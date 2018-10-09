Nasal Airway Obstruction, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-5
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ron Kuppersmith, is devoted to Nasal Obstruction. Articles in this issue include: Anatomy and Physiology of Nasal Obstruction; Diagnostic Algorithm for Nasal Obstruction; Treatment Paradigm for Nasal Airway Obstruction; Medical Treatment of Nasal Airway Obstruction; Pediatric Nasal Obstruction; Office-based Treatment of Nasal Obstruction; Septoplasty: Traditional vs. Endoscopic; Surgical Management of Turbinate Hypertrophy; Surgical Management of Nasal Valve Collapse; Surgical Management of Neurogenic/Vasomotor Rhinitis; Nasal Obstruction Considerations in Cosmetic Rhinoplasty; Nasal Obstruction Considerations in Sleep Apnea; and Measuring Nasal Obstruction Outcomes.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 9th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640961
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323640954
About the Authors
Ronald Kuppersmith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, Bryan Texas