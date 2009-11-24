Natural Killer Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123704542, 9780080919294

Natural Killer Cells

1st Edition

Basic Science and Clinical Application

Editors: Michael Lotze Angus Thomson
eBook ISBN: 9780080919294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123704542
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th November 2009
Page Count: 660
Description

Natural Killer Cells explains the importance of killer cells and how they are produced. It mentions that the most likely explanation for killer cell production is that they serve as a complementary system for T cells as a primary defense against viruses. However, these cells defend against certain viruses only, such as herpes viruses and influenza viruses.

The book also explains the primary functions of killer cells, and it discusses how these cells help recognize damaged tissues, limit further damage to tissues, and regenerate damaged tissues. It discusses how these cells mature and develop, and it covers the different isolation, culture, and propagation methods of these cells. Furthermore, it focuses on the different killer cells that are present in various parts of the human body.

The book concludes by explaining that natural killer cells are utilized for clinical therapy of malignancies, and that they have led to positive outcomes in the field of biology and medicine.

Key Features

  • Provides a broad, detailed coverage of the biology and interactions of NK cells for students, fellows, scientists, and practitioners
  • Includes figures, histologic sections, and illustrations of the ontogeny of NK cells

Readership

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Part I. NK biology

1 Developmental stages and pathways of NK cell maturation

2 Developmental origins of thymus-derived natural killer cells

3 Interferon-producing killer dendritic cells (IKDC)

4 Natural killer cells in cancer

5 NK cell immune recognition: NKG2D ligands and stressed cells

6 NK cell KIR heterogeneity and evolution

7 Signalling events in natural killer cells

8 Human natural killer cell development

Part II. NK interactions with other cells

9 Isolation, culture and propagation of natural killer cells

10 The localization and migration of natural killer cells in health and disease

11 Receptors on NK cells

12 Development and testing of NK cell lines

13 NK cell-derived cytokines and delivery: NK cell synapses

14 NK cells as recipients of cytokine signals

15 NK cells and chemokines

16 Natural killer cytolytic activity

17 Illuminating intranodal natural killer cell behaviour using two-photon microscopy

18 Dendritic cells and NK cells

19 NK and NKT cells: the innate – adaptive interface including humoral responses

20 NK cell and endothelial cell interactions

21 Natural killer cell/epithelial interactions

22 NK cell – T cell interactions

Part III. NK cells in the tissues

23 NK cells and NKT cells in cutaneous disorders

24 Natural killer cells in the respiratory tract

25 Intestinal natural killer cells

26 Natural killer cells in the liver

27 Natural killer cells in the spleen and lymph node

28 Natural killer cells in the central nervous system

29 NK cells in the eye

30 NK cells and reproduction

31 Identification of natural killer cells in tissues and their isolation

32 Natural killer cell immune regulation: coordination of immune function in tissues

Part IV. NK cells in disease

33 Natural killer cells and transplantation

34 Natural killer cells and autoimmunity

35 Interaction of NK cells with bacteria

36 Natural killer cells and human immunodeficiency virus

37 Cytomegalovirus infection and NK cells

38 Natural killer cells in allergy

39 Natural killer cells in wound healing

40 Natural killer cells in atherosclerosis

41 Natural killer cells in leukaemia

42 Natural killer cells and allogeneic haematopoietic cell transplantation

43 Clinical trials of NK cells for cancer

44 Natural killer cells and hepatitis C virus infection

45 Natural killer cells and the biology of parasitism

46 Lymphoproliferative disorders of natural killer cells

Part V. Special topics in NK biology

47 Natural killer cell induction of tolerance

48 Genetic engineering of natural killer cells

49 NK cell-mediated target cell death

50 NK-cell tracking using non-invasive imaging modalities

Subject Index

Color Plate Section




About the Editor

Michael Lotze

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Surgery and Bioengineering, University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

Angus Thomson

Affiliations and Expertise

Departments of Surgery and Immunology, Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA

