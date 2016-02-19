Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface to the Third (Revised) Edition

Chapter I. The Steady-State Stokes Equations

Introduction

§1. Some Function Spaces

1.1 Notation

1.2 A Density Theorem

1.3 A Trace Theorem

1.4 Characterization of the Spaces H and V

§2. Existence and Uniqueness for the Stokes Equations

2.1 Variational Formulation of the Problem

2.2 The Projection Theorem

2.3 The Unbounded Case

2.4 The Non-Homogeneous Stokes Problem

2.5 Regularity Results

2.6 Eigenfunctions of the Stokes Problem

§3. Discretization of the Stokes Equations (I)

3.1 Approximation of a Normed Space

3.2 A General Convergence Theorem

3.3 Approximation by Finite Differences

§4. Discretization of the Stokes Equations (II)

4.1 Preliminary Results

4.2 Finite Elements of Degree 2 (n = 2)

4.3 Finite Elements of Degree 3 (n = 3)

4.4 An Internal Approximation of V

4.5 Nonconforming Finite Elements

§5. Numerical Algorithms

5.1 Uzawa Algorithm

5.2 Arrow—Hurwicz Algorithm

5.3 Discrete Form of these Algorithms

§6. The Penalty Method

6.1 Convergence of uε to u

6.2 Asymptotic Expansion of uε

6.3 Numerical Algorithms

Chapter II. The Steady-State Navier-Stokes Equations

Introduction

§ 1. Existence and Uniqueness Theorems

1.1 Sobolev Inequalities and Compactness Theorems

1.2 The Homogeneous Navier-Stokes Equations

1.3 The Homogeneous Navier-Stokes Equations (Continued)

1.4 The Non-Homogeneous Navier-Stokes Equations

§2. Discrete Inequalities and Compactness Theorems

2.1 Discrete Sobolev Inequalities

2.2 A Discrete Compactness Theorem for Step Functions

2.3 Discrete Sobolev Inequalities for Non Conforming Finite Elements

2.4 A Discrete Compactness Theorem for Non Conforming Finite Elements

§3. Approximation of the Stationary Navier-Stokes Equations

3.1 A General Convergence Theorem

3.2 Applications

3.3 Numerical Algorithms

§4. Bifurcation Theory and Non-Uniqueness Results

4.1 The Taylor Problem. Preliminary Results

4.2 A Spectral Property of B

4.3 Elements of the Topological Degree Theory

4.4 The Non Uniqueness Theorem

Chapter III. The Evolution Navier-Stokes Equations

Introduction

§1. The Linear Case

1.1 Notations

1.2 The Existence and Uniqueness Theorem

1.3 Proof of the Existence in Theorem 1.1

1.4 Proof of the Continuity and Uniqueness

1.5 Miscellaneous Remarks

§2. Compactness Theorems

2.1 A Preliminary Result

2.2 A Compactness Theorem in Banach Spaces

2.3 A compactness Theorem Involving Fractional Derivatives

§3. Existence and Uniqueness Theorems (n ≤ 4).

3.1 An Existence Theorem in Rn (n ≤ 4)

3.2 Proof of Theorem 3.1

3.3 Regularity and Uniqueness (n = 2)

3.4 About Regularity and Uniqueness (n = 3)

3.5 More Regular Solutions

3.6 Relations Between the Problems of Existence and Uniqueness (n = 3)

3.7 Utilization of a Special Basis

3.8 The Special Case f = 0

§4. Alternate Proof of Existence by Semi-Discretization

4.1 Statement of the Problem

4.2 The Approximate Solutions

4.3 A Priori Estimates

4.4 Passage to the Limit

§5. Discretization of the Navier-Stokes Equations: General Stability and Convergence Theorems

5.1 Description of the Approximation Schemes

5.2 Stability of the Schemes 5.1 and 5.2

5.3 Stability of Scheme 5.3

5.4 Stability of Scheme 5.4

5.5 A Complementary Estimate for Scheme 5.2

5.6 Other a Priori Estimates

5.7 Convergence of the Numerical Schemes

§6. Discretization of the Navier-Stokes Equations: Application of the General Results

6.1 Finite Differences (APX1)

6.2 Finite Elements (APX2), (APX3), (APX4)

6.3 Non Conforming Finite Elements (APX5)

6.4 Numerical Algorithms. Approximation of the Pressure

§7. Approximation of the Navier-Stokes Equations by the Projection Method

7.1 A Scheme with Two Intermediate Steps

7.2 A Scheme with n + 1 Intermediate Steps

7.3 Convergence of the Scheme

§8. Approximation of the Navier-Stokes Equations by the Artificial Compressibility Method

8.1 Study of the Perturbed Problems

8.2 Convergence of the Perturbed Problems to the Navier-Stokes Equations

8.3 Approximation of the Perturbed Problems

Appendix I Properties of the Curl Operator and Application to the Steady State Navier-Stokes Equations

Appendix II Implementation of Non-Conforming Linear Finite Elements

Comments

Additional Comments to the Revised Edition

References

Subject Index