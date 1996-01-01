Natural Antioxidants and Food Quality in Atherosclerosis and Cancer Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737945, 9780857093059

Natural Antioxidants and Food Quality in Atherosclerosis and Cancer Prevention

1st Edition

Authors: J T Kumpulainen J T Salonen
eBook ISBN: 9780857093059
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737945
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1996
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
305.00
259.25
185.00
157.25
230.00
195.50
328.18
278.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
305.00
259.25
230.00
195.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Natural antioxidants and food quality in atherosclerosis and cancer prevention provides a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the role of natural antioxidants and lipid peroxidation in atherosclerosis and cancer. The book presents important information on the presence of various flavonoids found in berries, vegetables and fruits and their antioxidative potencies, as well as the role of antioxidative vitamins and carotenoids in cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In addition, the measurement of oxidative stress in humans is surveyed.

Readership

Food scientists and technologists and nutritionists

Table of Contents

Role of oxidative stress in atherosclerosis and cancers; Role of antioxidative vitamins and carotenoids in cardiovascular disease and cancers; Vitamins in food and nutrition; Dietary fibers and flavonoids in foods and nutrition; Natural anticarcinogenic compounds in diets and cancer prevention.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857093059
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737945

About the Author

J T Kumpulainen

Affiliations and Expertise

Agricultural Research Centre of Finland

J T Salonen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kupio, Finland

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.