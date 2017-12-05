NASH and NAFLD, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323569866, 9780323569873

NASH and NAFLD, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Bernstein
eBook ISBN: 9780323569873
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323569866
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Clinics in Liver Disease

NASH and NAFLD

Preface: Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: An Expanding Health Care Epidemic

Clinical and Economic Burden of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

The Natural History of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease—An Evolving View

Pathophysiology of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Risk Factors for the Development of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, Including Genetics

The Genetics of Pediatric Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Diagnosis and Evaluation of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, Including Noninvasive Biomarkers and Transient Elastography

Radiologic Imaging in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

The Use of Liver Biopsy in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: When to Biopsy and in Whom

The Intestinal Microbiome in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Metabolic Syndrome

The Role of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease on Cardiovascular Manifestations and Outcomes

Current Treatment of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Emerging Treatments for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis in Liver Transplantation

Description

Obesity has devastating effects on a patient's overall health, with specific negative effects on organ systems, long-term. The hepatologist must often manage diseases of the liver and pancreas as a result of obesity. This issue will provide a current update on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of NAFLD and NASH. Dr. Bernstein has assembled the top leaders in the field to provide timely clinical reviews. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Clinical and economic burden of NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH in children and its implications; Natural history of NAFLD/NASH; Diagnosis and evaluation of NAFLD/NASH; Radiological imaging in NAFLD/NASH; The use of liver biopsy in NAFLD: When to biopsy and in whom; Pathophysiology of NAFLD/NASH; Risk factors for the development of NAFLD/NASH including genetics; Role of intestinal microbes in NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH and the metabolic syndrome; NAFLD/NASH and lipid and insulin resistance; NAFLD/NASH and cardiac disease; Current treatment of NAFLD/NASH; Emerging treatment of NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH and HCC and NAFLD/NASH and liver transplantation. Readers will have a clear understanding of how to manage outcomes for these patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323569873
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323569866

About the Authors

David Bernstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Manhasset, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.