Nanowires for Energy Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128151396, 9780128151402

Nanowires for Energy Applications, Volume 98

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Sudha Mokkapati Chennupati Jagadish
eBook ISBN: 9780128151402
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128151396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th June 2018
Page Count: 552
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
245.00
208.25
175.00
148.75
263.59
224.05
169.00
143.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
245.00
208.25
169.00
143.65
342.68
291.28
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Inorganic Nanofibers by Electrospinning Techniques and Their Application in Energy Conversion and Storage Systems
Tim Ludwig, Christoph Bohr, Albert Queraltó, Robert Frohnhoven, Thomas Fischer and Sanjay Mathur
2. Top-Down Etching of Si Nanowires
Amit Solanki and Handon Um
3. Group IV Nanowires for Carbon-Free Energy Conversion
Samik Mukherjee, Simone Assali and Oussama Moutanabbir
4. Nanoscale Analyses Applied to Nanowire Devices
Valerio Piazza, Lorenzo Mancini, Hung-Ling Chen, Stéphane Collin and Maria Tchernycheva
5. Semiconductor Nanowires for Thermoelectric Generation
Gerard Gadea, Alex Morata and Albert Tarancon
6. Measurement of the Thermoelectric Properties of Individual Nanostructures
Francesco Rossella, Giovanni Pennelli and Stefano Roddaro
7. Piezoelectric Semiconducting Nanowires
Yonatan Calahorra, Canlin Ou, Chess Boughey and Sohini Kar-Narayan
8. Nanowire-Based Bulk Heterojunction Solar Cells
Olivia D. Hentz, Jayce J. Cheng, Paul H. Rekemeyer, Nina Andrejevic and Silvija Gradečak

Description

Nanowires for Energy Applications, Volume 98, covers the latest breakthrough research and exciting developments in nanowires for energy applications. This volume focuses on various aspects of Nanowires for Energy Applications, presenting interesting sections on Electrospun semiconductor metal oxide nanowires for energy and sensing applications, Integration into flexible and functional materials, Nanowire Based Bulk Heterojunction Solar Cells, Semiconductor Nanowires for Thermoelectric Generation, Energy Scavenging: Mechanical, Thermoelectric, and Nanowire synthesis/growth methods, and more.

Key Features

  • Features the latest breakthroughs and research and development in nanowires for energy applications
  • Covers a broad range of topics, including a wide variety of materials and many important aspects of solar fuels
  • Includes in-depth discussions on materials design, growth and synthesis, engineering, characterization and photoelectrochemical studies

Readership

Students and researchers working in academia and industry in the fields of nanowires and energy. Both experts in the field and newcomers will benefit from this volume. Physicists, Chemists, Engineers interested in nanotechnology and its energy applications

Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128151402
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128151396

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sudha Mokkapati

Sudha Mokkapati Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Sudha Mokkapati did her PhD on monolithic integration of compound semiconductor quantum dot based optoelectronic devices at the Australian National University. Following PhD, in 2008, she joined the Center for Sustainable Energy Systems at the Australian National University as a post-doctoral researcher. She worked as a Super Science Fellow and then as a Research Fellow at the Research School of Physics and Engineering, Australian National University from 2012-2016. In 2016, She joined the School of Physics and Astronomy, Cardiff University as a lecturer. Her current research interests include nanophotonics with compound semiconductors, semiconductor nanowire lasers and nanostructured solar cells.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cardiff University, Wales, UK

Chennupati Jagadish

Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor

Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.

Affiliations and Expertise

Australian National University, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.