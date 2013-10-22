Natural Products
2nd Edition
A Laboratory Guide
Description
This new edition has been updated to include the following: The use of biomarkers (organic compounds in the geospherical record with carbon skeletons) reflecting the upsurge in geoporphyrin research primarily due to MS, yeast RNA nucleic acid studies: reversed-phase HPLC of amino acids; brewing industry applications (HPLC evaluation of carotenoids in orange juice and of "debittered" citrus); HPTLC of carbohydrates; synthesis of a sweetening agent from citrus peels, synthesis and degradation of alkaloids and of sterols, GC/MS uses with sterols, petroleum products, and aromatic constituents of wine and grape juice, flash chromatography of essential oils, optical purity of enantiomers affecting flavors, fragrances, and pheromones, as well as studies of lattice inclusion compounds 1H- and 13C-NMR, MS, IR and UV data are presented for most natural products.
Key Features
- Biomarkers—organic compounds in the geospherical record with carbon skeletons—reflecting the upsurge in geoporphyrin research primarily due to MS
- Yeast RNA nucleic acid studies
- Reversed-phase HPLC of amino acids, citrus juice components, and HPLC in brewing industry application
- HPTLC of carbohydrates
- 1H- and 13C-NMR: Sweetness evaluation and synthesis of a sweetening agent from citrus peels; seed oil sesamolin; alkaloids (strychnine, piperine, caffeine); and sterol analyses
- GC/MS: sterols, petroleum studies, aromatic constituents of wine and grapejuice
- Flash chromatography of essential oils
- Optical purity of enantiomers affecting flavors, fragrances, and pheromones
- Materials science studies of lattice inclusion compounds
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students studying natural products organic chemistry courses
Table of Contents
Acetogenins. Flavonoids. Lipids. Lignans. Quinones. Phloroglucinois. Carbohydrates. Mono- and Oligosaccharides. Polysaccharides. Isoprenoids. Carotenoids. Steroids. Terpenoids. Nitrogenous Compounds. Alkaloids. Amino Acids. Nucleic Acids. Porphyrins. Proteins. Pteridines. Pyrazines. Bibliography. Subject Index. Index of Chemical Compounds.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 316
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512426
About the Author
Raphael Ikan
Affiliations and Expertise
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel