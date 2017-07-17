Nanotechnology Methods for Neurological Diseases and Brain Tumors: Drug Delivery across the Blood-Brain Barrier compiles the latest (and future potential) treatment strategies for brain tumors and neurological diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and stroke, those that bypass the blood/brain barrier.

The current understanding of brain drug delivery and access is discussed in Chapter One, with the next section focusing on the implementation of the nose-to-brain intranasal route in brain-targeted drug delivery.

In addition, nanotechnology-based brain drug delivery is covered in Chapter Three. This avenue offers impressive improvement in the treatment of neurological diseases and brain tumors by using bio-engineered systems that interact with biological systems at a molecular level. In Chapter Four, emphasis is placed on the need for brain-targeted experimental models that mimic disease conditions. Final chapters discuss the very latest advances in targeted treatment strategies for neurological diseases and brain tumors.