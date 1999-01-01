Natural Antioxidants and Anticarcinogens in Nutrition, Health and Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737938, 9781845698409

Natural Antioxidants and Anticarcinogens in Nutrition, Health and Disease

1st Edition

Authors: J T Kumpulainen J T Salonen
eBook ISBN: 9781845698409
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737938
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1999
Page Count: 466
Description

Natural antioxidants and anticarcinogens in nutrition, health and disease represents the most recent information and state-of-the-art knowledge on the role of antioxidative vitamins, carotenoids and flavonoids in ageing, atherosclerosis, and diabetes, as well as the role of natural anticarcinogenic compounds, particularly lignans and isoflavonoids, and cancer prevention. It is highly interdisciplinary, and will be of importance to all scientists working in the medical, biomedical, nutritional and food sciences as well as the academics.

Readership

All scientists working in the medical, biomedical, nutritional, and food sciences

Table of Contents

Oxidative stress in cardiovascular dieases, cancer and ageing; Oxidative stress and antioxidants in type II diabetes; Dietary intake, bioavailability and antioxidative effects of flavonoids and phenolics; Antioxidative effects of other natural antioxidants and measurement of oxidative stress or damage; Natural antioxidants or pro-oxidants in foods and nutrition.

About the Author

J T Kumpulainen

Affiliations and Expertise

Agricultural Research Centre of Finland

J T Salonen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Kupio, Finland

