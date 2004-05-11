Natural Gas Conversion VII, Volume 147
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th Natural Gas Conversion Symposium, Dalian, China, 6 - 10 June 2004
Table of Contents
Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities.
Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources.
Production of Synthesis Gas.
Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons.
From Synthesis Gas to Chemicals.
Catalytic Combustion.
From Natural Gas to Chemicals.
Light Hydrocarbons: Production and Conversion.
Description
This volume contains peer-reviewed manuscripts describing the scientific and technological advances presented at the 7th Natural gas Conversion Symposium held in Dalian, China, June 6-10, 2004, and a FREE CD-rom. This symposium continues the tradition of excellence and the status as the premier technical meeting in this area established by previous meetings.The manuscripts have been divided into eight different topics, Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities;, Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources; Production of Synthesis; Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons; From Synthesis Gas to; Catalytic Combustion; From Natural Gas to Chemicals; Light Hydrocarbons; and Production and Conversion .
These are the most interesting subjects in the utilization of natural gas with recent scientific innovation and technological advances. The book is of interest to all students and researchers active in utilization of natural gas.
Key Features
- This book contains the papers of the symposium that is considered to be the premier technical meeting in this area.
- The chapters give an overview of the latest developments in utilization of natural gas.
Topics included in the book are: Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities;, Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources; Production of Synthesis; Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons; From Synthesis Gas to; Catalytic Combustion; From Natural Gas to Chemicals; Light Hydrocarbons; and Production and Conversion.
Readership
Chemical engineers, physical chemists, and catalysis scientists at institutes, industries or university departments / libraries dealing with natural gas conversion; hydrogen production and petrochemical processes.
About the Editors
Xinhe Bao Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Dalian, China
Yide Xu Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
State Key Laboratory of Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Dalian, China.