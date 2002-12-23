Natural Gas Hydrates - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750675697, 9780080512402

Natural Gas Hydrates

1st Edition

A Guide for Engineers

Authors: John Carroll John Carroll
eBook ISBN: 9780080512402
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750675697
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 23rd December 2002
Page Count: 270
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
74.00
62.90
117.00
99.45
121.00
102.85
91.95
78.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This is the most exhaustive study to date on natural gas hydrates. In spite of their importance, hydrates are misunderstood, and misconceptions abound. This book provides an accurate review of what hydrates are and under what conditions they will form, and it provides the engineer with the methods to predict the occurrences of hydrates.

The petroleum industry spends millions every year to combat the formation of hydrates, the solid, crystalline compounds that form from water and small molecules, damaging equipment and plugging transmission lines. Understanding how, when, and where they form and using this knowledge to apply remedies in practical applications are crucial.

Key Features

  • The most comprehensive study of natural gas hydrates

  • A manual for the engineer or textbook for the student

  • Contains cutting-edge solutions to natural gas hydrate problems

Readership

Chemical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas

Table of Contents

Hydrate Types and Formers; Hand Calculation Methods; Computer Methods; Inhibiting Hydration Formation with Chemicals; Dehydration of Natural Gas; Combating Hydrates Using Heat and Pressure; Physical Properties of Hydrates, Phase Diagrams; Water Content of Natural Gas

Details

No. of pages:
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080512402
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750675697

About the Author

John Carroll

John Carroll is currently Director, Geostorage Processing Engineering for Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd. in Calgary. With more than 20 years of experience, he supports other engineers with software problems and provides information involving fluid properties, hydrates and phase equilibria. Prior to that, he has worked for Honeywell, University of Alberta as a seasonal lecturer, and Amoco Canada as a Petroleum Engineer. John has published a couple of books, sits on three editorial advisory boards, and he has authored/co-authored more than 60 papers. He has trained many engineers on natural gas throughout the world, and is a member of several associations including SPE, AIChE, and GPAC. John earned a Bachelor of Science (with Distinction) and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer in the province of Alberta and New Brunswick, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd.

John Carroll

John Carroll is currently Director, Geostorage Processing Engineering for Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd. in Calgary. With more than 20 years of experience, he supports other engineers with software problems and provides information involving fluid properties, hydrates and phase equilibria. Prior to that, he has worked for Honeywell, University of Alberta as a seasonal lecturer, and Amoco Canada as a Petroleum Engineer. John has published a couple of books, sits on three editorial advisory boards, and he has authored/co-authored more than 60 papers. He has trained many engineers on natural gas throughout the world, and is a member of several associations including SPE, AIChE, and GPAC. John earned a Bachelor of Science (with Distinction) and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer in the province of Alberta and New Brunswick, Canada.

Affiliations and Expertise

Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd.

Reviews

"This text describes one of the most comprehensive studies of natural gas hydrates in history. It provides a review of what hydrates are and under what conditionsthey will form. It also provides the reader with the methods to predict occurrences of hydrates." --Sea Technology, March 2003

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.