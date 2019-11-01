Natural Remedies for Pest, Disease and Weed Control

PART I: GREEN APPROACH TO PEST AND DISEASE CONTROL

1. Pests of Agricultural Crops and Control Measures

2. Plant Diseases, Pathogens and Diagnosis

3. Pesticide Use in Agriculture: Impacts and Way Forward

4. Biopesticides, Safety Issues and Market Trends

5. Natural Compounds against Plant Pests and Pathogens

6. Phytochemicals of Plant Derived Essential Oils: A Novel Green Approach against Pests

7. Semiochemicals: A Green Approach to Pest and Disease Control

8. Fungistatic Properties of Lectin-Containing Extracts of Medicinal Plants

PART II: BIOLOGICAL CONTROL MEASURES

9. Weed Control by Allelopathic Compounds from Different Plants: A Bioherbicide Approach

10. Microbial Control of Pests and Weeds

11. Biological Control of Pests by Endophytic Microorganisms

PART III: TECHNIQUES, BIOTECHNOLOGICAL AND COMPUTATIONAL APPROACH

12. Techniques for the Detection, Identification and Diagnosis of Agricultural Pathogens and Diseases

13. Nucleic Acid-Based Methods in Detection of Foodborne Pathogens

14. Plant biotechnology in food security

15. Homemade Preparations of Natural Biopesticides and Applications

16. The Use of Vermiwash and Vermicompost Foliar Spray in Pest and Disease Control

17. Genetic Modification as a Control Mechanism to Plant Pest and Disease Attack

18. Biopesticides Formulation and Delivery Techniques

19. Safe Storage and Preservation Techniques in Commercialized Agriculture

20. Advances in the Application of Information and Communication Technology in Plant Pest and Disease management

21. Application of Computational Techniques in Plant Pathology