Nasal Airway Obstruction, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323640954, 9780323640961

Nasal Airway Obstruction, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-5

1st Edition

Authors: Jennifer,A,Villwock Ronald Kuppersmith
eBook ISBN: 9780323640961
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323640954
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th October 2018
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ron Kuppersmith, is devoted to Nasal Obstruction. Articles in this issue include: Anatomy and Physiology of Nasal Obstruction; Diagnostic Algorithm for Nasal Obstruction; Treatment Paradigm for Nasal Airway Obstruction; Medical Treatment of Nasal Airway Obstruction; Pediatric Nasal Obstruction; Office-based Treatment of Nasal Obstruction; Septoplasty: Traditional vs. Endoscopic; Surgical Management of Turbinate Hypertrophy; Surgical Management of Nasal Valve Collapse; Surgical Management of Neurogenic/Vasomotor Rhinitis; Nasal Obstruction Considerations in Cosmetic Rhinoplasty; Nasal Obstruction Considerations in Sleep Apnea; and Measuring Nasal Obstruction Outcomes.

Details

About the Authors

Ronald Kuppersmith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine, Bryan Texas

