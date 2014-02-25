Natural Resource Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124046474, 9780124047082

Natural Resource Administration

1st Edition

Wildlife, Fisheries, Forests and Parks

Authors: Donald Sparling
Description

Natural Resource and Wildlife Administration presents a clear perspective on natural resource administration in North America, how it developed, how it is currently structured, and where it might be heading. Intertwined areas of natural resources, including wildlife administration, fisheries, forestry, and other competitive land uses, are heavily discussed. The book covers the history of natural resource management in Europe and North America, proceeding to environmental law; agencies involved in wildlife and natural resource management; and the human dimensions of public relations and economic concerns.

Natural Resource and Wildlife Administration provides solid background on the history of natural resource conservation, critical laws protecting resources, and the nature of agencies. The interconnectedness among natural resources makes this a useful text for disciplines such as wildlife, fisheries, and forestry.

  • Covers the development of natural resource law and the conservation agencies in North America, and also provides models for international use
  • Examines the roles of diverse federal, state, and non-governmental agencies, and how they cooperate as professionals to accomplish natural resources management
  • Leads readers to a greater understanding of the politics and interplay of priorities in professional conservation biology
  • Assists the certification processes of professional societies
  • Includes end-of-chapter questions for further thought and discussion, as well as offset boxes throughout the text to help explain more technical subjects

Upper level undergraduate and graduate students taking a course in natural resources or wildlife administration, from Biology, Zoology, Natural Resource, Wildlife Biology, or Agriculture Departments ; Researchers and professionals in these areas and evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; wildlife management; agriculture and natural resources management including those obtaining certification from professional societies in these areas

Table of Contents

Dedication

Introduction

Is Natural Resource Administration Important?

What’s the Scope of this Book?

Structure of the Book

References

Part I: Basics of Natural Resources

Chapter 1. Differing Perspectives on Natural Resource Policy

Introduction

Preservation and Conservation

Goals of Conservation

Ecosystem Services

Evaluating the Success of Conservation Efforts

References

Chapter 2. History of Wildlife and Natural Resource Conservation

Introduction

The Pre-European Era (Prior to The 1500s)

European Incursions and Early Settlement (Late 1500s to 1700)

Dawning of the Myth of Superabundance (1700 to the 1850s)

The Development of the Concept of Manifest Destiny

Seeds of Concern

The Era of Protectionism

The Dawning of Modern Wildlife Biology

Post-War Capitalism and the Move Towards Environmentalism

References

Part II: Environmental Law

Chapter 3. Historical Perspectives on the “Ownership” of Wildlife

Introduction

Types of Laws and How they are Formed

State and Provincial Development

Development of Wildlife Law – Colonial Times and Earlier

Critical Supreme Court Decisions

The Pillars of Federal Law

More Recent Developments

What’s the Bottom Line in This History?

The North American Model of Wildlife Conservation

References

Chapter 4. A Closer Look at Key Environmental Laws

Introduction

Legislation Dealing with Endangered Species

Endangered Species in Canada

International Concern for Endangered Species

Other Major Federal Wildlife Laws

Other Federal Wildlife-Related Laws in Canada

Laws that Focus on Habitat

References

Part III: The Bureaucracy of Natural Resources

Chapter 5. Federal Administration in Canada

Introduction

Environment Canada

Natural Resources Canada

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

References

Chapter 6. US Department of the Interior

An Overview of the Department of the Interior

United States Fish and Wildlife Service

National Park Service

Bureau of Land Management

United States Geological Survey

Other Department of the Interior Agencies

References

Chapter 7. US Department of Agriculture

An Overview of the US Department of Agriculture

US Forest Service

Natural Resources Conservation Service

References

Chapter 8. Natural Resource Management at the State and Provincial Levels

State and Provincial Authority

So what do States and Provinces Manage?

Organization at the State Level

Structure within Provinces

Funding for State Natural Resources

Funding for Natural Resources in Canadian Provinces

References

Part IV: Non-Governmental Agencies, People, and Money

Chapter 9. A Selected List of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Introduction

International Organizations

Species- or Taxon-Focused Groups

Mega Conservation Groups

Professional Societies

Environmental Activist Groups

The Dark Side: Ultra-Radical Ngos and Imposters

References

Chapter 10. Stakeholders, Clients, and Cooperators: Who Are They?

Introduction

General Description of Outdoor and Natural Resource Use

Factors that Affect Participation of Stakeholders

References

Chapter 11. The Need for a Good Public Relations Department

Introduction

What Is a Public?

What Functions Do Public Relations Departments Accomplish?

Principles of Public Relations

Planning a Public Relations Program

Case Studies

References

Chapter 12. The Bottom Line – Funding, Budgeting, and Planning

Introduction

The Budget Process

Planning

References

Chapter 13. What Next?

References

Appendices

Index

Donald Sparling

Donald W. Sparling is an Associate Professor at Southern Illinois University. Having written more than 100 publications, his research interests in wildlife ecology include contaminant ecology, specifically the effects of contaminants on amphibians, reptiles, and birds; and wetland ecology, including storm water wetlands and the development of an index of biological integrity for assessing wetland conditions.

Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory and Department of Zoology, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, USA

"...extremely well written and organized...a useful resource for those initiating a career in a wildlife-related field within academia, consulting, or government organizations." --Journal of Wildlife Management, 2015

