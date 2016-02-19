National Economic Accounting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163956, 9781483151601

National Economic Accounting

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training Economics and Production Division

Authors: Carleen O'Loughlin
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W.A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483151601
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 198
Description

National Economic Accounting seeks to fill a gap that exists in the field of applied national accounting. It examines the relationship between accounting conventions and statistical material used in the accounts. The book is divided into three parts. Part One discusses the methodology of national accounting, and it covers the history, development, and purpose of national accounting. Part Two relates to the sources of data for national accounting, while Part Three discusses short-term, long-term, project, and economical planning, as well as national account statistics, regional studies, and international comparisons. As the book pays special attention to developing countries, it is highly recommended for government officials and others involved in economic matters in those countries. It is also suitable for accountants, economists, and financial analysts who are interested in national accounting and wish to learn more about it.

Table of Contents


I. Methodology of National Accounting

1. Introduction

2. The Development of National Income Accounting

3. Aggregate Economics and the Development of National Accounting

4. Definitions of the Main Aggregates

5. The United Nations System of National Accounts

6. The Measurement of National Accounts Aggregates at Constant Prices

7. Allied Statistics: Balance of Payments, Flow-of-Funds, and National Balance Sheets

8. Input-Output Methodology

II. Sources of Data for National Accounting

9. Use of Official Statistics as Data Sources in National Accounting

10. The Agricultural Sector: Source Data and Compilation

11. The Distribution Sector

12. Source Data for the Manufacturing, Processing, and Mining Industries

13. Measurement of Capital Formation: The Construction Sector

14. The Services Sector

15. The Government Sector

16. Public Utilities and Transport

17. Details of Private Consumption Expenditure: Income Distribution

III. National Accounts and Planning

18. Planning and National Accounts Administration

19. Long- and Short-Term Planning and Projections

20. National Accounts Models and Economic Planning

21. Regional Studies and International Comparisons

22. Project Planning and National Accounts Statistics

Appendix. Compound Growth Tables

References and Notes

Index

About the Author

Carleen O'Loughlin

About the Editor

R Brown

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

W.A. Davis

