Natural Products
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 5th International Congress of Pesticide Chemistry, Kyoto, Japan, 29 August - 4 September 1982
Description
Pesticide Chemistry: Human Welfare and the Environment, Volume 2: Natural products covers the proceedings of the Fifth International Congress of Pesticide Chemistry, held at Kyoto International Conference Hall in Kyoto, Japan on August 29-September 4, 1982. The conference encompasses research topics in pesticide chemistry for increased agricultural production and for public health purposes.
This book is organized into four main parts that reflect the main topics of the conference. The opening part deals with the chemistry, biochemistry, and physiology of bioactive natural products. Other chapters consider the synthesis of pesticides and growth regulators; chemical structure and biological activity; biochemistry of pests and mode of action of pesticides; and mechanisms of resistance and phytotoxicity. The remaining chapters review the metabolism, toxicology, and degradation of pesticides and xenobiotics, as well as the methodologies of pesticide residue analysis. This book will be of value to pesticide chemists, biochemists, physiologists, toxicologists, agriculturists, and public health workers.
Table of Contents
Bioactive Natural Products: Chemistry, Biochemistry and Physiology
Recent Progress in Research on Agricultural Antibiotics in Japan
Biological Activities and Structures of Host-selective Pathotoxins
Life Cycle Regulation in Rice by Endogenous Plant Hormones
Endocrine Strategies for Insect Control
Insect Sex Pheromones and Integrated Pest Management: Problems and Perspectives
New Approaches to the Search for Bioactive Fungal Metabolites
Mildiomycin, an Effective Eradicant for Powdery Mildew
Inhibitors of Fungal Cell Wall Biosynthesis from Microbial Origin
Phytotoxins Produced by Plant Pathogenic Microorganisms
Chemical Basis of Host Recognition by AJternaria Species
Gibberellin Biosynthesis in Zea mays: The 3-Hydroxylation Step GA20 to GA1
Metabolites of Abscisic Acid in Higher Plants
2,3-Dioxabicyclo[4.4.0]Decanes as Plant Growth Regulators
Neurohormones in Silkworm
Simultaneous Disruption of Pheromonal Communication of the Two Tortricid Moths in the Tea Plantation
Sex Pheromone of the Caribbean Fruit Fly: Chemistry and Field Ecology
Alarm and Aggregation Pheromones of Mites
Compounds derived from the Aphid Alarm Pheromone of Potential Use in Controlling Colonisation and Virus Transmission by Aphids
2-Tridecanone: A Natural Toxicant in a Wild Tomato Responsible for Insect Resistance
Milbemycin: a Family of Macrolide Antibiotics with Insecticidal Activity
Regulatory Substances in Sexual Reproduction of Fungi
Massculture of Marine Phytoflagellates: an Approach to New Sources of Biologically Active Compounds
Systematic Ultra-Micro Analysis of Plant Growth Regulators
Pyrethroid Insecticides: Biological Activity, Mode of Action, Metabolism and Toxicology
Pyrethrum: 100 Years in Japan
Present Status and Future Prospects for Synthetic Pyrethroids
Chirality as a Major Factor in the Selection of Highly Active Compounds in Pyrethrinoid Series
Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationships of Pyrethroids
Neurophysiological Study of Pyrethroids: Molecular and Membrane Mechanism of Action
Novel Aspects of Metabolism of Pyrethroids
Degradation of Pyrethroid Insecticides in the Field
Photooxidation Reactions of Pyrethroid Insecticides
Characterisation of the Principal Mammalian Toxicological and Biological Actions of Synthetic Pyrethroids
The Fate and Impact of PYDRIN® Insecticide (Fenvalerate) on Non-Target Systems Following Field Applications
New Applications of Pyrethroid Insecticides
New Pyrethroid Insecticides for Indoor Applications
Antibiotics for Agricultural Use
Recent Status and Future Aspects of Agricultural Antibiotics
How to Discover New Antibiotics for Fungicidal Use
How to Discover New Antibiotics for Insecticidal Use
How to Discover New Antibiotics for Herbicidal Use
Development of Resistance to Agricultural Antibiotics
Perspectives on Research of Antibiotics and Low Molecular Weight Enzyme Inhibitors
Biological Properties of Kasugamycin
Characteristics of Validamycin A in Controlling Rhizoctonia Diseases
Residue Analysis of Polyoxins B, D and Blasticidin S in Crops and Soils
Herbicides and Plant Growth Regulators for Rice Culture
Weed Succession by Long-term Application of Herbicides in Japan
Essential Characteristics of Herbicides for Rice Culture
Use of Plant Growth Regulators in Rice Cultivation
The Fate of Herbicides in California Rice Culture
Fate of Herbicides in Flooded Paddy Soils
Effects of Herbicides on Aquatic Animals
Alternative Technology and Economic Assessment of Weed Control in Wetland Rice
Author Index to Volume 2
Subject Index to Volume 2
