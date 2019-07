1. Introduction to nanotechnology in eco-efficient construction F. Pacheco-Torgal

Part 1. Mortars and concrete related applications

2. Influence of nanoparticles on the strength of ultra-high performance concrete Ksenija Jankovic, Dragan Bojovic and Marko Stojanovic

3. The effect of nanoparticles on the self-healing capacity of high performance concrete J.L. García Calvo, G. Pérez, P. Carballosa, E. Erkizia, J.J. Gaitero and A. Guerrero

4. The impact of graphene oxide on cementitious composites Alyaa Mohammed, Jay G. Sanjayan, Ali Nazari and Nihad T.K. Al-Saadi

5. Application of nanomaterials in alkali-activated materials Q.L. Yu

6. Effects of nanofibers on properties of geopolymer composites Akm Samsur Rahman

7. Nanoindentation for evaluation of properties of cement hydration products Saptarshi Sasmal and M.B. Anoop

Part 2. Applications for pavements and other infrastructure materials

8. Performance of asphalt mixture with nanoparticles Shaban Ali Zangena

9. Nanomodified asphalt mixture with enhanced performance Shuaicheng Guo, Xu Yang, Zigeng Wang, Lingyun You, Qingli Dai and Zhanping You

10. Effects of graphene oxide on asphalt binders Yuanyuan Li, Shaopeng Wu and Serji Amirkhanian

11. NanoComposites for structural health monitoring Qiaofeng Zheng, Baoguo Han and Jinping Ou

12. Concrete with nanomaterials and fibers for self-monitoring of strain and cracking subjected to flexure Yining Ding, Genjin Liu, Zhibo Han, F. Pacheco-Torgal and Antonio Augusto Veloso de Costa

13. Icephobic nanocoatings for infrastructure protection Zaid Ayaz Janjua

14. Self-healing nanocoatings for protection against steel corrosion Alicja Stankiewicz

15. Nanocoatings for protection against steel corrosion A. Pruna

16. Fire retardant nanocoating for wood protection L.N. Vakhitova

Part 3. Applications for building energy efficiency

17. Aerogel-enhanced insulation for building applications U. Berardi

18. Nano aerogel windows and glazing units for buildings’ energy efficiency Muhammad Abdul Mujeebu

19. Smart perovskite-based technologies for building integration: a cross-disciplinary approach Alessandro Cannavale and Francesco Martellotta

20. Electrochromic glazing for energy efficient buildings Claes Goran Granqvis

21. VO2-based thermochromic materials and applications: flexible foils and coated glass for energy building efficiency Xun Cao, Ping Jin and Hongjie Luo

Part 4. Photocatalytic applications

22. Photocatalytic performance of mortars with nanoparticles exposed to the urban environment Maria Vittoria Diamanti and MariaPia Pedeferri

23. Multifunctional photocatalytic coatings for construction materials Marisol Faraldos and Ana Bahamonde

24. Self-cleaning efficiency of nanoparticles applied on facade bricks Magdalena Janus and Kamila Zając

25. Nanotreatments to inhibit microalgal fouling on building stone surfaces Giovanni Battista Goffredo, Stefano Accoroni and Cecilia Totti

26. Self-cleaning cool paints Hideki Takebayashi

27. Photocatalytic water treatment Lev Matoh, Bostjan Zener, Romana Cerc Korosec and Urska Lavrencic Stangar

Part 5.Toxicity, safety handling and environmental Impacts

28. Toxicity of nanoparticles Cristina Buzea and Ivan Pacheco

29. Risk management: controlling occupational exposure to nanoparticles in construction F. Silva, P. Arezes and P. Swuste

30. Measurement techniques of exposure to nanomaterials in workplaces Riccardo Ferrante, Fabio Boccuni, Francesca Tombolini and Sergio Iavicoli

31. Life-cycle assessment of engineered nanomaterials Stefano Cucurachi and Carlos Felipe Blanco Rocha