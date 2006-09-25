Naturally Occurring Bioactive Compounds, Volume 3

Preface to the Series

Preface

Chapter 1 Natural compounds as antioxidant and molting inhibitors can play a role as a model for search of new botanical pesticides

Introduction

Insecticidal or IGR (insect growth regulator) activity

Experimental part

Discussion

Concluding remarks

Future perspectives

Chapter 2 Pesticides based on plant essential oils: from traditional practice to commercialization

Introduction

Sources and chemistry of essential oils

Biological activity

Commercial products and uses

Conclusion and future prospects

Chapter 3 Natural substrates and inhibitors of multidrug resistant pumps (MDRs) redefine the plant antimicrobials

Introduction

The quest for natural substrates – rationale

MDR inhibitors – proof of principle

MDR mutants and inhibitors valuable tools for natural drug discovery

A new series of promising plant antimicrobials

Natural MDR inhibitors from plants – an increasing body of evidence, 5â€² methoxyhydnocarpin and synergy in Berberis plants

Inhibitors against MFS MDRs

Inhibitors against ABC transporters

Conclusions and future perspectives

Chapter 4 New concept to search for alternate insect control agents from plants

Introduction

Tannins

Saponins

Chapter 5 Role of Melia azedarach L. (Meliaceae) for the control of insects and acari: present status and future prospects

Introduction

Phytochemistry

Laboratory assays

Conclusion and future prospects

Chapter 6 Bioactivity of fabaceous plants against food-borne and plant pathogens: potentials and limitations

Introduction

Antimicrobial activities of some important fabaceous plants

Antimicrobials for management of phytopathogens

Future directions and conclusions

Chapter 7 Screening of plants against fungi affecting crops and stored foods

Introduction

Fungi as contaminants of crops and foods

History of the use of antifungal compounds

Interaction of plant products with fungi

Plant synthesis of light-activated compounds

Factors affecting plant synthesis of bioactive compounds

Experimental

Bioassays

Plant analysis

Cell culture analysis

Isolated compounds

Assay procedure

Results and discussion

Plant extracts

Cell cultures

Photoactivity

Isolated compounds

Conclusions and future perspectives

Chapter 8 Opportunities and potentials of botanical extracts and products for management of insect pests in cruciferous vegetables

Introduction

Azadirachtin and related products from Azadirachta indica A. Juss

Spiro enol ether analogues and extracts from Chrysanthemum coronarium L.

Extracts from Daphne tangutica Maxim.

Rotenoids and extracts from Derris spp.

Rotenoids and extracts from Tephrosia vogelii (Hook f.)

Toosendanin and extracts from Melia azedarach and M. toosendan

Parthenin, argentatins, and extracts from Parthenium spp.

Rhodojaponin and extracts from Rhododendron molle G. Don

Alkaloids and extracts from Sophora alopecuroids L.

Extracts from Stellera chamaejasme L.

Extracts from Strophanthus divaricatus (Lour.) Hooker & Arnnott

Extracts from Tripterygium wilfordii Hook. F. and T. hypoglaucum (level) Hutch.

Extracts from Xanthium sibiricum Patrin ex Widder

Others

Final remark: the pros and cons of botanical insecticides

Chapter 9 The potential for using neem (Azadirachta indica A. Juss) extracts for pine weevil management in temperate forestry

Introduction

UK forestry

The pine weevil Hylobius abietis – life cycle and pest status

Pine weevil pest management techniques – insecticides

The potential of neem extracts for pest management

Neem extracts, pine weevil management and forestry

Laboratory experiments with neem-based extracts

Field experiments with neem-based extracts

Future perspectives and conclusions

Chapter 10 Plant allelochemicals in thrips control strategies

Introduction

The role of plant allelochemicals in host selection of Thysanoptera

Perception of plant allelochemicals

Methods for testing the biological activity of plant allelochemicals on thrips

Search for phytochemicals attractive to thrips

Strategies for use of attractants in thrips control

Search for repellent plant volatiles

Feeding and oviposition deterrents

Strategies for use of repellents and deterrents in thrips control

Concentration of allelochemicals

Acute and chronic toxicity of plant allelochemicals to thrips

Conclusions and future prospects

Chapter 11 Importance of plant secondary metabolites for protection against insects and microbial infections

Introduction

Function of secondary metabolites

Modes of action

The dilemma of crop plants

Biorational control of herbivores and microbial infections

Conclusions and future perspectives

Chapter 12 Naturally occurring house dust mites control agents: development and commercialization

Introduction

Human health importance of house dust mites

House dust mite habitat

Market of house dust mite control agents

Acaricidal activity of plant-derived materials

Poisoning symptoms and mode of action of plant-derived materials

Plant-based mite repellents

Plant-based denaturing agents of dust mite allergens

Commercialization of botanical mite control agents

Future perspectives

Conclusions

Chapter 13 The search for plant-derived compounds with antifeedant activity

Introduction

Classes of compounds with antifeedant activity

Diversity of angiosperms with antifeedant activity (Figure 1)

Conclusions

Chapter 14 An overview of the antimicrobial properties of Mexican medicinal plants

Introduction

Larrea tridentata (Gobernadora)

(HojasÃ©)

L. (Epazote)

Tagetes erecta (CempasÃºchitl)

(ChechÃ©n negro)

Agave lechuguilla Torrey (lechuguilla)

spp. (Chile)

Lophophora williamsii (Lem.) Coult. (Peyote)

Yucca spp. (Palma del desierto)

(Chilca)

(Nanche)

Bursera simaruba (AlmÃ¡cigo blanco)

Chapter 15 Promissory botanical repellents/deterrents for managing two key tropical insect pests, the whitefly Bemisia tabaci and the mahogany shootborer Hypsipyla grandella

Introduction

Tropical biodiversity as a source of bioactive substances against insects

Insecticides or repellents/deterrents?

The target pests: why these ones?

Methodological approaches

Achievements

Concluding remarks

Chapter 16 Naturally occurring anti-insect proteins: current status and future aspects

Introduction

Thiol methyltransferases

Lectins

Arcelins

Ribosome inactivating proteins

Ureases

Avidin

Chitinases

Î±-Amylase inhibitors

Protease inhibitors

Glycoprotein toxin of Bacillus thuringiensis

Peptide toxins from venom of the Chinese bird spider Selenocosmia huwena Wang (also known as Ornithoctonus huwena Wang) (Theraphosidae)

Insect-sensitive scorpion toxins

Conclusion and future perspectives

Chapter 17 Antifungal natural products: assays and applications

Introduction

Fungicides in agriculture

Antifungal molecules in biotic interactions

Assay procedures

Conclusions

Contributors

Subject Index