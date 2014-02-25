Natural Resource Administration
1st Edition
Wildlife, Fisheries, Forests and Parks
Description
Natural Resource and Wildlife Administration presents a clear perspective on natural resource administration in North America, how it developed, how it is currently structured, and where it might be heading. Intertwined areas of natural resources, including wildlife administration, fisheries, forestry, and other competitive land uses, are heavily discussed. The book covers the history of natural resource management in Europe and North America, proceeding to environmental law; agencies involved in wildlife and natural resource management; and the human dimensions of public relations and economic concerns.
Natural Resource and Wildlife Administration provides solid background on the history of natural resource conservation, critical laws protecting resources, and the nature of agencies. The interconnectedness among natural resources makes this a useful text for disciplines such as wildlife, fisheries, and forestry.
Key Features
- Covers the development of natural resource law and the conservation agencies in North America, and also provides models for international use
- Examines the roles of diverse federal, state, and non-governmental agencies, and how they cooperate as professionals to accomplish natural resources management
- Leads readers to a greater understanding of the politics and interplay of priorities in professional conservation biology
- Assists the certification processes of professional societies
- Includes end-of-chapter questions for further thought and discussion, as well as offset boxes throughout the text to help explain more technical subjects
Readership
Upper level undergraduate and graduate students taking a course in natural resources or wildlife administration, from Biology, Zoology, Natural Resource, Wildlife Biology, or Agriculture Departments ; Researchers and professionals in these areas and evolutionary, behavioral and ecological biology and ecology; wildlife management; agriculture and natural resources management including those obtaining certification from professional societies in these areas
Table of Contents
Dedication
Introduction
Is Natural Resource Administration Important?
What’s the Scope of this Book?
Structure of the Book
References
Part I: Basics of Natural Resources
Chapter 1. Differing Perspectives on Natural Resource Policy
Introduction
Preservation and Conservation
Goals of Conservation
Ecosystem Services
Evaluating the Success of Conservation Efforts
References
Chapter 2. History of Wildlife and Natural Resource Conservation
Introduction
The Pre-European Era (Prior to The 1500s)
European Incursions and Early Settlement (Late 1500s to 1700)
Dawning of the Myth of Superabundance (1700 to the 1850s)
The Development of the Concept of Manifest Destiny
Seeds of Concern
The Era of Protectionism
The Dawning of Modern Wildlife Biology
Post-War Capitalism and the Move Towards Environmentalism
References
Part II: Environmental Law
Chapter 3. Historical Perspectives on the “Ownership” of Wildlife
Introduction
Types of Laws and How they are Formed
State and Provincial Development
Development of Wildlife Law – Colonial Times and Earlier
Critical Supreme Court Decisions
The Pillars of Federal Law
More Recent Developments
What’s the Bottom Line in This History?
The North American Model of Wildlife Conservation
References
Chapter 4. A Closer Look at Key Environmental Laws
Introduction
Legislation Dealing with Endangered Species
Endangered Species in Canada
International Concern for Endangered Species
Other Major Federal Wildlife Laws
Other Federal Wildlife-Related Laws in Canada
Laws that Focus on Habitat
References
Part III: The Bureaucracy of Natural Resources
Chapter 5. Federal Administration in Canada
Introduction
Environment Canada
Natural Resources Canada
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
References
Chapter 6. US Department of the Interior
An Overview of the Department of the Interior
United States Fish and Wildlife Service
National Park Service
Bureau of Land Management
United States Geological Survey
Other Department of the Interior Agencies
References
Chapter 7. US Department of Agriculture
An Overview of the US Department of Agriculture
US Forest Service
Natural Resources Conservation Service
References
Chapter 8. Natural Resource Management at the State and Provincial Levels
State and Provincial Authority
So what do States and Provinces Manage?
Organization at the State Level
Structure within Provinces
Funding for State Natural Resources
Funding for Natural Resources in Canadian Provinces
References
Part IV: Non-Governmental Agencies, People, and Money
Chapter 9. A Selected List of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)
Introduction
International Organizations
Species- or Taxon-Focused Groups
Mega Conservation Groups
Professional Societies
Environmental Activist Groups
The Dark Side: Ultra-Radical Ngos and Imposters
References
Chapter 10. Stakeholders, Clients, and Cooperators: Who Are They?
Introduction
General Description of Outdoor and Natural Resource Use
Factors that Affect Participation of Stakeholders
References
Chapter 11. The Need for a Good Public Relations Department
Introduction
What Is a Public?
What Functions Do Public Relations Departments Accomplish?
Principles of Public Relations
Planning a Public Relations Program
Case Studies
References
Chapter 12. The Bottom Line – Funding, Budgeting, and Planning
Introduction
The Budget Process
Planning
References
Chapter 13. What Next?
References
Appendices
Index
Details
About the Author
Donald Sparling
Donald W. Sparling is an Associate Professor at Southern Illinois University. Having written more than 100 publications, his research interests in wildlife ecology include contaminant ecology, specifically the effects of contaminants on amphibians, reptiles, and birds; and wetland ecology, including storm water wetlands and the development of an index of biological integrity for assessing wetland conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperative Wildlife Research Laboratory and Department of Zoology, Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL, USA
Reviews
"...extremely well written and organized...a useful resource for those initiating a career in a wildlife-related field within academia, consulting, or government organizations." --Journal of Wildlife Management, 2015