National Trade Policies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. National Trade Policies: An Overview (D. Salvatore). The General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) (A. Linden). The Commercial Policy of the European Economic Communities (EEC) (N. Scott). Trade Policies in the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (CMEA) (J.M. van Brabant). Trade Policies in the Leading Industrial Countries Trade Policies in the United States (J.M. Finger). Trade Policies in Japan (K. Sato). Trade Policies in Germany (F.D. Weiss). Trade Policies in France (P.A. Messerlin). Trade Policies in Italy (E. Grilli). Trade Policies in the United Kingdom (D. Greenaway). Trade Policies in Canada (M.G. Smith). Trade Policies in Other Industrial Countries. Trade Policies in Australia (A.D. Woodland). Trade Policies in The Netherlands (J. Kol and L.B.M. Mennes). Trade Policies in Belgium (A. Sapir). Trade Policies in Sweden (P.M. Wijkman). Trade policies in Spain (G. de la Dehesa). Trade Policies in Latin America. Trade Policies in Brazil (H.C. Braga and W.G. Tyler). Trade Policies in Mexico (J.M. Page, Jr.). Trade Policies in Argentina (J. Berlinski). Trade Policies in Asia and Africa. Trade Policies in Korea (W. Hong). Trade Policies in India (G. Pursell). Trade Policies in Pakistan (T. Baysan). Trade Policies in Nigeria (S. Olofin).Trade Policies in the USSR, Poland, and China. Trade Policies in the USSR (M. Lavigne). Trade Policies in Poland (D.K. Rosati). Trade Policies in China (Z. Yunling and L. Rongzhang). Selected Bibliography. Index. About the Contributors.
Description
The aim of this volume is to examine and compare the trade policies followed by the most important trading nations of the world. Today there are few, if any, large scale studies of comparative trade such as this one. Moreover trade policies and controversies are expected to become even more important in the future.
The volume offers an easily accessible overview of trade policies in each of the world's major trading countries. Thus, this handbook can be of great use to students of comparative economic systems in general and to economists, policymakers, and the general informed public, serving as a comprehensive source of reference and comparison. The references at the end of each chapter and the selected bibliography at the end of the volume identify the most important sources of additional information on the trade policies of the world's most important trading countries.
About the Editors
D. Salvatore Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Fordham University, New York, USA