NASH and NAFLD, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-1
1st Edition
Clinics in Liver Disease
NASH and NAFLD
Preface: Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: An Expanding Health Care Epidemic
Clinical and Economic Burden of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
The Natural History of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease—An Evolving View
Pathophysiology of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
Risk Factors for the Development of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, Including Genetics
The Genetics of Pediatric Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Diagnosis and Evaluation of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis, Including Noninvasive Biomarkers and Transient Elastography
Radiologic Imaging in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
The Use of Liver Biopsy in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: When to Biopsy and in Whom
The Intestinal Microbiome in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Metabolic Syndrome
The Role of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease on Cardiovascular Manifestations and Outcomes
Current Treatment of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
Emerging Treatments for Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease/Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis in Liver Transplantation
Obesity has devastating effects on a patient's overall health, with specific negative effects on organ systems, long-term. The hepatologist must often manage diseases of the liver and pancreas as a result of obesity. This issue will provide a current update on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of NAFLD and NASH. Dr. Bernstein has assembled the top leaders in the field to provide timely clinical reviews. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Clinical and economic burden of NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH in children and its implications; Natural history of NAFLD/NASH; Diagnosis and evaluation of NAFLD/NASH; Radiological imaging in NAFLD/NASH; The use of liver biopsy in NAFLD: When to biopsy and in whom; Pathophysiology of NAFLD/NASH; Risk factors for the development of NAFLD/NASH including genetics; Role of intestinal microbes in NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH and the metabolic syndrome; NAFLD/NASH and lipid and insulin resistance; NAFLD/NASH and cardiac disease; Current treatment of NAFLD/NASH; Emerging treatment of NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH and HCC and NAFLD/NASH and liver transplantation. Readers will have a clear understanding of how to manage outcomes for these patients.
English
- English
© Elsevier 2018
- © Elsevier 2018
5th December 2017
- 5th December 2017
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323569873
- 9780323569873
9780323569866
- 9780323569866
David Bernstein Author
Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Manhasset, NY