Natural Water Remediation
1st Edition
Chemistry and Technology
Description
Natural Water Remediation: Chemistry and Technology considers topics such as metal ion solubility controls, pH, carbonate equilibria, adsorption reactions, redox reactions and the kinetics of oxygenation reactions that occur in natural water environments. The book begins with the fundamentals of acid-base and redox chemistry to provide a better understanding of the natural system. Other sections cover the relationships among environmental factors and natural water (including biochemical factors, hydrologic cycles and sources of solutes in the atmosphere). Chemical thermodynamic models, as applied to natural water, are then discussed in detail.
Final sections cover self-contained applications concerning composition, quality measurement and analyses for river, lake, reservoir and groundwater sampling.
Key Features
- Covers the fundamentals of acid-base and redox chemistry for environmental engineers
- Focuses on the practical uses of water, soil mineral and bedrock chemistry and how they impact surface and groundwater
- Includes applications concerning composition, quality measurement and analyses for river, lake, reservoir and groundwater sampling
Readership
Environmental, Civil and Chemical Engineers and Researchers
Table of Contents
Part One: Metals
Section One: Introduction
Section Two: Environmental Organic Chemicals
Part Two: Partitioning and Sorption Processes
Section Three: Molecular Interactions, Partitioning, and Thermodynamics
Section Four: Vapor Pressure
Section Five: Aqueous Solubility and Activity Coefficients
Section Six: Air Water and Air Organic Solvent Partitioning
Section Seven: Organic Water Partitioning
Section Eight: Organic Acids and Bases
Part Three: Sorption and Transformation Processes
Section Nine: Sorption Processes
Section Ten: Thermodynamic and Kinetics of Transformation Reactions
Section Eleven: Hydrolysis and Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
Section Twelve: Redox Transformations
Section Thirteen: Photochemical and Photocatalytic Transformations
Section Fourteen Biological Transformations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038109
About the Author
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA