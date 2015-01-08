Nanotechnology Applications for Tissue Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- About the Editors
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Nanomedicine and Tissue Engineering
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Relationship of Nanomedicine and Tissue Engineering
- 1.3 Nanodrug Delivery Systems for Tissue Regeneration
- 1.4 Medical Applications of Molecular Nanotechnology
- 1.5 Summary and Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 2. Biomaterials: Design, Development and Biomedical Applications
- 2.1 Overview
- 2.2 Design of Biomaterials
- 2.3 Basic Considerations to Design Biomaterial
- 2.4 Characteristics of Biomaterials
- 2.5 Fundamental Aspects of Tissue Responses to Biomaterials
- 2.6 Evaluation of Biomaterial Behavior
- 2.7 Properties of Biomaterials Assessed Through In Vivo Experiments
- 2.8 Applications of Biomaterials
- 2.9 Future Directions in Biomaterials
- 2.10 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 3. Electrospinning of Polymers for Tissue Engineering
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 History of Electrospinning
- 3.3 Experimental Setup and Basic Principle
- 3.4 Effects of Parameters on Electrospinning
- 3.5 Biomedical Applications of Electrospun Nanofibers
- 3.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 4. Biomimetic Nanofibers for Musculoskeletal Tissue Engineering
- 4.1 Structural and Functional Requirements for Musculoskeletal Tissues
- 4.2 Nanofibers as 3D Scaffolds for Tissue Regeneration
- 4.3 Extracellular Matrix Analogs for Cartilage Regeneration
- 4.4 Bioactive Nanofibers and Methods of Immobilizing Biomolecules
- 4.5 Gene Delivery Through Nanofibers
- 4.6 Techniques to Improve Porosity and Cell Infiltration on Nanofiber Scaffolds
- 4.7 Nanofiber Scaffolds for Interface Regeneration
- 4.8 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 5. Hydrogels—Promising Candidates for Tissue Engineering
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Polymer
- 5.3 Hydrogel
- 5.4 Different Types of Hydrogels Used in TE
- 5.5 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 6. 3D Scaffolding for Pancreatic Islet Replacement
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Oxygenation—Prime Factor for Islet Survival
- 6.3 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 7. Scaffolds with Antibacterial Properties
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Nanoparticles Incorporated Antibacterial Scaffolds
- 7.3 Antibiotics-Loaded Tissue Engineering Scaffolds
- 7.4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. Dermal Tissue Engineering: Current Trends
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Nanotopography-Guided Skin Tissue Engineering
- 8.3 Stem Cells for Skin Tissue Engineering
- 8.4 Scarless Fetal Skin Wound Healing
- 8.5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 9. Chitosan and Its Application as Tissue Engineering Scaffolds
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Chitosan as Biomaterial for Tissue Engineering Scaffold
- 9.3 Biomedical Applications
- 9.4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 10. Cell Encapsulation in Polymeric Self-Assembled Hydrogels
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Preparation of Self-Assembled Hydrogels
- 10.3 Hydrogels Characteristics for Cells
- 10.4 Self-Assembled Hydrogels
- 10.5 Significance of Natural and Synthetic Polymer for Hydrogels
- 10.6 Recent Development of Self-Assembled Hydrogels
- 10.7 Future Trends
- 10.8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 11. Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery for Cancer Therapy
- 11.1 Cancer
- 11.2 Mutation of Gene
- 11.3 Nanotechnology and Its Application
- 11.4 Cancer Detection and Diagnosis
- 11.5 Pharmaceutical Nanotechnology
- 11.6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- References
- Chapter 12. Nanomedicine in Theranostics
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Nanotheranostics—A New Concept of Nanomedicine
- 12.3 Design of Theranostic Agents
- 12.4 Diagnosis Through Nanoparticle Imaging
- 12.5 Therapy in Nanotheranostics—Drugs
- 12.6 Carriers of the Nanotheranostic System
- 12.7 Theranostic Applications—the Current Situation
- 12.8 Future Perspectives of Nanotheranostics
- 12.9 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 13. Upconversion Nanoparticles
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Properties of UCNPs
- 13.3 Applications in Drug Delivery
- 13.4 Applications in Biological Imaging
- 13.5 Applications in Biological Detection
- 13.6 Conclusion and Future Outlook
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 14. Gold Nanoparticles in Cancer Drug Delivery
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Cancer Nanotechnology
- 14.3 Gold Nanoparticles
- 14.4 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 15. Toxicology Considerations in Nanomedicine
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 The Market Potential of Nanomedicines
- 15.3 Toxicity Associated with Nanomedicine
- 15.4 Factors Affecting Nanomedicine Toxicity
- 15.5 Toxicological Testing
- 15.6 Conclusion
- References
- Chapter 16. Role of Nanogenotoxicology Studies in Safety Evaluation of Nanomaterials
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Influence of the NMs’ Properties on their Biological Interactions
- 16.3 A Conceptual Framework for Toxicological Investigation in Nanomedicine
- 16.4 Nanogenotoxicology—An Essential Contribution for NMs Safety Assessment
- 16.5 State of the Art on Genotoxicity of NMs with Potential Interest for Scaffolds Fabrication
- 16.6 Future Directions in the Genotoxicity Evaluation of NMs for Tissue Engineering
- 16.7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 17. Future of Nanotechnology in Tissue Engineering
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Conclusion and Future Outlook
- References
- Index
Description
Tissue engineering involves seeding of cells on bio-mimicked scaffolds providing adhesive surfaces. Researchers though face a range of problems in generating tissue which can be circumvented by employing nanotechnology. It provides substrates for cell adhesion and proliferation and agents for cell growth and can be used to create nanostructures and nanoparticles to aid the engineering of different types of tissue.
Written by renowned scientists from academia and industry, this book covers the recent developments, trends and innovations in the application of nanotechnologies in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. It provides information on methodologies for designing and using biomaterials to regenerate tissue, on novel nano-textured surface features of materials (nano-structured polymers and metals e.g.) as well as on theranostics, immunology and nano-toxicology aspects. In the book also explained are fabrication techniques for production of scaffolds to a series of tissue-specific applications of scaffolds in tissue engineering for specific biomaterials and several types of tissue (such as skin bone, cartilage, vascular, cardiac, bladder and brain tissue). Furthermore, developments in nano drug delivery, gene therapy and cancer nanotechonology are described.
The book helps readers to gain a working knowledge about the nanotechnology aspects of tissue engineering and will be of great use to those involved in building specific tissue substitutes in reaching their objective in a more efficient way. It is aimed for R&D and academic scientists, lab engineers, lecturers and PhD students engaged in the fields of tissue engineering or more generally regenerative medicine, nanomedicine, medical devices, nanofabrication, biofabrication, nano- and biomaterials and biomedical engineering.
Key Features
- Provides state-of-the-art knowledge on how nanotechnology can help tackling known problems in tissue engineering
- Covers materials design, fabrication techniques for tissue-specific applications as well as immunology and toxicology aspects
- Helps scientists and lab engineers building tissue substitutes in a more efficient way
Readership
Scientists, engineers, lecturers and PhD students engaged in the fields of tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, nanomedicine, nanofabrication, biofabrication and biomedical engineering. Physicians and medical students/researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 8th January 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323353038
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323328890
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sabu Thomas Editor
Professor Sabu Thomas is Professor of Polymer Science & Technology and Honorary Director of the International and Inter University Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, at the School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, India. He is a prolific researcher, with 420 international papers, 6122 total citations, 2 patents, 18 books and a total of over 625 publications to his name, and is listed as one of the most productive researchers in India by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. Prof. Thomas is a recognized authority in the field of polymer-based materials, and established the state-of-the-art lab in polymer science and nanotechnology at Mahatma Gandhi University. He has been a visiting professor at many polymer research laboratories in Europe and Asia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
Yves Grohens Editor
Professor Yves Grohens is the Director of the LIMATB (Material Engineering) Laboratory of Université de Bretagne Sud, France. His master's and PhD degrees were from Besançon University, France. After finishing his studies, he worked as assistant professor and later professor in various reputed universities in France. He is an invited professor to many universities in different parts of the world as well. His areas of interest include physicochemical studies of polymer surfaces and interfaces, phase transitions in thin films confinement, nano and bio composites design and characterization, and biodegradation of polymers and biomaterials. He has written several book chapters, monographs, and scientific reviews and has published 130 international publications. He is the chairman and member of advisory committees of many international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
LIMATB Laboratory, Universite de Bretagne Sud, France
Neethu Ninan Editor
Dr.Neethu Ninan was awarded PhD in Materials Engineering from Universite de Bretagne Sud, Lorient, France. She received Masters in Engineering in ‘Nanotechnology in Medical Science’ from Amrita Centre for Nanosciences, Kochi, India. She did her Bachelors of Engineering in ‘Biotechnology and Biochemical Engineering’. She worked in collaboration with Universiti Technologi Mara (Malaysia), Mahatma Gandhi University (India) and Chonnam National University (South Korea). She is the editor of four books. She has written several articles, book chapters, and reviews in international journals. Her keen research areas are nanotechnology, composites, tissue engineering, drug delivery and zeolites.
Affiliations and Expertise
LIMATB Laboratory, Université de Bretagne Sud, France