Natural Antioxidants and Anticarcinogens in Nutrition, Health and Disease
1st Edition
Description
Natural antioxidants and anticarcinogens in nutrition, health and disease represents the most recent information and state-of-the-art knowledge on the role of antioxidative vitamins, carotenoids and flavonoids in ageing, atherosclerosis, and diabetes, as well as the role of natural anticarcinogenic compounds, particularly lignans and isoflavonoids, and cancer prevention. It is highly interdisciplinary, and will be of importance to all scientists working in the medical, biomedical, nutritional and food sciences as well as the academics.
Readership
All scientists working in the medical, biomedical, nutritional, and food sciences
Table of Contents
Oxidative stress in cardiovascular dieases, cancer and ageing; Oxidative stress and antioxidants in type II diabetes; Dietary intake, bioavailability and antioxidative effects of flavonoids and phenolics; Antioxidative effects of other natural antioxidants and measurement of oxidative stress or damage; Natural antioxidants or pro-oxidants in foods and nutrition.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 466
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 1st January 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698409
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737938
About the Author
J T Kumpulainen
Affiliations and Expertise
Agricultural Research Centre of Finland
J T Salonen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Kupio, Finland