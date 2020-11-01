Naturally Occurring Chemicals against Alzheimer’s Disease
1st Edition
Description
Naturally Occurring Chemicals against Alzheimer’s Disease offers a detailed discussion on the roles, molecular mechanisms, structural activity relationships, toxicology and clinical data on phytochemicals in relation to Alzheimer’s disease. The book examines the available phytochemicals and plants that are potentially effective, also determining the role and molecular targets of these phytochemicals in combating AD. This comprehensive resource will be helpful to researchers who are working on herbal drugs on AD, phytochemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, neuroscience and advancement in formulations.
Key Features
- Provides information on phytochemistry, pharmacology, toxicology, clinical trials, and advancement in formulations specific to Alzheimer’s Disease in a single source
- Explores natural compounds, which can be more affordable to the majority of Alzheimer’s Disease patients, who will increasingly be in developing countries
- Covers a wide array of specific chemical compounds
Readership
Researchers and students in pharmacology, phytochemistry, and nutrition sciences, as well as clinicians and dietitians and those studying the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Trends of phytochemicals used against Alzheimer’s disease
3. Ethnobotanical studies
4. Phytochemicals against Alzheimer’s
5. Plants and their extracts
6. Challenges and Future prospects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192122
About the Editors
Tarun Belwal
Dr Belwal is presently working at College of Biosystems Engineering and Food Science, Zhejiang University, China. He is actively engaged in research pertinent to food science, plant nutraceutical potential, and human health, including the effect of food bioprocess techniques on its quality and other functional attributes. Dr Belwal has obtained his graduation degree in Pharmaceutical Science and master’s degree in Biotechnology before receiving PhD from India. Prior to his move to ZJU, he has worked on the utilization of natural products as nutraceutical agents, examination of their functional activities (animal model), development of in vitro cell culture and advanced extraction techniques. For his exemplary work, Indian Government has awarded the prestigious ‘Governor award for Best Research’ consecutively for two years (2016 and 2017). He has successfully completed a project as Principle Investigator (2018-20), funded by the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation. His excellent research credential is reflected by more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications, 8 book chapters with over 800 citations. He is currently engaged in editing 6 scientific books, and 3 special issues as Guest Editor. Also, he is serving as Associate Editorial Board member of Mini-Reviews in Medicinal Chemistry and Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. He is an active member of European Society of Sonochemistry and also an invited speaker at 4th International Symposium on Phytochemicals in Medicine and Food (Xi'an, China from Nov.30-Dec.04, 2020). He is also an active reviewer of several prestigious journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Biosystems Engineering and Food Science, Zhejiang Key Laboratory for Agri-Food Processing, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, People's Republic of China
Seyed Nabavi
Seyed Mohammad Nabavi is biotechnologist and Senior Scientist of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and member of Iran’s national elites foundation. His research focused on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 200 publications in international journal, 51 communications at national and international congress and eight chapters in book series. He is referee of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Seyed Nabavi
Seyed Fazel Nabavi is a biotechnologist and Senior Scientist of Applied Biotechnology Research Center, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Science and a member of Iran’s National Elites Foundation. His research focused on the health-promotion effects of natural products. He is author/co-author of 170 publications in international journals, 45 communications at national and international congress and 4 chapters in book series. He is a referee of several international journals. He is also in the top 1% top scientists in the world in the fields of Agricultural Sciences and Pharmacology & Toxicology according to Essential Science Indicator from Thompson Reuters ISI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Ahmad Dehpour
Ahmad Reza Dehpour is a pharmacologist and biomedical scientist. He studied pharmacy at Tehran University and received a PhD degree in Pharmacology from Tehran Medical School. He was editor in chief of the journal "Acta Medica Iranica", published by the Tehran University of Medical Sciences and general secretary of the Iranian society of physiology and pharmacology. He is also a member of Editorial Board in "Liver International" the Official Journal of the International Association for the Study of the Liver. He is currently full professor at Tehran Medical School. Dehpour published more than 250 original research papers in international journals
Affiliations and Expertise
Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran
Samira Shirooie
Samira Shirooie researches in Pharmacology, Toxicology and Pharmaceutics Medicine Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology Immunology and Microbiology. She is an early career researcher who has only published since 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Iran
