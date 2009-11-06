Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815515869, 9780815519829

Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety

1st Edition

Risks, Regulation and Management

Editors: Matthew Hull Diana Bowman
Authors: Matthew Hull Diana Bowman
eBook ISBN: 9780815519829
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815515869
eBook ISBN: 9780080947662
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 6th November 2009
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

SECTION 1: Risks: What are Some of the Risks?

1. Toxicological studies with nanoscale materials
2. Are we willing to heed the lessons of the past? Nanomaterials and Australia's asbestos legacy

SECTION 2: Regulation: How are they Currently Regulated?

3. Global perspectives on the oversight of nanotechnologies
4. A nanotechnology legal framework

SECTION 3: Management: What is Being Done to Manage them?

5. Nanotechnology risk management: An insurance industry perspective
6. Industry-led initiative for occupational health and safety
7. Nanotechnology risk management and small business: A case study on the nanosafe framework
8. A case study of a nanoscale-research facility safety through design and operation

Description

This book tackles the debate over nanotechnology's environmental health and safety (EHS) by thoroughly explaining EHS issues, financial implications, foreseeable risks (i.e. exposure, dose, hazards of nanomaterials), and the implications of occupational hygiene precautions and consumer protections.

Real-world case studies are included, e.g. the discussion of a leading chemical company's unusual pairing with the USA's largest environmental NGO, and an innovative program designed for small- to mid-sized businesses, which became a model approach for proactive nanotechnology EHS risk management.

Key Features

  • Considers the potential of nanotechnology from multiple perspectives (NGO, insurance industry, small business, etc)
  • Provides guidance and advice for appropriate, proactive risk management strategies
  • Reviews toxicological studies and industrial initiatives, documented with actual case studies
  • Of significant interest to CEOs/CTOs of technology companies (SMEs), Health and Safety officers of technology companies (SMEs), Government officials (HSE), Toxicology experts, and venture capitalists

Readership

Middle and upper management in current nanotech companies.  Environmental, health and safety directors and personnel.  Nanotechnology start-up ventures, especially in the nanomaterials sector. This book is of significant interest to CEOs/CTOs of technology companies (SMEs), Health and Safety officers of technology companies (SMEs), Government officials (HSE), Toxicology experts, and venture capitalists.

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2010
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Matthew Hull Editor

Matthew Hull is Associate Director for Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Virginia Tech’s National Center for Earth and Environmental Nanotechnology Infrastructure (NanoEarth). Hull is also president and owner of NanoSafe, Inc., a provider of nanotechnology human and environmental health and safety services he founded in 2007. He received his PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering and an MS in Biology from Virginia Tech. He received his BSc In Environmental Science from Ferrum College.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and Owner, NanoSafe, Inc.

Diana Bowman Editor

Diana M. Bowman is an Andrew Carnegie Fellow, an Associate Professor in the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, where she serves as the Associate Dean for International Engagement, and the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, where she serves as the Associate Director for Students, at Arizona State University. She is also a visiting international scholar in the Faculty of Law at KU Leuven. Bowman’s research has primarily focused on the legal and policy issues associated with emerging technologies and public health law. Bowman earned her BSc (Physiology), a LLB, and a PhD in Law from Monash University. In August 2011, she was admitted to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Public Health, University of Michigan, USA

About the Authors

