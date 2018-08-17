Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety
3rd Edition
Risks, Regulation, and Management
Table of Contents
Part I: Precaution
1. Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety – introduction
2. Is there a need for any more environmental health and safety research on nanoparticles?
3. Responsible Research and Innovation
4. What are the warning signs that we should be looking forward?
5. Emergency management of emerging technologies – nanotechnology
6. The role of NGOs in shaping the Environmental Health and Safety nanotech agenda
Part II: Progress
7. Characterization of nanomaterials for nanoEHS studies
8. Toxicological issues to consider when evaluating the safety of consumer products containing nanomaterials
9. Long-term effects – assessing the chronic toxicity of engineered nanomaterials
10. Workplace standards
11. Nanomaterials ecotoxicology: a case study with nanosilver
12. A Nanomaterial Registry
13. Nanoinformatics: data driven materials design for health and environmental needs
Part III: Perspectives
14. A case study of a nanoscale-research facility safety through design and operation
15. What should epidemioligists be looking for, or doing, to ensure worker safety?
16. Commercialization of cellulose nanocrystal (NCCTM) production: A business case focusing on the importance of proactive EHS management
17. Safe, rapid development of nanotechnologies
18. Nanotechnology risk management: An insurance industry perspective
19. Managing nanotechnology risks in small business
20. Lowering insurance premiums – a how to guide for small nanotechnology businesses
21. A nanotechnology legal framework
22. The EPA/NSF funded centers for environmental implications of nanotechnology
23. Two Steps Forward, One Step Back: Shaping the Nanotechnologies Landscape Through Regulatory Choice
Part IV: Personal
24. Consumer use of nanoparticles in sunscreens
25. Cosmetics
26. Cleaning products
Part V: Prediction and Sustainability
27. Exploring boundaries around the safe use of advanced materials: A Prospective Product-Based Case Studies approach
28. What’s ahead – what can we expect from the nano-enabled materials and systems of the future
29. Nanomaterial governance, planetary health and the sustainocene transition
30. Sustainable nanotechnology: a regional perspective
Description
Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety tackles – in depth and in breadth – the complex and evolving issues pertaining to nanotechnology's environmental health and safety (EHS). The chapters are authored by leaders in their respective fields, providing thorough analysis of their research areas. The diverse spectrum of topics include nanotechnology EHS issues, financial implications, foreseeable risks including exposure, dosage and hazards, and the implications of occupational hygiene precautions and consumer protections.
The book includes real-world case studies, wherever practical, to illustrate specific issues and scenarios encountered by stakeholders positioned on the front-lines of nanotechnology-enabled industries. These case studies will appeal to, and resonate with, laboratory scientists, business leaders, regulators, service providers, and postgraduate researchers.
Key Features
- Reviews toxicological studies and industrial initiatives, supported by numerous case studies
- Covers new generation of nanoparticles and significantly expands on existing material from second edition
- Only edited volume to collect research on the regulatory and risk implications of a wide array of industrial, environmental and consumer nanomaterials
Readership
Academic and federal laboratory researchers; state and federal regulators; emerging nanotechnology business executives; risk managers and insurance professionals; legislators; safety professionals; toxicologists; venture capitalists; academics and postgraduate students in engineering, public health, geoscience, environmental science, and chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135884
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135891
About the Editors
Matthew Hull Editor
Matthew Hull is Associate Director for Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Virginia Tech’s National Center for Earth and Environmental Nanotechnology Infrastructure (NanoEarth). Hull is also president and owner of NanoSafe, Inc., a provider of nanotechnology human and environmental health and safety services he founded in 2007. He received his PhD in Civil and Environmental Engineering and an MS in Biology from Virginia Tech. He received his BSc In Environmental Science from Ferrum College.
Diana Bowman Editor
Diana M. Bowman is an Andrew Carnegie Fellow, an Associate Professor in the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, where she serves as the Associate Dean for International Engagement, and the School for the Future of Innovation in Society, where she serves as the Associate Director for Students, at Arizona State University. She is also a visiting international scholar in the Faculty of Law at KU Leuven. Bowman’s research has primarily focused on the legal and policy issues associated with emerging technologies and public health law. Bowman earned her BSc (Physiology), a LLB, and a PhD in Law from Monash University. In August 2011, she was admitted to practice as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria.
