Program, University of Iowa, USA