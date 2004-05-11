Natural Gas Conversion VII - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515995, 9780080473543

Natural Gas Conversion VII, Volume 147

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 7th Natural Gas Conversion Symposium, Dalian, China, 6 - 10 June 2004

Editors: Xinhe Bao Yide Xu
eBook ISBN: 9780080473543
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th May 2004
Page Count: 776
Table of Contents

Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities.
Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources.
Production of Synthesis Gas.
Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons.
From Synthesis Gas to Chemicals.
Catalytic Combustion.
From Natural Gas to Chemicals.
Light Hydrocarbons: Production and Conversion.

Description

This volume contains peer-reviewed manuscripts describing the scientific and technological advances presented at the 7th Natural gas Conversion Symposium held in Dalian, China, June 6-10, 2004, and a FREE CD-rom. This symposium continues the tradition of excellence and the status as the premier technical meeting in this area established by previous meetings.The manuscripts have been divided into eight different topics, Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities;, Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources; Production of Synthesis; Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons; From Synthesis Gas to; Catalytic Combustion; From Natural Gas to Chemicals; Light Hydrocarbons; and Production and Conversion .

These are the most interesting subjects in the utilization of natural gas with recent scientific innovation and technological advances. The book is of interest to all students and researchers active in utilization of natural gas.

Key Features

  • This book contains the papers of the symposium that is considered to be the premier technical meeting in this area.
  • The chapters give an overview of the latest developments in utilization of natural gas.
  • Topics included in the book are: Industrial Processes, Economics, Technology Demonstration and Commercial Activities;, Production of Hydrogen from Methane, Methanol, and Other Sources; Production of Synthesis; Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis of Hydrocarbons; From Synthesis Gas to; Catalytic Combustion; From Natural Gas to Chemicals; Light Hydrocarbons; and Production and Conversion.

Readership

Chemical engineers, physical chemists, and catalysis scientists at institutes, industries or university departments / libraries dealing with natural gas conversion; hydrogen production and petrochemical processes.

About the Editors

Xinhe Bao Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Dalian, China

Yide Xu Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

State Key Laboratory of Catalysis, Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Dalian, China.

