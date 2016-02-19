Natural Gas Conversion II, Volume 81
1. Plenary Lectures. Recent advances in the oxidative coupling of methane (J.H. Lunsford). The relevance of combustion theory to the homogeneous oxidation of methane (B.F. Gray et al.). Aspects of CO2 reforming of methane (J.R. Rostrup-Nielsen). Conversion of natural gas to transportation fuels via the Shell Middle Distillate Process (V.M.H. van Wechem, M.M.G. Senden). New uses of methane (K. Fujimoto). Current ideas and future prospects in metal-catalyzed methane conversion (R.H. Crabtree). Keynote Lectures. Methane; fuel or feedstock? (J. Sofranko). Catalytic reduction of NOx with CH4 and excess O2 (J.N. Armor). Conversion of natural gas to electricity in fuel cells (K. Foger). A selection of Contributed Papers. Performance analysis of bubbling fluidized bed reactors for the catalytic oxidative coupling of methane (K.T. Do et al.). The oxidative coupling of methane over tin promoted lithium magnesium oxide: A TAP investigation (E.P.J. Mallens et al.). Isotope exchange and volumetric studies of methane activation on rare-earth oxides (S. Lascombe et al.). Carbon dioxide reforming of methane in the presence of nickel and platinum catalysts supported on ZrO2 (K. Seshan et al.). The reforming of methane with carbon dioxide - current status and future applications (J.H. Edwards, A.M. Maitra). A comparative assessment of catalytic partial oxidation and steam reforming for the production of methanol from natural gas (N. Dave, G.A. Foulds). BHP petroleum's methanol research project (I. Rees). Conversion of methanol to olefins over SAPO-17 molecular seive (S. Nawaz et al.). Offshore Fischer-Tropsch economics (V.N. Ravavarapu et al.). Selective conversion of syngas into light olefins in the presence of bifunctional catalysts (J. Barrault, Y. Avila). Partial oxidation of methane over iron molbydate catalyst (K. Otsuka et al.). Organometallic methane activation: Functionalization by aqueous platinum complexes (J.A. Labinger et al.). A novel, high yield system for the oxidation of methane to methanol (J.A. Periana et al.). Air separation for off-shore gas conversion (C.C. White et al.). Conversion of the natural gas constituent ethane using modified ZSM-5 zeolites (R. Roessner, A. Hagen). Author index.
Description
This Symposium provided the opportunity to review progress after more than 10 years of research and development in the field of natural gas conversion. Oxidative coupling of methane as a route to higher value fuels or feedstock was a major part of the program. The advances in understanding of reaction mechanisms and catalyst structure were discussed in a Plenary paper and in many of the contributed papers.
The homogeneous gas phase chemistry involved in methane oxidation is relevant not only to oxidative coupling but also to synthesis gas and methanol production via partial oxidation. This field is reviewed in a Plenary paper and contributed papers describe developments in catalysts and technology for partial oxidation to synthesis gas and to methanol. An alternative route to synthesis gas from methane currently receiving attention is carbon dioxide reforming. This technology is reviewed in a Plenary paper and recent advances are described in contributed papers. The first detailed account of the Shell SMDS Fischer-Tropsch process for production of transport fuels from natural gas recently commercialised in Malaysia is given in this book. Papers discuss structural aspects of Fischer-Tropsch catalysts, modifications of Fischer-Tropsch catalysts to produce light olefins, and the possibilities of operating a Fischer-Tropsch process off-shore. Methanol as an intermediate in natural gas conversion continues to attract attention, and methanol synthesis and conversion are discussed in contributed papers. The possibilities of finding new uses for methane are treated in a Plenary paper and arguments for using methane as a fuel rather than a feedstock are also presented. Among the new uses of methane considered are the generation of electricity in fuel cells and the use of methane as a reductant for NOx emissions.
The papers will be of interest to scientists and engineers working in the field of gas conversion, transportation fuels, primary petrochemicals and catalysis.
