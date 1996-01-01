Natural Antioxidants and Food Quality in Atherosclerosis and Cancer Prevention
1st Edition
Natural antioxidants and food quality in atherosclerosis and cancer prevention provides a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the role of natural antioxidants and lipid peroxidation in atherosclerosis and cancer. The book presents important information on the presence of various flavonoids found in berries, vegetables and fruits and their antioxidative potencies, as well as the role of antioxidative vitamins and carotenoids in cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In addition, the measurement of oxidative stress in humans is surveyed.
Food scientists and technologists and nutritionists
Role of oxidative stress in atherosclerosis and cancers; Role of antioxidative vitamins and carotenoids in cardiovascular disease and cancers; Vitamins in food and nutrition; Dietary fibers and flavonoids in foods and nutrition; Natural anticarcinogenic compounds in diets and cancer prevention.
J T Kumpulainen
Agricultural Research Centre of Finland
J T Salonen
University of Kupio, Finland