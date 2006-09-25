Naturally Occurring Bioactive Compounds, Volume 3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface to the Series
Preface
Chapter 1 Natural compounds as antioxidant and molting inhibitors can play a role as a model for search of new botanical pesticides
Introduction
Insecticidal or IGR (insect growth regulator) activity
Experimental part
Discussion
Concluding remarks
Future perspectives
Chapter 2 Pesticides based on plant essential oils: from traditional practice to commercialization
Introduction
Sources and chemistry of essential oils
Biological activity
Commercial products and uses
Conclusion and future prospects
Chapter 3 Natural substrates and inhibitors of multidrug resistant pumps (MDRs) redefine the plant antimicrobials
Introduction
The quest for natural substrates – rationale
MDR inhibitors – proof of principle
MDR mutants and inhibitors valuable tools for natural drug discovery
A new series of promising plant antimicrobials
Natural MDR inhibitors from plants – an increasing body of evidence, 5â€² methoxyhydnocarpin and synergy in Berberis plants
Inhibitors against MFS MDRs
Inhibitors against ABC transporters
Conclusions and future perspectives
Chapter 4 New concept to search for alternate insect control agents from plants
Introduction
Tannins
Saponins
Chapter 5 Role of Melia azedarach L. (Meliaceae) for the control of insects and acari: present status and future prospects
Introduction
Phytochemistry
Laboratory assays
Conclusion and future prospects
Chapter 6 Bioactivity of fabaceous plants against food-borne and plant pathogens: potentials and limitations
Introduction
Antimicrobial activities of some important fabaceous plants
Antimicrobials for management of phytopathogens
Future directions and conclusions
Chapter 7 Screening of plants against fungi affecting crops and stored foods
Introduction
Fungi as contaminants of crops and foods
History of the use of antifungal compounds
Interaction of plant products with fungi
Plant synthesis of light-activated compounds
Factors affecting plant synthesis of bioactive compounds
Experimental
Bioassays
Plant analysis
Cell culture analysis
Isolated compounds
Assay procedure
Results and discussion
Plant extracts
Cell cultures
Photoactivity
Isolated compounds
Conclusions and future perspectives
Chapter 8 Opportunities and potentials of botanical extracts and products for management of insect pests in cruciferous vegetables
Introduction
Azadirachtin and related products from Azadirachta indica A. Juss
Spiro enol ether analogues and extracts from Chrysanthemum coronarium L.
Extracts from Daphne tangutica Maxim.
Rotenoids and extracts from Derris spp.
Rotenoids and extracts from Tephrosia vogelii (Hook f.)
Toosendanin and extracts from Melia azedarach and M. toosendan
Parthenin, argentatins, and extracts from Parthenium spp.
Rhodojaponin and extracts from Rhododendron molle G. Don
Alkaloids and extracts from Sophora alopecuroids L.
Extracts from Stellera chamaejasme L.
Extracts from Strophanthus divaricatus (Lour.) Hooker & Arnnott
Extracts from Tripterygium wilfordii Hook. F. and T. hypoglaucum (level) Hutch.
Extracts from Xanthium sibiricum Patrin ex Widder
Others
Final remark: the pros and cons of botanical insecticides
Chapter 9 The potential for using neem (Azadirachta indica A. Juss) extracts for pine weevil management in temperate forestry
Introduction
UK forestry
The pine weevil Hylobius abietis – life cycle and pest status
Pine weevil pest management techniques – insecticides
The potential of neem extracts for pest management
Neem extracts, pine weevil management and forestry
Laboratory experiments with neem-based extracts
Field experiments with neem-based extracts
Future perspectives and conclusions
Chapter 10 Plant allelochemicals in thrips control strategies
Introduction
The role of plant allelochemicals in host selection of Thysanoptera
Perception of plant allelochemicals
Methods for testing the biological activity of plant allelochemicals on thrips
Search for phytochemicals attractive to thrips
Strategies for use of attractants in thrips control
Search for repellent plant volatiles
Feeding and oviposition deterrents
Strategies for use of repellents and deterrents in thrips control
Concentration of allelochemicals
Acute and chronic toxicity of plant allelochemicals to thrips
Conclusions and future prospects
Chapter 11 Importance of plant secondary metabolites for protection against insects and microbial infections
Introduction
Function of secondary metabolites
Modes of action
The dilemma of crop plants
Biorational control of herbivores and microbial infections
Conclusions and future perspectives
Chapter 12 Naturally occurring house dust mites control agents: development and commercialization
Introduction
Human health importance of house dust mites
House dust mite habitat
Market of house dust mite control agents
Acaricidal activity of plant-derived materials
Poisoning symptoms and mode of action of plant-derived materials
Plant-based mite repellents
Plant-based denaturing agents of dust mite allergens
Commercialization of botanical mite control agents
Future perspectives
Conclusions
Chapter 13 The search for plant-derived compounds with antifeedant activity
Introduction
Classes of compounds with antifeedant activity
Diversity of angiosperms with antifeedant activity (Figure 1)
Conclusions
Chapter 14 An overview of the antimicrobial properties of Mexican medicinal plants
Introduction
Larrea tridentata (Gobernadora)
(HojasÃ©)
L. (Epazote)
Tagetes erecta (CempasÃºchitl)
(ChechÃ©n negro)
Agave lechuguilla Torrey (lechuguilla)
spp. (Chile)
Lophophora williamsii (Lem.) Coult. (Peyote)
Yucca spp. (Palma del desierto)
(Chilca)
(Nanche)
Bursera simaruba (AlmÃ¡cigo blanco)
Chapter 15 Promissory botanical repellents/deterrents for managing two key tropical insect pests, the whitefly Bemisia tabaci and the mahogany shootborer Hypsipyla grandella
Introduction
Tropical biodiversity as a source of bioactive substances against insects
Insecticides or repellents/deterrents?
The target pests: why these ones?
Methodological approaches
Achievements
Concluding remarks
Chapter 16 Naturally occurring anti-insect proteins: current status and future aspects
Introduction
Thiol methyltransferases
Lectins
Arcelins
Ribosome inactivating proteins
Ureases
Avidin
Chitinases
Î±-Amylase inhibitors
Protease inhibitors
Glycoprotein toxin of Bacillus thuringiensis
Peptide toxins from venom of the Chinese bird spider Selenocosmia huwena Wang (also known as Ornithoctonus huwena Wang) (Theraphosidae)
Insect-sensitive scorpion toxins
Conclusion and future perspectives
Chapter 17 Antifungal natural products: assays and applications
Introduction
Fungicides in agriculture
Antifungal molecules in biotic interactions
Assay procedures
Conclusions
Contributors
Subject Index
Description
This timely book provides an overview of natural products/botanicals used for the management of insect-pest and diseases. It will help readers to update and widen their knowledge about natural products and their bio-activities against plant pathogens. The volume explores activity, chemistry, toxicity and geographic distribution of plants. Discussions concerning the methodology used for the detection of active principles, their mode of action and commercial prospects are of utmost importance and worthy of note.
Key Features
- Focuses on recent achievements in natural bio-actives
- Global coverage of natural products / plants
- Targets the most important issues of natural botanicals/ biocides
- Includes innovative ideas with lucid explanations
- Contains specialized chapters, such as, natural control of multi-drug resistant organisms, anti-salmonella agents, natural house-dust-mite control agents, and naturally occurring anti-insect proteins, etc.
- Covers research on bioactives: From Lab to Field and Field to Market
- Includes eco-friendly and economically viable herbal technology
Readership
Phytochemists; Combinatorial Chemists; Pharmacologists; Scientists engaged in Drug discovery and development; Industrial research groups developing drugs from plants; Departments of pharmaceutics; Institutes for Drug Research; Pharmaceutical companies; Manufacturers of herbal and ayurvedic medicines and cosmetic products Manufacturers of natural products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 514
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 25th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464923
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444522412
About the Series Volume Editors
Mahendra Rai Series Volume Editor
Dr Mahendra Rai: Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Amravati University in Maharashtra, India. He has published 210 research papers, more than 100 popular articles in Indian and foreign journals and 30 books from reputed publishers like Elsevier, Springer, CRC, Taylor and Francis and Scientific Publisher. He is a member of several scientific societies and has been a national Scholar for five years. He has received several prestigious awards, including the father T.A. Mathias award (1989) from the All India Association for Christian Higher Education, and the Medini award (1999) from the Department of Environment and Forest, Government of India. He also received SERC visiting fellowship by Department of Science and Technology (1996), INSA visiting fellowship by Indian National Science Academy (1998) and TWAS-UNESCO Associateship (2002), Italy. Dr. Rai serves as a referee for 20 international journals and is a member of editorial board of ten national and international journals. He has approximately three decades of teaching and research experience. The main focus of his research is plant and nanobased bioactives against human pathogenic microbes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Biotechnology, SGB Amravati University, Amravati, Maharashtra, India
Maria Carpinella Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fine Chemicals and Natural Products Laboratory, School of Chemistry, Catholic University of Cordob, Argentina