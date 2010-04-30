Natural and Engineered Resistance to Plant Viruses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745255, 9780080923086

Natural and Engineered Resistance to Plant Viruses, Volume 76

1st Edition

Part II

Serial Volume Editors: John Carr Gad Loebenstein
eBook ISBN: 9780080923086
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745255
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th April 2010
Page Count: 282
Table of Contents

1. The Co-evolution of plants and viruses: Resistance and pathogenicity

Fernando García-Arenal and Aurora Fraile

2. Assessment of the benefits and risks for engineered virus resistance

Mark Tepfer and Jeremy R. Thompson

3. Signaling in Induced Resistance

John Carr, Mathew G. Lewsey and Peter Palukaitis

4. Global genomics and proteomics approaches to identify host factors as targets to induce resistance against Tomato bushy stunt virus

Peter Nagy and Judit Pogany

5. Resistance to Aphid Vectors of Virus Disease

Jack Westwood and Mark Stevens

6. Cross-protection: A century of mystery

Heiko Ziebell and John Peter Carr

Description

Viruses are a huge threat to agriculture. In the past, viruses used to be controlled using conventional methods, such as crop rotation and destruction of the infected plants, but now there are more novel ways to control them. This volume focuses on topics that must be better understood in order to foster future developments in basic and applied plant virology. These range from virus epidemiology and virus/host co-evolution and the control of vector-mediated transmission through to systems biology investigations of virus-cell interactions. Other chapters cover the current status of signalling in natural resistance and the potential for a revival in the use of cross-protection, as well as future opportunities for the deployment of the under-utilized but highly effective crop protection strategy of pathogen-derived resistance.

Key Features

  • Contributions from leading authorities
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field

Readership

Virologists and plant scientists

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923086
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745255

Reviews

"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine

"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

John Carr Serial Volume Editor

John P. Carr is at University of Cambridge, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cambridge, UK

Gad Loebenstein Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Virology, Agricultural Research Organization, Bet Dagan, Israel

