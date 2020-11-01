Naturally Occurring Chemicals against Alzheimer’s Disease

Dr Belwal is presently working at College of Biosystems Engineering and Food Science, Zhejiang University, China. He is actively engaged in research pertinent to food science, plant nutraceutical potential, and human health, including the effect of food bioprocess techniques on its quality and other functional attributes. Dr Belwal has obtained his graduation degree in Pharmaceutical Science and master’s degree in Biotechnology before receiving PhD from India. Prior to his move to ZJU, he has worked on the utilization of natural products as nutraceutical agents, examination of their functional activities (animal model), development of in vitro cell culture and advanced extraction techniques. For his exemplary work, Indian Government has awarded the prestigious ‘Governor award for Best Research’ consecutively for two years (2016 and 2017). He has successfully completed a project as Principle Investigator (2018-20), funded by the China Postdoctoral Science Foundation. His excellent research credential is reflected by more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications, 8 book chapters with over 800 citations. He is currently engaged in editing 6 scientific books, and 3 special issues as Guest Editor. Also, he is serving as Associate Editorial Board member of Mini-Reviews in Medicinal Chemistry and Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology. He is an active member of European Society of Sonochemistry and also an invited speaker at 4th International Symposium on Phytochemicals in Medicine and Food (Xi'an, China from Nov.30-Dec.04, 2020). He is also an active reviewer of several prestigious journals.