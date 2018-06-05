Nanowires for Energy Applications, Volume 98
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Inorganic Nanofibers by Electrospinning Techniques and Their Application in Energy Conversion and Storage Systems
Tim Ludwig, Christoph Bohr, Albert Queraltó, Robert Frohnhoven, Thomas Fischer and Sanjay Mathur
2. Top-Down Etching of Si Nanowires
Amit Solanki and Handon Um
3. Group IV Nanowires for Carbon-Free Energy Conversion
Samik Mukherjee, Simone Assali and Oussama Moutanabbir
4. Nanoscale Analyses Applied to Nanowire Devices
Valerio Piazza, Lorenzo Mancini, Hung-Ling Chen, Stéphane Collin and Maria Tchernycheva
5. Semiconductor Nanowires for Thermoelectric Generation
Gerard Gadea, Alex Morata and Albert Tarancon
6. Measurement of the Thermoelectric Properties of Individual Nanostructures
Francesco Rossella, Giovanni Pennelli and Stefano Roddaro
7. Piezoelectric Semiconducting Nanowires
Yonatan Calahorra, Canlin Ou, Chess Boughey and Sohini Kar-Narayan
8. Nanowire-Based Bulk Heterojunction Solar Cells
Olivia D. Hentz, Jayce J. Cheng, Paul H. Rekemeyer, Nina Andrejevic and Silvija Gradečak
Description
Nanowires for Energy Applications, Volume 98, covers the latest breakthrough research and exciting developments in nanowires for energy applications. This volume focuses on various aspects of Nanowires for Energy Applications, presenting interesting sections on Electrospun semiconductor metal oxide nanowires for energy and sensing applications, Integration into flexible and functional materials, Nanowire Based Bulk Heterojunction Solar Cells, Semiconductor Nanowires for Thermoelectric Generation, Energy Scavenging: Mechanical, Thermoelectric, and Nanowire synthesis/growth methods, and more.
Key Features
- Features the latest breakthroughs and research and development in nanowires for energy applications
- Covers a broad range of topics, including a wide variety of materials and many important aspects of solar fuels
- Includes in-depth discussions on materials design, growth and synthesis, engineering, characterization and photoelectrochemical studies
Readership
Students and researchers working in academia and industry in the fields of nanowires and energy. Both experts in the field and newcomers will benefit from this volume. Physicists, Chemists, Engineers interested in nanotechnology and its energy applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128151402
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128151396
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sudha Mokkapati Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Sudha Mokkapati did her PhD on monolithic integration of compound semiconductor quantum dot based optoelectronic devices at the Australian National University. Following PhD, in 2008, she joined the Center for Sustainable Energy Systems at the Australian National University as a post-doctoral researcher. She worked as a Super Science Fellow and then as a Research Fellow at the Research School of Physics and Engineering, Australian National University from 2012-2016. In 2016, She joined the School of Physics and Astronomy, Cardiff University as a lecturer. Her current research interests include nanophotonics with compound semiconductors, semiconductor nanowire lasers and nanostructured solar cells.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cardiff University, Wales, UK
Chennupati Jagadish Serial Volume Editor
Chennupati Jagadish is a Distinguished Professor in Electronic Materials Engineering in the Research School of Physics and Engineering at the Australian National University. He has more than 35 years of research experience in semiconductor physics, materials science and optoelectronic devices. He has published more than 550 journal papers and edited many books and has given more than 120 plenary, keynote and invited talks at prime conferences in the field. He is world renowned in the fields of semiconductor optoelectronics and nanotechnology. He has received 2015 IEEE Nanotechnology Pioneer Award, 2015 IEEE Photonics Society Engineering Achievement Award, 2013 Walter Boas Medal and 2010 Quantum Device Award and Fellow Australian Academy of Science, Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, The World Academy of Sciences and 14 other professional societies.In 2016 Jagadish was awarded the highest civilian honour given by Australian Government, Companion of Order of Australia (AC) as part of Australia Day Honours announced by the Governor General's office.
Affiliations and Expertise
Australian National University, Australia