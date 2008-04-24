Naturopathic Physical Medicine
1st Edition
Theory and Practice for Manual Therapists and Naturopaths
Description
NATUROPATHIC PHYSICAL MEDICINE provides a philosophical naturopathic perspective, as well as practical clinical applications, for manual and physical approaches to health care. A wide range of bodywork and movement approaches and modalities are evaluated in relation to their ability to be appropriately used in naturopathic treatment and rehabilitation settings. The model of care emphasised in this text recognizes that naturopathically oriented therapeutic interventions usually focus on achieving one or all of the following: enhancement of function so that the person, system or part, can better self-regulate in response to adaptive demands; modification or removal of adaptive load factors; and symptomatic relief without creation of significant additional adaptive changes.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Physical Medicine in a Naturopathic Context
Chapter 2 Adaptation and the evolution of disease and dysfunction
Chapter 3 History of Naturopathic Physical Medicine
Chapter 4 Naturopathic Physical Medicine
Chapter 5 Assessment and palpation: Accuracy and reliability Issues
Chapter 6 Assessment/palpation section: Skills
Chapter 7 Modalities, methods and techniques
Chapter 8 Integrated Naturopathic (manual) Physical Medicine Protocols
Chapter 9 Rehabilitation and Re-education (movement) approaches
Chapter 10 Naturopathic Physical Medicine Approaches to General Health Enhancement and Specific Conditions
Chapter 11 Naturopathic Hydrotherapy
Chapter 12 Electrotherapy Modalities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 24th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702037016
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443103902
About the Author
Leon Chaitow
Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial
Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK