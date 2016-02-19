Naturally Occurring Quinones - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126896503, 9780323161343

Naturally Occurring Quinones

2nd Edition

Authors: R Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9780323161343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 742
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Naturally Occurring Quinones aims to discuss where quinones, a major group of organic compounds that are considered as pigments, can be found in nature. The book also explains its significance in chemistry and other related fields. The text also mentions the different plant and animal origins of these compounds. The book covers the biogenesis and distribution of these organic compounds; their identification and spectra; and the different kinds of quinolones, which include benzoquinones, naphthaquinones, julichromes, and laccaic acids. The text also elaborates on anthracyclinones and their stereochemistry; extended quinolones, including elsinochromes, erythroaphins, xanthoaphins, chrysoaphins, and aphinins; and miscellaneous quinolones, such as royleanones, tanshinones, isotanshinones, and mitomycins. The text is recommended for students and practitioners in the field of chemistry, biochemistry, and biology, especially those who want to further understand quinolones, their importance in nature and different species, and their possible uses.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

1. Distribution and Biogenesis

2. Identification

3. Benzoquinones

4. Naphthaquinones

5. Anthraquinones

6. Anthracyclinones

7. Extended Quinones

8. Miscellaneous Quinones

Appendix

Author Index

Botanical Index

Zoological Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
742
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323161343

About the Author

R Thomson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.