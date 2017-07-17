Nanotechnology Methods for Neurological Diseases and Brain Tumors
1st Edition
Drug Delivery across the Blood–Brain Barrier
Description
Nanotechnology Methods for Neurological Diseases and Brain Tumors: Drug Delivery across the Blood-Brain Barrier compiles the latest (and future potential) treatment strategies for brain tumors and neurological diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke, those that bypass the blood/brain barrier.
The current understanding of brain drug delivery and access is discussed in Chapter One, with the next section focusing on the implementation of the nose-to-brain intranasal route in brain-targeted drug delivery.
In addition, nanotechnology-based brain drug delivery is covered in Chapter Three. This avenue offers impressive improvement in the treatment of neurological diseases and brain tumors by using bio-engineered systems that interact with biological systems at a molecular level. In Chapter Four, emphasis is placed on the need for brain-targeted experimental models that mimic disease conditions. Final chapters discuss the very latest advances in targeted treatment strategies for neurological diseases and brain tumors.
Key Features
- Comprehensive guide for up-to-date views on the latest advances in targeted treatment strategies for brain tumors and neurological diseases
- Designed with a multidisciplinary approach that links neurology, neuro-oncology and nanoscience to drug delivery to the brain with an emphasis on the blood-brain-barrier
- Written in a language that makes it easy to understand nanotechnology drug delivery techniques
- Presents a unique book that also covers advanced treatment approaches of neurological diseases and brain tumors
Readership
Neuroscientists, drug delivery scientists, neurologists, and neuro-oncology clinicians, grad students, postdocs, academic/biotech researchers
Table of Contents
1. The rationale to reach the brain
1.1. Anatomy and physiology of the BBB
1.2. Drug transport and drug metabolism at BBB
1.2.1. Genomics and proteomics of BBB
1.2.2. Transporter systems of BBB and microdialysis
1.2.3. PK/PD in brain drug delivery
2. Nose-to-brain drug delivery
2.1. Nasal physiology and drug administration
2.2. Challenges of the noise-to-brain route
3. Nanoscience in targeted brain drug delivery
3.1. Importance and application of nanotechnology-based brain drug delivery
3.1.1. Nanoparticles
3.1.2. Liposomes
3.1.3. Dendrimers
3.1.4. Carbon nanotubes
3.2. Neurotoxicity
3.3. Clinical considerations
3.4. Ethical and regulatory issues
4. Brain targeted experimental models
4.1. In vitro CNS models
4.2. In vivo and in situ animal models
4.3. PET
5. Targeted treatment strategies for neurological diseases
5.1. Alzheimer’s Disease
5.2. Parkinson’s Disease
5.3. Stroke
6. CNS tumor targeting
Future outlook
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 17th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128038000
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128037966
About the Editor
Yasemin Gürsoy Özdemir
Yasemin Gürsoy Özdemir (M.D., Ph.D.) is a Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience at Koç University, School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey. Dr. Gürsoy Özdemir’s main research interests are basic pathophysiological aspects of neurological diseases, especially migraine, headache, stroke, neurodegenerative diseases and their translation to clinical neurology. She conducted several experimental studies about blood brain barrier changes during neurological diseases and targeted drug delivery strategies. She is the author of several research articles published in peer-reviewed indexed journals. She did her post-doctoral studies at Mass General Hospital, Harvard University, Boston. She was associate director of Hacettepe University Institute of Neurological Sciences and Psychiatry between 2011-2014. She gave numerous lectures at both Faculty of Medicine during Neurology board and Institute of Neurological Sciences and Psychiatry at PhD programs. She received several awards such as Research Encouragement Award of Brain Research Organization, Young Researcher Awards of Hacettepe University, Turkish Academy of Sciences and Young Investigator Award from The Scientific and Technological Council of Turkey (TUBITAK).
Koç University, Istanbul, Turkey
Sibel Bozdag Pehlivan
Dr. Bozdağ Pehlivan is an Associate Professor at Hacettepe University, Faculty of Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Technology Department in Ankara, Turkey. Her research interests are design and in vitro/in vivo evaluation of nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems, targeted drug delivery for brain tumors, and ocular drug delivery. She is author of several research articles published in peer-reviewed indexed journals on the topic. She is a member of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. She received several awards such as the Hacettepe University Research Group Award and Awards in the Hacettepe Technopolis Innovation Competition: Health Sciences and Technologies category (2008 and 2009).
Hacettepe University, Ankara, Turkey
Emine Sekerdag
Emine Sekerdag (MSc.), earned both her Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree of Bio-Pharmaceutical Sciences at Leiden University in The Netherlands. She performed the first part of her Master study at the Drug Delivery Technology department of the Leiden Academic Center for Drug Research (LACDR) at Leiden University, where she worked on transdermal drug delivery with vaccine coated solid microneedles for which she developed a coating procedure. She also obtained in vitro/in vivo experience in this field, and drug delivery technologies became one of her passions. She completed the last part of her Master at the Pharmaceutical Technology department of Hacettepe University in Ankara, Turkey, working with hybrid nanoparticles for brain targeted nasal drug delivery. Currently, she is a PhD candidate at the Neuroscience Department of Koҫ University, working with targeted treatment strategies for neurological disorders.
Koҫ University, Istanbul, Turkey