Natural and Engineered Resistance to Plant Viruses, Volume 76
1st Edition
Part II
Table of Contents
1. The Co-evolution of plants and viruses: Resistance and pathogenicity
Fernando García-Arenal and Aurora Fraile
2. Assessment of the benefits and risks for engineered virus resistance
Mark Tepfer and Jeremy R. Thompson
3. Signaling in Induced Resistance
John Carr, Mathew G. Lewsey and Peter Palukaitis
4. Global genomics and proteomics approaches to identify host factors as targets to induce resistance against Tomato bushy stunt virus
Peter Nagy and Judit Pogany
5. Resistance to Aphid Vectors of Virus Disease
Jack Westwood and Mark Stevens
6. Cross-protection: A century of mystery
Heiko Ziebell and John Peter Carr
Description
Viruses are a huge threat to agriculture. In the past, viruses used to be controlled using conventional methods, such as crop rotation and destruction of the infected plants, but now there are more novel ways to control them. This volume focuses on topics that must be better understood in order to foster future developments in basic and applied plant virology. These range from virus epidemiology and virus/host co-evolution and the control of vector-mediated transmission through to systems biology investigations of virus-cell interactions. Other chapters cover the current status of signalling in natural resistance and the potential for a revival in the use of cross-protection, as well as future opportunities for the deployment of the under-utilized but highly effective crop protection strategy of pathogen-derived resistance.
Readership
Virologists and plant scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 30th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080923086
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123745255
Reviews
"A mandatory purchase for all types of comprehensive libraries, both public and university, as well as for those interested in or doing research in the field of virology." --Military Medicine
"This serial...is well known to virologists. It is a valuable aid in maintaining an overview of various facets of the rapidly expanding fields of virology...Timely, informative, and useful to the student, teacher, and research scientist." --American Scientist
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Carr Serial Volume Editor
John P. Carr is at University of Cambridge, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, UK
Gad Loebenstein Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Virology, Agricultural Research Organization, Bet Dagan, Israel