Part I: Precaution

1. Nanotechnology Environmental Health and Safety – introduction

2. Is there a need for any more environmental health and safety research on nanoparticles?

3. Responsible Research and Innovation

4. What are the warning signs that we should be looking forward?

5. Emergency management of emerging technologies – nanotechnology

6. The role of NGOs in shaping the Environmental Health and Safety nanotech agenda

Part II: Progress

7. Characterization of nanomaterials for nanoEHS studies

8. Toxicological issues to consider when evaluating the safety of consumer products containing nanomaterials

9. Long-term effects – assessing the chronic toxicity of engineered nanomaterials

10. Workplace standards

11. Nanomaterials ecotoxicology: a case study with nanosilver

12. A Nanomaterial Registry

13. Nanoinformatics: data driven materials design for health and environmental needs

Part III: Perspectives

14. A case study of a nanoscale-research facility safety through design and operation

15. What should epidemioligists be looking for, or doing, to ensure worker safety?

16. Commercialization of cellulose nanocrystal (NCCTM) production: A business case focusing on the importance of proactive EHS management

17. Safe, rapid development of nanotechnologies

18. Nanotechnology risk management: An insurance industry perspective

19. Managing nanotechnology risks in small business

20. Lowering insurance premiums – a how to guide for small nanotechnology businesses

21. A nanotechnology legal framework

22. The EPA/NSF funded centers for environmental implications of nanotechnology

23. Two Steps Forward, One Step Back: Shaping the Nanotechnologies Landscape Through Regulatory Choice

Part IV: Personal

24. Consumer use of nanoparticles in sunscreens

25. Cosmetics

26. Cleaning products

Part V: Prediction and Sustainability

27. Exploring boundaries around the safe use of advanced materials: A Prospective Product-Based Case Studies approach

28. What’s ahead – what can we expect from the nano-enabled materials and systems of the future

29. Nanomaterial governance, planetary health and the sustainocene transition

30. Sustainable nanotechnology: a regional perspective