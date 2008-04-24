Naturopathic Physical Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103902, 9780702037016

Naturopathic Physical Medicine

1st Edition

Theory and Practice for Manual Therapists and Naturopaths

Authors: Leon Chaitow
eBook ISBN: 9780702037016
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103902
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th April 2008
Page Count: 594
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

NATUROPATHIC PHYSICAL MEDICINE provides a philosophical naturopathic perspective, as well as practical clinical applications, for manual and physical approaches to health care. A wide range of bodywork and movement approaches and modalities are evaluated in relation to their ability to be appropriately used in naturopathic treatment and rehabilitation settings. The model of care emphasised in this text recognizes that naturopathically oriented therapeutic interventions usually focus on achieving one or all of the following: enhancement of function so that the person, system or part, can better self-regulate in response to adaptive demands; modification or removal of adaptive load factors; and symptomatic relief without creation of significant additional adaptive changes.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Physical Medicine in a Naturopathic Context

Chapter 2 Adaptation and the evolution of disease and dysfunction

Chapter 3 History of Naturopathic Physical Medicine

Chapter 4 Naturopathic Physical Medicine

Chapter 5 Assessment and palpation: Accuracy and reliability Issues

Chapter 6 Assessment/palpation section: Skills

Chapter 7 Modalities, methods and techniques

Chapter 8 Integrated Naturopathic (manual) Physical Medicine Protocols

Chapter 9 Rehabilitation and Re-education (movement) approaches

Chapter 10 Naturopathic Physical Medicine Approaches to General Health Enhancement and Specific Conditions

Chapter 11 Naturopathic Hydrotherapy

Chapter 12 Electrotherapy Modalities

Details

No. of pages:
594
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702037016
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103902

About the Author

Leon Chaitow

Leon Chaitow ND DO is an internationally known and respected osteopathic and naturopathic practitioner and teacher of soft tissue manipulation methods of treatment. He is author of over 60 books, including a series on Advanced Soft Tissue Manipulation (Muscle Energy Techniques, Positional Release Techniques, Modern Neuromuscular Techniques) and also Palpation Skills; Cranial

Manipulation: Theory and Practice; Fibromyalgia Syndrome: A Practitioner’s Guide to Treatment, and many more. He is editor of the peer reviewed Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, that offers a multidisciplinary perspective on physical methods of patient care. Leon Chaitow was for many years senior lecturer on the Therapeutic Bodywork degree courses which he helped to design at the School of Integrated Health, University of Westminster, London, where is he now an Honorary Fellow. He continues to teach and practice part-time in London, when not in Corfu, Greece where he focuses on his writing.

Affiliations and Expertise

Registered Osteopath and Naturopath; Honorary Fellow and Former Senior Lecturer, School of Life Sciences, University of Westminster, London, UK; Fellow, British Naturopathic Association.; Fellow, College of Osteopaths, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.