Natech Risk Assessment and Management
1st Edition
Reducing the Risk of Natural-Hazard Impact on Hazardous Installations
Description
Natech Risk Assessment and Management: Reducing the Risk of Natural-Hazard Impact on Hazardous Installations covers the entire spectrum of issues pertinent to Natech risk assessment and management. After a thorough introduction of the topic that includes definitions of terms, authors Krausmann, Cruz, and Salzano discuss various examples of international frameworks and provide a detailed view of the implementation of Natech Risk Management in the EU and OECD.
There is a dedicated chapter on natural-hazard prediction and measurement from an engineering perspective, as well as a consideration of the impact of climate change on Natech risk. The authors also discuss selected Natech accidents, including recent examples, and provide specific ‘lessons learned’ from each, as well as an analysis of all essential elements of Natech risk assessment, such as plant layout, substance hazards, and equipment vulnerability.
The final section of the book is dedicated to the reduction of Natech risk, including structural and organizational prevention and mitigation measures, as well as early warning issues and emergency foreword planning.
Key Features
- Teaches chemical engineers and safety managers how to safeguard chemical processing plants and pipelines against natural disasters
- Includes international regulations and explains how to conduct a natural hazards risk assessment, both of which are supported by examples and case studies
- Discusses a broad range of hazards and the multidisciplinary aspects of risk assessment in a detailed and accessible style
Readership
Chemical engineers, Risk analysts, Safety managers, Civil/Structural engineers
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Authors
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Chapter 2: Past Natech Events
- 2.1. Characteristics of Natech events
- 2.2. Kocaeli Earthquake, 1999, Turkey
- 2.3. Tohoku Earthquake and Tsunami, 2011, Japan
- 2.4. San Jacinto River Flood, 1994, United States
- 2.5. Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, 2005, United States
- 2.6. Milford Haven Thunderstorm, 1994, United Kingdom
- Chapter 3: Lessons Learned From Natech Events
- 3.1. Data sources and quality
- 3.2. General Lessons Learned
- 3.3. Earthquakes
- 3.4. Tsunami
- 3.5. Floods
- 3.6. Storms
- 3.7. Lightning
- 3.8. Others
- Chapter 4: Status of Natech Risk Management
- 4.1. Regulatory Frameworks
- 4.2. Implementation of Natech Risk Reduction
- 4.3. International Activities
- Chapter 5: Natural Hazard Characterization
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Prediction and Measurement
- 5.3. Limitations, uncertainties, and future impacts of climate change
- Chapter 6: Technological Hazard Characterization
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Substance Hazard
- 6.3. Physical State of the Released Substance
- 6.4. Equipment Vulnerability
- 6.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Natech Risk and Its Assessment
- 7.1. General Considerations
- 7.2. The Industrial Risk–Assessment Process
- 7.3. The Natech Risk–Assessment Process
- Chapter 8: Qualitative and Semiquantitative Methods for Natech Risk Assessment
- 8.1. RAPID-N
- 8.2. PANR
- 8.3. TRAS 310 and TRAS 320
- 8.4. Other methodologies
- Chapter 9: Quantitative Methods for Natech Risk Assessment
- 9.1. ARIPAR
- 9.2. RISKCURVES
- Chapter 10: Case-Study Application I: RAPID-N
- 10.1. Earthquake scenario
- 10.2. Chemical Facility Description
- 10.3. Natech Risk Analysis
- 10.4. Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 11: Case-Study Application II: ARIPAR-GIS
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Case study 1: Natech Scenarios Triggered by Earthquakes
- 11.3. Case study 2: Natech Scenarios Triggered by Floods
- 11.4. Results of the case-study analyses
- Chapter 12: Case Study Application III: RISKCURVES
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Methodology
- 12.3. Description of the Case Study
- 12.4. Results and Discussion
- 12.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Reducing Natech Risk: Structural Measures
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Prevention Measures
- 13.3. Mitigation Measures
- Chapter 14: Reducing Natech Risk: Organizational Measures
- 14.1. Organizational risk-reduction measures
- 14.2. Natech risk governance
- 14.3. Prevention and Mitigation
- 14.4. Emergency-Response Planning
- 14.5. Early Warning
- Chapter 15: Recommendations and Outlook
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038796
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128038079
About the Author
Elisabeth Krausmann
Elisabeth Krausmann is a Principal Scientist with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC). Having a Ph.D. in nuclear physics, her research experience includes risk analysis of natural-hazard impact on hazardous installations, nuclear-reactor safety, severe-accident management and consequence analysis. Since 2006 she leads the Natech activity at the JRC which focuses on the development of methodologies and tools for Natech risk analysis and mapping, accident analysis and lessons learning, and capacity building for Natech risk reduction. She is a Steering Group member of the OECD WGCA’s Natech project.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Commission, Joint Research Centre, Institute for the Protection and Security of the Citizen, Italy
Ana Cruz
Ana Maria Cruz is a Professor of Disaster Risk Management at Kyoto University. She received a Chemical Engineering degree in 1987, and worked in industry for over 10 yrs. She later obtained a MSc. in Applied Development and a Ph.D. in Environmental Engineering from Tulane University where she pioneered research on Natechs from 1999. She has worked in the private and public sectors, in academia and with government at the local and international levels in four continents. Her research interests include area-wide Natech risk management, risk perception and protective behavior in communities subject to Natech and climate change impacts. She has published over 40 journal articles and several book chapters, and serves as an Editor for the Journal of the International Society for Integrated Disaster Risk Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Disaster Prevention Research Institute, Kyoto University, Japan
Ernesto Salzano
Ernesto Salzano is Associate Professor at the University of Bologna since 2015. His main research activities are in the field of industrial safety. In particular, he studies risks related to the use of flammable substances and risks to critical infrastructures from external hazards, such as Natech risks, domino effects from explosions, and security risks due to intentional acts (terrorist attacks and sabotage). From 1995 – 2015 Prof. Salzano was a researcher at the Institute for Research on Combustion at the Italian National Research Council where he was in charge of the laboratory for studies on substance explosivity and flammability at high pressure and temperature.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Civil, Chemical, Environmental, and Materials Engineering, University of Bologna, Italy
Reviews
"...much-needed and timely as it presents the whole spectrum of issues relevant for the assessment, management, as well as the reduction of Natech risks in a coherent way...a must have for all disaster risk experts in the field."--IDRiM Newsletter