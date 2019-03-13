Nanotube Superfiber Materials
2nd Edition
Science, Manufacturing, Commercialization
Table of Contents
1. NNI 2.0 – Future Directions and Opportunities under the National Nanotechnology Initiative
Part 1. Sensors and Devices
2. Nanotubes for Sensing
3. Sheath-Core Conducting Fibers for Weavable Superelastic Wires, Biosensors, Supercapacitors, Strain Sensors, and Artificial Muscles
4. Creation of CNT junctions for 3D structures and virus isolation using VA-CNTs
5. Science and Application of sp2-Bonded Nanomaterials
6. Nanostructured Cathode and Anode Materials for Vacuum Electronic Devices
7. Nano-Imprint Lithography for Tiny Devices
8. Nanotube Fiber Sensors for Heavy Metals in Liquids
Part 2. Composite Materials and Textiles
9. Nanotubes are Not the Only Carbon
10. Strain Measurement and Damage Detection using Integrated Carbon Nanotube Yarn Sensors
11. CNT/CF hybrid composites
12. 3D Textile and Foam Structures Enhanced by Aligned Carbon Nanotube Sheets
13. CNT Sheet for Multi-Purpose Composite Materials and Textiles
14. Wearable NanoSensors
Part 3. Electrical Conductors and Electronics
15. Ultrawire new electrical conductor
16. Carbon Nanotube Electrical Conductors
17. Conductivity Mechanisms in CNT Yarns
18. Electromagnetic Simulation and Measurement of Carbon Nanotube Thread and Sheet Antennas
19. Development of Long Length Electrical Conductors Incorporating Nanotechnology: Carbon-Based and Superconducting
20. Electrical Conduction in Cu-Carbon Nanotube Fibers
21. Nanomagnetics for Power Applications
22. High Rate Manufacturing of Hybrid Cu-CNT Electrical Conductors
Part 4. Environmental, Biomedical, Thermal, and Space Applications
23. High-efficiency Particulate Air Filters Based on Carbon Nanotubes
24. Water Filtering using Carbon Nanotube Sheets
25. Nanoengineering Materials for Heat Dissipation
26. Carbon Electric Motors
27. Heatable Carbon Nanotube Filters
28. Interplanetary NanoManufacturing Utilizing In-Situ Resources
29. Medical Applications of Nanotube Materials
Part 5. Energy
30. Recent Advances in Boron Nitride Nanotubes: Manufacturing, Chemistry, Composites and Applications
31. Autonomous Research Systems for Carbon Nanotube Synthesis
32. Multidimensional and Multifunctional Graphitic Carbon Nanomaterials for Energy Conversion and Storage
33. Fluidized-Bed Production of Sub-Millimeter-Long Carbon Nanotubes and Their Application to Electrochemical Energy Storage Devices
34. Energy Storage using Graphene and Carbon Nanotubes
35. Graphene: Large scale manufacturing and development of multifunctional materials
Description
Nanotube Superfiber Materials: Science, Manufacturing, Commercialization, Second Edition, helps engineers and entrepreneurs understand the science behind the unique properties of nanotube fiber materials, how to efficiency and safely produce them, and how to transition them into commercial products. Each chapter gives an account of the basic science, manufacturing, properties and commercial potential of a specific nanotube material form and its application. New discoveries and technologies are explained, along with experiences in handing-off the improved materials to industry. This book spans nano-science, nano-manufacturing, and the commercialization of nanotube superfiber materials. As such, it opens up the vast commercial potential of nanotube superfiber materials.
Applications for nanotube superfiber materials cut across most of the fields of engineering, including spacecraft, automobiles, drones, hyperloop tracks, water and air filters, infrastructure, wind energy, composites, and medicine where nanotube materials enable development of tiny machines that can work inside our bodies to diagnose and treat disease.
Key Features
- Provides up to date information on the applications of nanotube fiber materials
- Explores both the manufacturing and commercialization of nanotube superfibers
- Sets out the processes for producing macro-scale materials from carbon nanotubes
- Describes the unique properties of these materials
Readership
Professional nanomaterials engineers and applied scientists working in government and commercial industry applied R & D laboratories as well as industry consultants and academic post-docs
Details
- No. of pages:
- 972
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128126950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128126677
About the Editors
Mark Schulz Editor
Mark J. Schulz is a Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at the University of Cincinnati, and Co-director of the Nanoworld Laboratories at the University of Cincinnati. The strategic goal of the Nanoworld Labs is to solve societally important and complex problems, to integrate nanotech into university-wide curricula, to interest students to go to graduate school, and to develop new smart and nano materials and devices for engineering and medical use. Mark is a co-founder of two companies based on university technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, USA
Vesselin Shanov Editor
Vesselin Shanov is a Professor of Chemical and Materials Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He has received several prestigious awards including the Fulbright Award for Research and Teaching in the USA, and German Academic Foundation (DAAD) Grants. His recent research focuses on synthesis, characterization and processing of carbon nanotubes and graphene, with applications in the areas of energy storage, electronics and aerospace. He is a member of the Materials Research Society and co-founder and co-director of the teaching and research facility NANOWORLD Labs at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Shanov has more than 300 scientific publications, including 16 patents, 12 provisional patents and 5 books, has been cited in about 3,100 different references.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, USA
Zhangzhang Yin Editor
Zhangzhang (John) Yin is a Lead Chemist at Ecolab Inc. Previously he worked as the program manager at the NSF Engineering Research Center for Revolutionizing Metallic Biomaterials and Lab Manager in the Nanoworld Lab at the University of Cincinnati. Dr. Yin’s research interest includes corrosion, application of nanotechnology in medicine and water treatment. Dr. Yin received his B.S. from Tongji University and Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati in Materials Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Science Foundation’s Engineering Research Center
Marc Cahay Editor
Marc Cahay is a Professor and Department Head in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. His current research interests include modeling of nanoscale devices, spintronics, experimental investigation of mesoscopic systems, vacuum micro- and nano-electronics, and organic light-emitting diodes. He has published over 140 journal articles in these areas. With Supriyo Bandyopadhyay, he has co-authored a textbook on an Introduction to Spintronics (CRC Press, Boca Raton, 2008) and a collection of Problems in Quantum Mechanics for Material Scientists, Applied Physicists, and Device Engineers (Wiley, 2017). He is a Fellow of ECS (Electrochemical Society), IEEE, (APS) American Physical Society, and AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cincinnati, USA