NASH and NAFLD, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 22-1

Obesity has devastating effects on a patient's overall health, with specific negative effects on organ systems, long-term. The hepatologist must often manage diseases of the liver and pancreas as a result of obesity. This issue will provide a current update on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of NAFLD and NASH. Dr. Bernstein has assembled the top leaders in the field to provide timely clinical reviews. Articles are devoted to the following topics: Clinical and economic burden of NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH in children and its implications; Natural history of NAFLD/NASH; Diagnosis and evaluation of NAFLD/NASH; Radiological imaging in NAFLD/NASH; The use of liver biopsy in NAFLD: When to biopsy and in whom; Pathophysiology of NAFLD/NASH; Risk factors for the development of NAFLD/NASH including genetics; Role of intestinal microbes in NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH and the metabolic syndrome; NAFLD/NASH and lipid and insulin resistance; NAFLD/NASH and cardiac disease; Current treatment of NAFLD/NASH; Emerging treatment of NAFLD/NASH; NAFLD/NASH and HCC and NAFLD/NASH and liver transplantation. Readers will have a clear understanding of how to manage outcomes for these patients.