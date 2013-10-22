Natural Products - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080512426

Natural Products

2nd Edition

A Laboratory Guide

Authors: Raphael Ikan
eBook ISBN: 9780080512426
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 316
Description

This new edition has been updated to include the following: The use of biomarkers (organic compounds in the geospherical record with carbon skeletons) reflecting the upsurge in geoporphyrin research primarily due to MS, yeast RNA nucleic acid studies: reversed-phase HPLC of amino acids; brewing industry applications (HPLC evaluation of carotenoids in orange juice and of "debittered" citrus); HPTLC of carbohydrates; synthesis of a sweetening agent from citrus peels, synthesis and degradation of alkaloids and of sterols, GC/MS uses with sterols, petroleum products, and aromatic constituents of wine and grape juice, flash chromatography of essential oils, optical purity of enantiomers affecting flavors, fragrances, and pheromones, as well as studies of lattice inclusion compounds 1H- and 13C-NMR, MS, IR and UV data are presented for most natural products.

Key Features

  • Biomarkers—organic compounds in the geospherical record with carbon skeletons—reflecting the upsurge in geoporphyrin research primarily due to MS
  • Yeast RNA nucleic acid studies
  • Reversed-phase HPLC of amino acids, citrus juice components, and HPLC in brewing industry application
  • HPTLC of carbohydrates
  • 1H- and 13C-NMR: Sweetness evaluation and synthesis of a sweetening agent from citrus peels; seed oil sesamolin; alkaloids (strychnine, piperine, caffeine); and sterol analyses
  • GC/MS: sterols, petroleum studies, aromatic constituents of wine and grapejuice
  • Flash chromatography of essential oils
  • Optical purity of enantiomers affecting flavors, fragrances, and pheromones
  • Materials science studies of lattice inclusion compounds

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students studying natural products organic chemistry courses

Table of Contents

Acetogenins. Flavonoids. Lipids. Lignans. Quinones. Phloroglucinois. Carbohydrates. Mono- and Oligosaccharides. Polysaccharides. Isoprenoids. Carotenoids. Steroids. Terpenoids. Nitrogenous Compounds. Alkaloids. Amino Acids. Nucleic Acids. Porphyrins. Proteins. Pteridines. Pyrazines. Bibliography. Subject Index. Index of Chemical Compounds.

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080512426

About the Author

Raphael Ikan

Affiliations and Expertise

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel

