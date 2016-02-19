Natural Products Chemistry
1st Edition
Volume 2
Editors: Koji Nakanishi Toshio Goto Shô Itô
eBook ISBN: 9781483218878
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1975
Page Count: 596
Description
Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the introductory survey, history, structure, synthesis, reactions, and biosynthesis of natural products such as the fatty acid derivatives and related compounds; sugars (carbohydrates); carboaromatic and related compounds; alkaloids; and non-alkaloidal nitrogen compounds. The text also describes the aspects of natural products photochemistry.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Acknowledgments
Data Conventions Used in this Book
Chapter 7 Fatty Acid Derivatives and Related Compounds
Chapter 8 Sugars (carbohydrates)
Chapter 9 Carboaromatic and Related Compounds
Chapter 10 Alkaloids
Chapter 11 Non-alkaloidal Nitrogen Compounds
Chapter 12 Aspects of Natural Products Photochemistry
Index
Contents of Volume 1
Chapter 1 Classification of Natural Products
Chapter 2 Physico-Chemical Data
Chapter 3 Mono- and Sesquiterpenes
Chapter 4 Diterpenes
Chapter 5 Sester-, Tri- and Higher Terpenoids
Chapter 6 Steroids
