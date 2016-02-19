National Economic Accounting seeks to fill a gap that exists in the field of applied national accounting. It examines the relationship between accounting conventions and statistical material used in the accounts. The book is divided into three parts. Part One discusses the methodology of national accounting, and it covers the history, development, and purpose of national accounting. Part Two relates to the sources of data for national accounting, while Part Three discusses short-term, long-term, project, and economical planning, as well as national account statistics, regional studies, and international comparisons. As the book pays special attention to developing countries, it is highly recommended for government officials and others involved in economic matters in those countries. It is also suitable for accountants, economists, and financial analysts who are interested in national accounting and wish to learn more about it.