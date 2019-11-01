Natural Remedies for Pest, Disease and Weed Control
1st Edition
Description
It has become imperative to proffer a lasting solution to the losses of plant yields caused by pests, pathogens and weeds. Using synthetic chemicals as an antidote has overtime left devastating consequences on the ecosystem and human health. Natural Remedies for Pest, Disease and Weed Control presents alternative solutions in the form of eco-friendly, natural remedies. Written by senior researchers and professionals with many years of experience from diverse fields of biopesticides, the book presents scientific information on novel plant families with pesticidal properties and their formulations. It also covers chapters on microbial pest control and control of weeds by allelopathic compounds. This book will be invaluable to plant pathologists, agrochemists, plant biochemists, botanists, environmental chemists and farmers, as well as undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Key Features
- Details microbial biopesticides and other bio-botanical derived pesticides and their formulation
- Contains case studies for major crops and plants
- Discuses phytochemicals of plant-derived essential oils
Readership
Plant pathologists, farmers, agrochemists, plant biochemists, botanists, environmental chemists, undergraduate and postgraduate students. This book will be invaluable to everyone doing research in the field of biopesticides and related fields
Table of Contents
PART I: GREEN APPROACH TO PEST AND DISEASE CONTROL
1. Pests of Agricultural Crops and Control Measures
2. Plant Diseases, Pathogens and Diagnosis
3. Pesticide Use in Agriculture: Impacts and Way Forward
4. Biopesticides, Safety Issues and Market Trends
5. Natural Compounds against Plant Pests and Pathogens
6. Phytochemicals of Plant Derived Essential Oils: A Novel Green Approach against Pests
7. Semiochemicals: A Green Approach to Pest and Disease Control
8. Fungistatic Properties of Lectin-Containing Extracts of Medicinal Plants
PART II: BIOLOGICAL CONTROL MEASURES
9. Weed Control by Allelopathic Compounds from Different Plants: A Bioherbicide Approach
10. Microbial Control of Pests and Weeds
11. Biological Control of Pests by Endophytic Microorganisms
PART III: TECHNIQUES, BIOTECHNOLOGICAL AND COMPUTATIONAL APPROACH
12. Techniques for the Detection, Identification and Diagnosis of Agricultural Pathogens and Diseases
13. Nucleic Acid-Based Methods in Detection of Foodborne Pathogens
14. Plant biotechnology in food security
15. Homemade Preparations of Natural Biopesticides and Applications
16. The Use of Vermiwash and Vermicompost Foliar Spray in Pest and Disease Control
17. Genetic Modification as a Control Mechanism to Plant Pest and Disease Attack
18. Biopesticides Formulation and Delivery Techniques
19. Safe Storage and Preservation Techniques in Commercialized Agriculture
20. Advances in the Application of Information and Communication Technology in Plant Pest and Disease management
21. Application of Computational Techniques in Plant Pathology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193044
About the Editor
Chukwuebuka Egbuna
Chukwuebuka Egbuna is a chartered chemist, a chemical analyst, and an academic researcher. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON), the Nigerian Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (NSBMB), the Society of Quality Assurance (SQA) (USA), and the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) (United Kingdom). He has been engaged in a number of roles at New Divine Favor Pharmaceutical Industry Limited, Akuzor Nkpor, Anambra State, Nigeria, and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Nigeria. He has collaboratively worked on and published quite a number of research articles in the area of phytochemistry, nutrition, and toxicology and other related areas. Mr. Egbuna has edited a 3-volume set book of phytochemistry with Apple Academic Press (Phytochemistry, Volume 1: Fundamentals, Modern Techniques, and Applications; Phytochemistry, Volume 2: Pharmacognosy, Nanomedicine, and Contemporary Issues; and Phytochemistry, Volume 3: Marine Sources, Industrial Applications and Recent Advances). He has also co-edited another book on Phytochemistry: An in-silico and in-vitro Update with Springer Nature, Singapore. He is also working on other books with Elsevier, Springer Nature, Wiley-Blackwell, and Apple Academic Press. He is a reviewer and editorial board member of various journals, including serving as a website administrator for the Tropical Journal of Applied Natural Sciences (TJANS), a journal of the faculty of Natural Sciences, COOU. His primary research interests are in phytochemistry, nutrition and toxicology, food and medicinal chemistry, and analytical biochemistry. He obtained his BSc and MSc degrees in biochemistry at COOU and is presently a PhD fellow in Nutritional Biochemistry and Toxicology with the World Bank Africa Centre of Excellence, Centre for Public Health and Toxicological Research (PUTOR), University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Nigeria
Barbara Sawicka
Dr. Sawicka obtained her PhD from the Agricultural University in Lublin, Poland. Since 1999 she has been a Professor at the University of Life Science in Lublin and was promoted to Head of the Department of Plant Production Technology and Commodities Sciences in 2012. She is an honorary member of the Advisory board of Journal Archives of Agricultural and Environmental Science, a member of the advisory board of International Journal of Research & Methodology in Social Science, and also the board of ‘STUDIA NATURAE”, for the Annals Universitatis Pedagoogicae Cracoviensis. She has over 280 original research papers, 8 books and 1 patent. Her research areas of interest are Agronomy, Agribusiness and Rural Development, Bioengineering, Environmental Protection, Food Sciences, Food Safety, Commodity Products.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Plant Production Technology and Commodities Sciences, Faculty of Agro-bioengineering, University of Life Sciences in Lublin, Poland