Natural Products Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125139021, 9781483218878

Natural Products Chemistry

1st Edition

Volume 2

Editors: Koji Nakanishi Toshio Goto Shô Itô
eBook ISBN: 9781483218878
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th August 1975
Page Count: 596
Description

Natural Products Chemistry, Volume 2 covers the introductory survey, history, structure, synthesis, reactions, and biosynthesis of natural products such as the fatty acid derivatives and related compounds; sugars (carbohydrates); carboaromatic and related compounds; alkaloids; and non-alkaloidal nitrogen compounds. The text also describes the aspects of natural products photochemistry.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Acknowledgments

Data Conventions Used in this Book

Chapter 7 Fatty Acid Derivatives and Related Compounds

Chapter 8 Sugars (carbohydrates)

Chapter 9 Carboaromatic and Related Compounds

Chapter 10 Alkaloids

Chapter 11 Non-alkaloidal Nitrogen Compounds

Chapter 12 Aspects of Natural Products Photochemistry

Index

Contents of Volume 1

Chapter 1 Classification of Natural Products

Chapter 2 Physico-Chemical Data

Chapter 3 Mono- and Sesquiterpenes

Chapter 4 Diterpenes

Chapter 5 Sester-, Tri- and Higher Terpenoids

Chapter 6 Steroids














Details

No. of pages:
596
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483218878

Koji Nakanishi

Toshio Goto

Shô Itô

Shô Itô

