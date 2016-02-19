National Economic Accounting
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training Economics and Production Division
Description
National Economic Accounting seeks to fill a gap that exists in the field of applied national accounting. It examines the relationship between accounting conventions and statistical material used in the accounts. The book is divided into three parts. Part One discusses the methodology of national accounting, and it covers the history, development, and purpose of national accounting. Part Two relates to the sources of data for national accounting, while Part Three discusses short-term, long-term, project, and economical planning, as well as national account statistics, regional studies, and international comparisons. As the book pays special attention to developing countries, it is highly recommended for government officials and others involved in economic matters in those countries. It is also suitable for accountants, economists, and financial analysts who are interested in national accounting and wish to learn more about it.
Table of Contents
I. Methodology of National Accounting
1. Introduction
2. The Development of National Income Accounting
3. Aggregate Economics and the Development of National Accounting
4. Definitions of the Main Aggregates
5. The United Nations System of National Accounts
6. The Measurement of National Accounts Aggregates at Constant Prices
7. Allied Statistics: Balance of Payments, Flow-of-Funds, and National Balance Sheets
8. Input-Output Methodology
II. Sources of Data for National Accounting
9. Use of Official Statistics as Data Sources in National Accounting
10. The Agricultural Sector: Source Data and Compilation
11. The Distribution Sector
12. Source Data for the Manufacturing, Processing, and Mining Industries
13. Measurement of Capital Formation: The Construction Sector
14. The Services Sector
15. The Government Sector
16. Public Utilities and Transport
17. Details of Private Consumption Expenditure: Income Distribution
III. National Accounts and Planning
18. Planning and National Accounts Administration
19. Long- and Short-Term Planning and Projections
20. National Accounts Models and Economic Planning
21. Regional Studies and International Comparisons
22. Project Planning and National Accounts Statistics
Appendix. Compound Growth Tables
References and Notes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483151601
About the Author
Carleen O'Loughlin
About the Editor
R Brown
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia