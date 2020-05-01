Nanotechnology in the Beverage Industry
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Table of Contents
PART 1: NANOMATERIALS IN WATER TREATMENT
1. Nanomaterials in ground water treatments
2. Nanomaterials in waste water treatments
3. Nanosensors for water quality control
4. Nanostructure membranes for water treatments
5. Fouling-resistant RO membranes using nanomaterials
6. Water treatment by absorption on nanoparticles (nano-adsorbents)
7. Immobilization of nanoparticles in filtration membrane structures
PART 2: SMART NANOCAPSULES/NANOCARRIERS IN DRINKS
8. CO2 loaded nanocarriers for drinks
9. Aromas and flavours loaded nanocarriers for drinks
10. Dyes loaded nanocarriers for drinks
11. Alcohols loaded nanocarriers for drinks
12. Future trends
PART 3: APPLICATIONS OF NANOTECHNOLOGY FOR HYGIENE OF DRINKS
13. Nanosensors for quality and safety analysis ofdrinks
14. Nanodevices for detection of pathogens in milk
15. Nano devices for detection of corkage in wine
16. Application of antibiotic nanoparticles in beverage industry
17. Nano-filtration/nano-membrances in beverage industry
18. Corrosion resistance of orthodontic wires in presence of beverages at the nanoscale
19. Future scopes
PART 4: APPLICATIONS OF NANOTECHNOLOGY FOR PACKAGING OF DRINKS
20. Active nano-enabled packaging: An introduction
21. Polymer nanocomposites for drink bottles
22. Nanocoatings for whisky and rum casks (for reducing the natural wastage)
23. Biodegradable nanomaterials for drink packaging
24. Future perspectives
Description
As active packaging technology, nanotechnology can increase the shelf-life and maintain the quality of beverages. In the field of water treatment, nanomaterials offer new routes to address challenging issues facing water pollution. In addition, by using smart nanocapsules loaded with specific aromas, flavours or dyes, a drink could be programmed or customized to be any colour or flavour.
Nanotechnology in the Beverage industry looks at how nanotechnology is being used to enhance water quality, as well as how the properties of nanomaterials can be used to create different properties in both alcoholic and no-alcoholic drinks, and enhance the biosafety of both drinks and their packaging.
This is an important reference for materials scientists, engineers, food scientist and microbiologists looking to learn more about how nanotechnology is being used to enhance beverage products
Key Features
- Describes the major properties that make nanomaterials good agents for increasing the purification of water and other beverages
- Outlines major nanoencapsulation techniques for use in a variety of beverage types
- Discusses the major challenges of using nanomaterials in both beverages and beverage packaging
Readership
Materials Scientists; Food Scientists; Biomedical Scientists; Environmental Scientists
About the Editors
Abdeltif Amrane Editor
Professor of Chemistry at University of Rennes 1, France. His research focuses on water and air remediation, and fermentation and biological treatment processes
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemistry, University of Rennes, France
Susai Rajendran Editor
Susai Rajendran is Research Director, Professor of Chemistry St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India. His research focuses on corrosion and its control.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Director, Professor of Chemistry, St. Antony’s College of Arts and Sciences For Women, India
Tuan Anh Nguyen Editor
Nguyen is Head of the Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam. His research focuses on advanced nanomaterials, and nanotechnology for corrosion and materials integrity in transportation systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Microanalysis Department, Institute for Tropical Technology, Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Vietnam
Aymen Assadi Editor
Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Rennes (ENSCR), France. His research focuses on the modeling and simulations for water/air treatment with POA
Affiliations and Expertise
Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Rennes (ENSCR), France