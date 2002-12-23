Natural Gas Hydrates
1st Edition
A Guide for Engineers
Description
This is the most exhaustive study to date on natural gas hydrates. In spite of their importance, hydrates are misunderstood, and misconceptions abound. This book provides an accurate review of what hydrates are and under what conditions they will form, and it provides the engineer with the methods to predict the occurrences of hydrates.
The petroleum industry spends millions every year to combat the formation of hydrates, the solid, crystalline compounds that form from water and small molecules, damaging equipment and plugging transmission lines. Understanding how, when, and where they form and using this knowledge to apply remedies in practical applications are crucial.
Key Features
The most comprehensive study of natural gas hydrates
A manual for the engineer or textbook for the student
Contains cutting-edge solutions to natural gas hydrate problems
Readership
Chemical Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Any engineers working with the production, transportation, or drilling of natural gas
Table of Contents
Hydrate Types and Formers; Hand Calculation Methods; Computer Methods; Inhibiting Hydration Formation with Chemicals; Dehydration of Natural Gas; Combating Hydrates Using Heat and Pressure; Physical Properties of Hydrates, Phase Diagrams; Water Content of Natural Gas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 23rd December 2002
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512402
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750675697
About the Author
John Carroll
John Carroll is currently Director, Geostorage Processing Engineering for Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd. in Calgary. With more than 20 years of experience, he supports other engineers with software problems and provides information involving fluid properties, hydrates and phase equilibria. Prior to that, he has worked for Honeywell, University of Alberta as a seasonal lecturer, and Amoco Canada as a Petroleum Engineer. John has published a couple of books, sits on three editorial advisory boards, and he has authored/co-authored more than 60 papers. He has trained many engineers on natural gas throughout the world, and is a member of several associations including SPE, AIChE, and GPAC. John earned a Bachelor of Science (with Distinction) and a Doctorate of Philosophy, both in Chemical Engineering from the University of Alberta. He is a registered professional engineer in the province of Alberta and New Brunswick, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gas Liquids Engineering, Ltd.
Reviews
"This text describes one of the most comprehensive studies of natural gas hydrates in history. It provides a review of what hydrates are and under what conditionsthey will form. It also provides the reader with the methods to predict occurrences of hydrates." --Sea Technology, March 2003