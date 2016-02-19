Natural and Artificial Control of Hearing and Balance, Volume 97
1st Edition
Serial Editors: J.H.J. Allum
eBook ISBN: 9780080862224
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th September 1993
Page Count: 423
Details
- No. of pages:
- 423
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 6th September 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080862224
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
J.H.J. Allum Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Experimental Audiology and Neurootology, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, University Hospital, Basel, Switzerland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.