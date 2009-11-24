Natural Killer Cells
1st Edition
Basic Science and Clinical Application
Description
Natural Killer Cells explains the importance of killer cells and how they are produced. It mentions that the most likely explanation for killer cell production is that they serve as a complementary system for T cells as a primary defense against viruses. However, these cells defend against certain viruses only, such as herpes viruses and influenza viruses.
The book also explains the primary functions of killer cells, and it discusses how these cells help recognize damaged tissues, limit further damage to tissues, and regenerate damaged tissues. It discusses how these cells mature and develop, and it covers the different isolation, culture, and propagation methods of these cells. Furthermore, it focuses on the different killer cells that are present in various parts of the human body.
The book concludes by explaining that natural killer cells are utilized for clinical therapy of malignancies, and that they have led to positive outcomes in the field of biology and medicine.
Key Features
- Provides a broad, detailed coverage of the biology and interactions of NK cells for students, fellows, scientists, and practitioners
- Includes figures, histologic sections, and illustrations of the ontogeny of NK cells
Readership
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I. NK biology
1 Developmental stages and pathways of NK cell maturation
2 Developmental origins of thymus-derived natural killer cells
3 Interferon-producing killer dendritic cells (IKDC)
4 Natural killer cells in cancer
5 NK cell immune recognition: NKG2D ligands and stressed cells
6 NK cell KIR heterogeneity and evolution
7 Signalling events in natural killer cells
8 Human natural killer cell development
Part II. NK interactions with other cells
9 Isolation, culture and propagation of natural killer cells
10 The localization and migration of natural killer cells in health and disease
11 Receptors on NK cells
12 Development and testing of NK cell lines
13 NK cell-derived cytokines and delivery: NK cell synapses
14 NK cells as recipients of cytokine signals
15 NK cells and chemokines
16 Natural killer cytolytic activity
17 Illuminating intranodal natural killer cell behaviour using two-photon microscopy
18 Dendritic cells and NK cells
19 NK and NKT cells: the innate – adaptive interface including humoral responses
20 NK cell and endothelial cell interactions
21 Natural killer cell/epithelial interactions
22 NK cell – T cell interactions
Part III. NK cells in the tissues
23 NK cells and NKT cells in cutaneous disorders
24 Natural killer cells in the respiratory tract
25 Intestinal natural killer cells
26 Natural killer cells in the liver
27 Natural killer cells in the spleen and lymph node
28 Natural killer cells in the central nervous system
29 NK cells in the eye
30 NK cells and reproduction
31 Identification of natural killer cells in tissues and their isolation
32 Natural killer cell immune regulation: coordination of immune function in tissues
Part IV. NK cells in disease
33 Natural killer cells and transplantation
34 Natural killer cells and autoimmunity
35 Interaction of NK cells with bacteria
36 Natural killer cells and human immunodeficiency virus
37 Cytomegalovirus infection and NK cells
38 Natural killer cells in allergy
39 Natural killer cells in wound healing
40 Natural killer cells in atherosclerosis
41 Natural killer cells in leukaemia
42 Natural killer cells and allogeneic haematopoietic cell transplantation
43 Clinical trials of NK cells for cancer
44 Natural killer cells and hepatitis C virus infection
45 Natural killer cells and the biology of parasitism
46 Lymphoproliferative disorders of natural killer cells
Part V. Special topics in NK biology
47 Natural killer cell induction of tolerance
48 Genetic engineering of natural killer cells
49 NK cell-mediated target cell death
50 NK-cell tracking using non-invasive imaging modalities
Subject Index
Color Plate Section
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 24th November 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123704542
About the Editor
Michael Lotze
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Surgery and Bioengineering, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
Angus Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Surgery and Immunology, Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA